Jacksonville Humane Society seeks foster families for pets to ride out Hurricane Ian with

The Jacksonville Humane Society is seeking temporary foster families for dogs and cats while Hurricane Ian passes.

Volunteers in the "Storm Troopers" program host an adoptable dog or cat for a sleepover until at least Monday, allowing pets to be with a family as the wind and rain howls instead of at the shelter.

Hurricane Ian: Latest forecast and tracking map

Jacksonville Humane Society:Agency relocates animals, shelter space needed for pets displaced by Hurricane Irma

"There’s no better way to ride out a scary storm than with a loving family," CEO Denise Deisler said. "We are grateful that we can always count on the compassion of the Jacksonville community."

To participate, visit the society at 8464 Beach Blvd. from noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday. If there are still pets in need of storm foster families after Wednesday, the shelter will also be open noon to 4 p.m. Thursday.

For more information go to jaxhumane.org.

The Florida Times-Union has made this article free of charge for all readers in the interest of public safety. Please consider supporting local journalism with a digital subscription.

bcravey@jacksonville.com, (904) 359-4109