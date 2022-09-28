ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

NASCAR Driver Chase Purdy Presents Ole Miss Themed Truck At Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

By Adam Rapier
The Grove Report
The Grove Report
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hjuXN_0iDiddcQ00

Ole Miss alumnus Chase Purdy revealed his Ole Miss inspired truck ahead of the Rebels' game against No. 7 Kentucky on Saturday.

OXFORD, Miss.—The Ole Miss Rebels host the No. 7 Kentucky Wildcats this Saturday in what will be the Rebels ' most anticipated game of this season so far.

Ahead of the big game, Rebel alumnus Chase Purdy will be taking pictures with students and the public of his powder and navy-blue Ole Miss themed truck at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Sept. 28 from 2-3 p.m.

Purdy attended the University of Mississippi for three years before resuming his racing career in the Camping World Trucks competition in 2020.

"This is so awesome to have Ole Miss on the truck," Purdy said. "I've been a fan of the athletic programs for a long time, especially football. It is a special place to me with it being my home school, going to school there myself, and having my brother currently enrolled."

Not only is the Ole Miss inspired truck significant for Purdy and his family, but it is also a big deal for the University of Mississippi.

"What an exciting event for the Ole Miss fans across the country," said Paris Buchanan, Ole Miss' Assistant A.D. for Marketing and Fan Experience. "The Talladega Superspeedway is the premier venue in all of NASCAR, and it will certainly be special to have Ole Miss Athletics represented in the race. We'll all be cheering on Chase and his team to take home the checkered flag in the No. 61 truck on Saturday."

Purdy’s truck event is definitely going to bring the students of Ole Miss together and help highlight the importance of the Ole Miss game this weekend. It could not have come at a better time as the Rebels are also sporting these helmets on Saturday.

Ole Miss hosts No. 7 Kentucky on Oct. 1, and the game will have an early 11 a.m. kickoff on ESPN.

You can follow Adam Rapier on LinkedIn here .

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here .

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter .

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Dale Jr's Car Suggestion

NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. believes it's time for Richard Childress Racing to retire the number of his late father. Jr. reportedly wants Childress to shelve the iconic No. 3 and its font and it definitely got racing fans talking. The NASCAR world reacted to Dale Jr.'s comments...
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

NASCAR Legend Reacts To Harsh Penalty Handed Out This Week

NASCAR handed out a pair of stiff penalties on Tuesday, including a $75,000 fined for driver Ty Gibbs. Gibbs was docked for making retaliatory contact with Ty Dillon's car on pit road during Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway. The 19-year-old was driving for 23XI Racing, which also received a 25-point deduction in the owner standings.
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Look: Study Reveals NASCAR's Most "Hated" Driver

A study combing through Twitter interactions determined that Bubba Wallace is NASCAR's "most hated" driver. Per Jenna Fryer of the Associated Press, Gambling.com researched Twitter interactions from February through August to create favorability ratings. Wallace handily was the subject of the most negative sentiments at 30.1%. Cody Ware placed second...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Oxford, MS
Sports
Local
Mississippi Sports
City
Oxford, MS
Sportscasting

Brad Keselowski Admits He’s Been Part of Escalating Problem and Thinks NASCAR Sent a Clear Message With Penalties to William Byron and Ty Gibbs

Brad Keselowski candidly admitted on NASCAR Race Hub that he's been part of an escalating problem of drivers taking the law into their own hands and NASCAR sent a clear message with its latest penalties. The post Brad Keselowski Admits He’s Been Part of Escalating Problem and Thinks NASCAR Sent a Clear Message With Penalties to William Byron and Ty Gibbs appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
MOTORSPORTS
247Sports

How to Watch: No. 20 Arkansas vs. No. 2 Alabama channel, stream, game time

The No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks are back home this weekend as they take on the No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville (Ark.). This will be the 33rd meeting between the two programs, and the Crimson Tide currently own a 24-8 lead in the all-time series, though two of the wins were vacated due to NCAA sanctions. Alabama has won each of the last 15 matchups, dating back to head coach Nick Saban’s first season with the program in 2007.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chase Purdy
FanSided

NASCAR makes obvious decision after Alex Bowman announcement

NASCAR has already granted Alex Bowman a waiver to remain eligible to advance to the round of 8 of the Cup Series playoffs. Hendrick Motorsports announced on Thursday that Alex Bowman will not compete in this Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway. The 29-year-old Tucson, Arizona...
TALLADEGA, AL
Sportscasting

Denny Hamlin Feels for Alex Bowman, Blasts NASCAR for Refusing to Accept Responsibility for Injuries and Calls Out System That Takes Advantage of Drivers

Denny Hamlin doesn't hold back after the Alex Bowman concussion news, blasting NASCAR for a system that takes advantage of the drivers and doesn't accept any responsibility for driver injuries. The post Denny Hamlin Feels for Alex Bowman, Blasts NASCAR for Refusing to Accept Responsibility for Injuries and Calls Out System That Takes Advantage of Drivers appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Thursday's Crushing Injury News

The 2022 NASCAR season has seen a number of troubling head injuries for the sport's best drivers. Unfortunately, the bad injury luck continued this week. After an accident over the weekend, Alex Bowman announced he won't be racing this weekend after suffering concussion-like symptoms. NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass said Noah...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ole Miss#Trucks#Athletics#Vaught Hemingway Stadium#Rebels
NBC Sports

NASCAR weekend schedule for Talladega Superspeedway

The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs roll into Talladega Superspeedway, a center of uncertainty, for the second race in the Round of 12 this weekend. Sunday’s race (2 p.m. ET, NBC) could place the first driver in the Round of 8. Any playoff driver who wins the race automatically advances to the next round.
TALLADEGA, AL
The Spun

Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Major Appeal News

Hendrick Motorsports has decided to appeal the $50K penalty that William Byron was assessed on Tuesday. Byron was fined that amount for bumping fellow driver Denny Hamlin out of position during a late-race caution during Sunday's race. He was also hit with a 25-point penalty in both the driver and team owner standings.
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sports
WashingtonExaminer

WATCH: Terry Bradshaw makes second bid to sell Oklahoma ranch amid health concerns

Former NFL superstar Terry Bradshaw has listed his Oklahoma ranch for $22.5 million in his second attempt to sell the property. Bradshaw's 8,600-square-foot home sits on a 744-acre property in southern Oklahoma's Red River Valley and has been in operation as an equestrian and cattle ranch. It can house over 100 animals, with a 12-foot-tall stallion barn, complete with a grooming area, a 20-stall show barn, a 50-stall mare barn, and a 20-stall weanling barn, according to the listing from Icon Global.
OKLAHOMA STATE
lastwordonsports.com

NASCAR Truck Series: Talladega Preview, Predictions, and How to Watch

The Round of 8 soldiers on to Talladega in what is typically one of the most crash-filled and interesting of the NASCAR Truck Series season. In the Round of 8 opener at Bristol two weeks ago, Ty Majeski took his first career win in the Truck Series, simultaneously locking himself into the Championship 4.
TALLADEGA, AL
The Grove Report

The Grove Report

Oxford, MS
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
407K+
Views
ABOUT

In-depth coverage of Ole Miss athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/olemiss

Comments / 0

Community Policy