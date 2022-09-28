ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prolific ski mountaineer, Telluride resident, found dead after accident in Nepal

By Spencer McKee
 3 days ago
Hilaree Nelson on Lhotse. Photo Credit: Nick Kalisz

The body of famed ski mountaineer and Telluride resident Hilaree Nelson has been recovered from Nepal's 26,781-foot Mount Manaslu, the 8th-highest mountain in the world.

"There are no words to describe the love for this woman, my life partner, my lover, my best friend, and my mountain partner," wrote Nelson's partner Jim Morrison in a social media post regarding her tragic death.

Morrison recounts the moments surrounding the accident, stating that the pair reached the true summit of Manaslu at 10:42 AM on September 26 amid difficult weather conditions.

According to Morrison, the two made a quick transition from climbing the peak to their ski descent, with him heading down the mountain first with a few turns before Nelson started her descent. As Nelson started to make her way down the mountain, a small avalanche started, sweeping her off her feet and carrying her down a narrow snow slope that's located on the south side of the mountain, opposite of the climbing route they had used to descend.

Morrison was unable to find her during an initial search, descending the peak to bring details of the accident to a rescue team. Two days were then spent searching the mountain from air, despite bad weather complicating the process. Ultimately, the pilot was able to land at 22,000 feet of elevation, with Morrison reporting that this is when he was able to find Nelson's body with the help of Mingma Tenzi Sherpa. Morrison also noted that Nirmal Purja, of 14 Peaks fame, was instrumental to helping with the search.

Recovery of Nelson's body was possible, with Morrison reporting that he is now "in Kathmandu with her and her spirit," also noting that he is "focused on her children and their steps forward." Nelson, 49, was a mother of two.

Hilaree Nelson was one of the most prolific figures in ski mountaineering, named National Geographic's 2018 'Adventurer of the Year.' Over dozens of expeditions throughout her life, she accomplished many 'firsts,' including her first descent of the 'Dream Line' on Lhotse, the world's fourth-tallest mountain, with Morrison in 2018.

"Hilaree Nelson is the most inspiring person in life and now her energy will guide our collective souls," wrote Morrison.

