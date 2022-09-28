ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville Humane Society seeks foster families for pets to ride out Hurricane Ian with

By Beth Reese Cravey, Florida Times-Union
 2 days ago
The Jacksonville Humane Society is seeking temporary foster families for dogs and cats while Hurricane Ian passes.

Volunteers in the "Storm Troopers" program host an adoptable dog or cat for a sleepover until at least Monday, allowing pets to be with a family as the wind and rain howls instead of at the shelter.

Hurricane Ian: Latest forecast and tracking map

Jacksonville Humane Society:Agency relocates animals, shelter space needed for pets displaced by Hurricane Irma

"There’s no better way to ride out a scary storm than with a loving family," CEO Denise Deisler said. "We are grateful that we can always count on the compassion of the Jacksonville community."

To participate, visit the society at 8464 Beach Blvd. from noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday. If there are still pets in need of storm foster families after Wednesday, the shelter will also be open noon to 4 p.m. Thursday.

For more information go to jaxhumane.org.

The Florida Times-Union has made this article free of charge for all readers in the interest of public safety. Please consider supporting local journalism with a digital subscription.

bcravey@jacksonville.com, (904) 359-4109

News4Jax.com

Dozens of trees downed in Northeast Florida during Ian’s deluge

News4JAX viewers on Thursday shared numerous photos of trees that were knocked down in Northeast Florida as Ian rolled its way across the state. Some landed on power lines, and some on houses. One massive tree went through the roof of a home in the Girvin neighborhood — right into...
First Coast News

Your videos, photos during Hurricane Ian

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Coast News viewers sent in videos and photos from around the community to show us what they are seeing as we weather Tropical Storm Ian. The storm, which hit Florida as a hurricane initially, hammered Southwest Florida. Naples, Fort Myers and Sanibel Island took major damage.
Action News Jax

Hurricane Ian: Resources and Reopenings in NE Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Check back for updates through the week for the latest on reopenings in the Northeast Florida area:. Jacksonville area beaches are reopen, as of noon Friday. This includes, Atlantic, Neptune, and Jacksonville Beach. Mayor Lenny Curry says there’s still a high rip current risk, so beach goers should stay out of the water.
Action News Jax

Young boy from Jacksonville dead after balcony fall in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — Panama City Beach police confirmed that a young boy from Jacksonville is dead after falling off a balcony during his family’s evacuation. According to the Panama City Beach Police Department, officers responded at 1:19 p.m. Thursday with Panama City Fire Rescue personnel to a call about a fall at Sterling Reef. Upon arrival, they located a deceased 11-year-old boy, and officers confirmed that the child was there with his family, who evacuated Jacksonville for Hurricane Ian.
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville-area beaches reopen, but public urged to keep off dunes, stay out of ocean

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry announced Friday afternoon that Duval County’s beaches are reopening after Ian passed through the area. But while much of Jacksonville was spared by Ian, the storm did do a number on Duval County’s shoreline. Beachgoers are also asked to stay off the fragile dunes, and Curry warned people to stay out of the water, as there is a strong rip current risk, along with a high surf advisory.
Don Johnson

Tropical Storm Ian: What’s open in Clay County

Some stores in Clay County remain closed or with modified hours as Tropical Storm Ian moves over the Atlantic Ocean. Orange Park Mall remains closed Thursday, Sept. 29. Select retailers and restaurants may remain open so mall officials suggest you contact them directly before visiting.
CBS 42

Ascension St. Vincent’s Hospital in Birmingham sends hurricane relief to sister hospital in Jacksonville, Florida

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The devastation is being felt far and wide across parts of Florida, and that includes problems at local hospitals.  Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell says around nine hospitals are completely without water.   Ascension St. Vincent’s Hospital in Birmingham says reasons like this are why they’ve sent a full emergency […]
First Coast News

We are still dealing with flooding across the First Coast, but why? It has to do with high tide

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Even though the rain has dried up we are still dealing with flooding across the First Coast. The storm surge for Ian peaked on Thursday morning. A lot of that water was pushed into the St. John’s River and it’s going to take some time for it to slosh back out to see. Normally, it will take four high tides for the water levels to return to near normal.
floridapolitics.com

Ian still presents dangers as it bids Jacksonville area goodbye

“There's still a chance for flooding, strong winds, power outages, beach erosion, and tornadoes.”. Duval County was spared the worst from Hurricane Ian, tracking northeast off the Florida coast, but that doesn’t mean the impacts are over even as the storm exits the area to the Atlantic. High waves...
