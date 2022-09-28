ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Cavs Reportedly Interested In Trading For Suns Star

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a2tec_0iDidvGG00

According to Joe Vardon of The Athletic, the Cleveland Cavaliers are interested in trading for Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder.

View the original article to see embedded media.

NBA training camps have begun around the league, and on Friday, the first preseason game of the year will be played between the Golden State Warriors and Washington Wizards in Japan.

With the regular season less than three weeks away, one player is currently on the trading block.

On Sunday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported that Jae Crowder and the Suns "mutually agreed" that he would not show up to training camp (while they seek a trade).

Charania: " The Phoenix Suns and Jae Crowder have mutually agreed that the veteran forward will not participate in training camp as the sides work on a trade, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium "

Now, Joe Vardon of The Athletic (h/t Sam Amico of Hoops Wire) has reported that one team who has interest in trading for Crowder is the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Vardon : "The Cavaliers have at least fleeting interest in Jae Crowder, as they are a small forward away from being really special. Unless, of course, one of these six players makes a name for himself, ⁦ @TheAthleticNBA "

Crowder has played ten seasons in the NBA and has loads of experience playing in 107 career NBA Playoff games.

In 2020 and 2021, he made the NBA Finals twice in a row (first with the Miami Heat and the following season with the Suns).

Last season, he averaged 9.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest in 67 regular season games.

His career averages are 9.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest in 735 regular season games.

The Suns will play their first game of the regular season on Oct. 19 when they host the Dallas Mavericks, while the Cavs will visit the Toronto Raptors on the same night.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NBA Player Says Cheerleader Was Fired After Sleeping With Him

The recent one-year suspension for Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka has ignited deeper conversations about the private relationships that NBA players have - often with other NBA personnel. One NBA player opening up about his own experiences is former NBA champion Nick Young. Appearing on VladTV, Young recounted an...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
Local
Ohio Basketball
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Arizona Basketball
Cleveland, OH
Basketball
City
Cleveland, OH
Phoenix, AZ
Basketball
Cleveland, OH
Sports
City
Phoenix, AZ
The Spun

Son Of Former NBA Star Named No. 1 Recruit For 2025

On Thursday afternoon, 247Sports revealed its rankings for the 2025 basketball recruiting class. A familiar name stood at No. 1 in the initial rankings release. Cameron Boozer, a power forward from Miami (Fla.) Christopher Columbus, is the No. 1 recruit in the class right now. That last name should sound...
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

Cleveland Cavaliers Acquire Aaron Gordon In Major Trade Scenario

The modern NBA is regularly described as a “positionless” league. To be sure, the way we view positions has radically changed. In the past, positions were rigidly defined. Moreover, they were primarily defined by height. If you were 6’10, you were going to play power forward – even if you played like a point guard. By contrast, today’s league has significantly looser rules.
CLEVELAND, OH
Vibe

Nia Long Speaks On Possible Affair Between Fiancé Ime Udoka And Celtics Staffer

Nia Long needs all the support she can get following news of her fiancé, Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka, possibly carrying on an affair with a staffer for the team, leading to his suspension. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” Nia told TMZ in a statement via her rep, Shannon Barr. “I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children.”More from VIBE.comNia Long, Larenz Tate Set For 'Love...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Plies Thinks Ime Udoka "Hit Someone High Up" To Cause Suspension

Plies is never one to hold back commentary when it comes to social media antics. The Florida rapper received backlash last month after sharing his thoughts on the Starz hit series "P-Valley," claiming that he was "traumatized" watching the series. "Why Y’all Ain’t Give Me A Tutorial On 'P Valley'" he tweeted. But the heat hasn't stopped the "Bust It Baby" rapper from dropping his two cents on social media every now and again.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jae Crowder
People

Scotty Pippen Jr. Knows There's a 'Target' on His Back as the Son of NBA Legend Scottie

"I would say there are higher expectations because people expect me to be like my dad, but I don't really let that get to me," Scotty Jr. tells PEOPLE Scotty Pippen Jr. couldn't have asked for a better mentor in his father, NBA legend Scottie Pippen. But the 21-year-old knows that entering the league as the son of a great comes with higher expectations. "Having a father in the NBA definitely puts a target on your back," Scotty Jr. tells PEOPLE. "So, I think just being able to...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miami Heat#Cavs#Nba Finals#Athletic#The Cleveland Cavaliers#The Phoenix Suns
Yardbarker

LeBron James Destroyed Trevor Ariza With 52 Points After Ariza's Uncle Called Him 'Overhyped': "My Nephew, Trevor Ariza, Is Better Than He Is.”

Friendly as he is with other players, LeBron James is extremely competitive on the court, always bringing his best game to the hardwood, trying to demolish whoever is in front of him. He's not always showing that side of him, but everybody knows the King is petty and he will take any disrespect as motivation to destroy his rivals.
NBA
The Spun

Look: NBA World Reacts To The Malika Andrews News

The past few days have not been kind for ESPN host Malika Andrews as she deals with an onslaught of trolls on social media. It all started earlier this week when she called out Stephen A. Smith for his comments following the Ime Udoka scandal. "Stephen A, with all due respect, this is not about pointing fingers. Stop," Andrews said at the time.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Japan
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
lakersnation.com

Lakers Rumors: Teams Were Dissuaded From Trading For Bojan Bogdanovic Due To Desire For Long-Term Extension

The Los Angeles Lakers went into the offseason hoping to make drastic changes to their roster after missing the postseason in 2021-22. While there were are number of changes, one thing that has remained constant is that Russell Westbrook is on the roster. The Lakers made several attempts to trade Westbrook this summer, although to no avail. One of the discussions they had was with the Utah Jazz after their entered a rebuild by trading both Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
40K+
Followers
6K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy