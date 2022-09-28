Read full article on original website
actionnewsnow.com
City of Chico’s homeless encampment enforcements delayed
CHICO, Calif. - The City of Chico’s enforcement of illegal camping has been delayed after the plaintiff's made objections at the Legal Services of Northern California (LSNC), the city announced on Thursday. The city says the LSNC wants it to be required that the City of Chico resolves any...
actionnewsnow.com
Forward progress of 6 fires on Highway 70 stopped
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 12:52 P.M. UPDATE - CAL FIRE Butte Unit has stopped the forward progress of six fires on Highway 70 on Friday. The fires broke out between Rich Gulch Road and Truex Road, just past the Highway 70 bridge over Lake Oroville. Smoke is impacting the road, CAL...
lookout.co
Former PG&E executives agree to $117 million settlement over California wildfires
Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. Former executives with utility giant Pacific Gas & Electric have reached a $117 million settlement agreement in connection to the 2017 North Bay fires and the 2018 Camp fire, officials said. The former...
mendofever.com
The Mystery of Mendocino County’s Multi-Million Dollar Health Plan Deficit
The Board of Supervisors learned more details last week about the county’s multi-million dollar health plan deficit, but basic information about how it happened, and why it went unreported for so long, appears incomplete. The deficit in the self-funded health plan accumulated over two and a half years, and...
actionnewsnow.com
PG&E to survey powerlines by helicopter in rural Butte, Glenn counties
CHICO, Calif. - PG&E says its crews will be surveying electrical equipment and nearby vegetation in Butte, Glenn, Colusa and Yuba counties over the next few weeks to prevent potential wildfire risk. PG&E will use a helicopter equipped with Light Detection and Ranging sensors to evaluate powerlines and nearby trees...
mendofever.com
Geniella’s Rebuttal: Criticisms of His Kevin Murray Coverage are ‘Odd’ and ‘Misinformed’—Letter to the Editor
Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to matthewplafever@gmail.com. Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not necessarily...
mendofever.com
Mendocino County Cannabis Cultivators: How Much Did You Produce This Year?
The following is a letter sent to Mendocino County’s Cannabis cultivators by the Agriculture Department:. During this time of fluctuation and uncertainty, it is critically important that the Agriculture Department accurately depict the amount of cannabis being produced in Mendocino County. The State has been unable to provide the...
Plumas County News
Timber Harvesting Plan
Peter Sundahl RPF #2861 will submit a proposed Timber Harvesting Plan on behalf of Seneca Healthcare District, located in the town of Chester. The project area is located in portions of Sections 6, 7 T28N R7E MDB&M, in Plumas County. An unnamed Class II flowing into Lake Almanor flows adjacent to the project area.
actionnewsnow.com
Suspect in embezzlement case was convicted of grand theft in 2017
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - The woman arrested for embezzling $100,000 last week was convicted in 2017 in a different embezzlement case, the Tehama County District Attorney said. Jessica McCoy was arrested on Friday after investigators in Shasta County said she used an employer’s credit card to make personal purchases, including $72,000 on Amazon.
actionnewsnow.com
Butte County man charged with making criminal threats appointed psychologist
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A Butte County veteran was back in court on Thursday, a day after the district attorney said he was arraigned after making threats to kill several people in Chico and plotting a mass shooting in Las Vegas. Dallas Marsh’s public defender argued he may not be...
actionnewsnow.com
Honcut Fire spreads to 8 acres, fully contained says CAL FIRE
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. *9:20 P.M. UPDATE* - CAL FIRE Butte Unit says the Honcut Fire spread to 8 acres and is fully contained. CAL FIRE Butte Unit reports that the Honcut Fire, which is burning in the area of Lower Honcut Road south of Oroville, is currently burning two to three acres with a half-acre spot fire burning across a canal.
actionnewsnow.com
Butte College receives $3 million grant to support Latinx, low-income students
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Butte College announced that it received a $3 million grant to support Latinx and low-income students on Friday. The grant was awarded from the U.S. Department of Education’s Developing Hispanic-Serving Institutions Program. Butte College says it will fund the Center for Access, Support & Achievement...
actionnewsnow.com
California’s average gas price continues to rise, up 11 cents Friday
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA - Rising gas prices show no signs of easing the average price of gas in California is $6.29 a gallon. That's up 11 cents from Thursday and nearly double the national average, which is $3.79. A Gas Buddy spokesperson says there are three main reasons for most recent...
actionnewsnow.com
Chico man charged with fraud, ID theft pleads not guilty
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A Chico man who police say was living with his dead roommate’s body for four years entered a not guilty plea on Thursday, according to District Attorney Mike Ramsey. Darren Pirtle’s preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 3. He was arrested last week for...
actionnewsnow.com
Deputies: Bookkeeper arrested for embezzling $100,000 from former employer
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A bookkeeper for local businesses was arrested Friday in Tehama County following a months-long embezzlement investigation, according to the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they began investigating Jessica McCoy, 48, in May and found she was using an employer’s credit cards to make personal...
actionnewsnow.com
New CHIP homes being built in Paradise
PARADISE, Calif. - Nearly four years after the Camp Fire devastated the ridge, some people are beginning to rebuild their lives. More than a dozen volunteers out helping homeowners build four brand new homes in Paradise. The project is backed by the Community Housing Improvement Program, CHIP, USDA Rural Development...
actionnewsnow.com
Organized retail theft leads to ‘Wall of Shame’ at local business
CHICO, Calif. - First the pandemic shutdown, then the economy and now merchants are getting ripped off. The National Retail Federation says losses from theft accounted for more than $94 billion in losses last year, up from $91 billion in 2020. A National Security Survey said organized retail theft is...
actionnewsnow.com
2 ounces of colored fentanyl powder found in Chico apartment
CHICO, Calif. - More than two ounces of colored fentanyl was found in a Chico apartment when agents served a search warrant on Tuesday, according to the Butte Interagency Narcotics Task Force (BINTF). Agents served the search to an apartment complex on Nord Avenue Tuesday morning as part of an...
kymkemp.com
Man with Warrants Allegedly Found in Possession of Meth and Ammunition
This is a press release from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 09-29-2022 at 2:43 A.M., Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were on routine patrol when they observed...
Bomb threat at Yuba County Courthouse
MARYSVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Yuba County Courthouse in Marysville was evacuated on Tuesday due to a bomb threat, according to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office. At 2:25 p.m. the Yuba County District Attorney’s Office received an anonymous phone call that an explosive device was in their office inside of the courthouse, according to the […]
