NASCAR Driver Chase Purdy Presents Ole Miss Themed Truck At Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

Ole Miss alumnus Chase Purdy revealed his Ole Miss inspired truck ahead of the Rebels' game against No. 7 Kentucky on Saturday.

OXFORD, Miss.—The Ole Miss Rebels host the No. 7 Kentucky Wildcats this Saturday in what will be the Rebels ' most anticipated game of this season so far.

Ahead of the big game, Rebel alumnus Chase Purdy will be taking pictures with students and the public of his powder and navy-blue Ole Miss themed truck at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Sept. 28 from 2-3 p.m.

Purdy attended the University of Mississippi for three years before resuming his racing career in the Camping World Trucks competition in 2020.

"This is so awesome to have Ole Miss on the truck," Purdy said. "I've been a fan of the athletic programs for a long time, especially football. It is a special place to me with it being my home school, going to school there myself, and having my brother currently enrolled."

Not only is the Ole Miss inspired truck significant for Purdy and his family, but it is also a big deal for the University of Mississippi.

"What an exciting event for the Ole Miss fans across the country," said Paris Buchanan, Ole Miss' Assistant A.D. for Marketing and Fan Experience. "The Talladega Superspeedway is the premier venue in all of NASCAR, and it will certainly be special to have Ole Miss Athletics represented in the race. We'll all be cheering on Chase and his team to take home the checkered flag in the No. 61 truck on Saturday."

Purdy’s truck event is definitely going to bring the students of Ole Miss together and help highlight the importance of the Ole Miss game this weekend. It could not have come at a better time as the Rebels are also sporting these helmets on Saturday.

Ole Miss hosts No. 7 Kentucky on Oct. 1, and the game will have an early 11 a.m. kickoff on ESPN.

