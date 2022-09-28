ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okanogan County, WA

Comments / 2

Related
ncwlife.com

The Wenatchee Valley Fire Department became official today

Chelan County Fire District 1 and Douglas County Fire District 2 officially became the Wenatchee Valley Fire Department today. The two districts have been responding to calls as one entity for the past year and that became permanent after an August vote in the two counties merged the districts. The...
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Wenatchee Valley Fire Department Make Their Debut

Douglas County Fire District 2 and Chelan County Fire District 1 have officially merged into the Wenatchee Valley Fire Department Friday. Voters from both fire districts approved a measure to merge both departments back in August. The Wenatchee Valley Fire Department Board of Commissioners hope to reduce administrative personnel and...
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Wildfire Threatens Homes in Methow Valley

A wildfire in the Methow Valley threatened homes and prompted numerous evacuation orders on Tuesday. The Vintin Road Fire sparked near the town of Carlton around 3 p.m. and quickly spread, covering 30 acres before finally being corralled by firefighters after roughly six hours. Crews from multiple agencies responded to...
METHOW, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brewster, WA
Okanogan County, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
County
Okanogan County, WA
City
Carlton, WA
kpq.com

East Wenatchee Man Dead From Tractor Rollover in Rock Island

A 71-year-old East Wenatchee man was found dead under a tractor in Rock Island Tuesday night. Around 7 p.m., Douglas County deputies were called out to the 3200 block on Rock Island Road. A family member found the man deceased and pinned under a tractor. Cause of the tractor rollover...
ROCK ISLAND, WA
ifiberone.com

Log truck driver airlifted to hospital after crash on SR 28 near Ephrata

EPHRATA — A Tonasket log truck driver has been airlifted to the hospital after a rollover crash Thursday morning just west of Ephrata. Gregg B. Scott, 56, was driving the log truck west on state Route 28 when the truck drifted off the right shoulder. The truck then rolled and slid across the highway, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Comments / 0

Community Policy