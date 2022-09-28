ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soweto Gospel Choir's Akron show postponed

By Akron Beacon Journal
 2 days ago

Tuesday Musical's Sunday concert by Soweto Gospel Choir has been postponed until Nov. 27 due to unexpected travel issues in South Africa that have impacted the choir’s U.S. tour.

Tickets for the original date are automatically valid for the new date at E.J. Thomas Hall in Akron. Refunds will be offered through Oct. 11 for those who can't attend on the new date.  Call 330-761-3460 or email kjenkins@tuesdaymusical.org .

The choir's European and U.S. tour "Hope — It’s Been a Long Time Coming,” which pays tribute to the fight for civil rights, was delayed due to the travel issues. Akron concert tickets start at $19. For more information, see www.tuesdaymusical.org.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Soweto Gospel Choir's Akron show postponed

