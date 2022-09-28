Read full article on original website
ncwlife.com
The Wenatchee Valley Fire Department became official today
Chelan County Fire District 1 and Douglas County Fire District 2 officially became the Wenatchee Valley Fire Department today. The two districts have been responding to calls as one entity for the past year and that became permanent after an August vote in the two counties merged the districts. The...
ifiberone.com
Several Okanogan County homes evacuated Tuesday due to fast-moving wildfire
CARLTON — Several homes in Okanogan County were evacuated Tuesday afternoon due to a quick-spreading wildfire. Okanogan County Fire District 6 responded just after 3 p.m. to an outside fire on Vintin Road near the town of Carlton. The fire threatened at least two homes and resulted in residents in multiple homes being evacuated.
kpq.com
Wenatchee Valley Fire Department Make Their Debut
Douglas County Fire District 2 and Chelan County Fire District 1 have officially merged into the Wenatchee Valley Fire Department Friday. Voters from both fire districts approved a measure to merge both departments back in August. The Wenatchee Valley Fire Department Board of Commissioners hope to reduce administrative personnel and...
kpq.com
Wildfire Threatens Homes in Methow Valley
A wildfire in the Methow Valley threatened homes and prompted numerous evacuation orders on Tuesday. The Vintin Road Fire sparked near the town of Carlton around 3 p.m. and quickly spread, covering 30 acres before finally being corralled by firefighters after roughly six hours. Crews from multiple agencies responded to...
ncwlife.com
Gas prices once again above $5 a gallon in Chelan, Douglas counties
Gas prices are once again averaging more than $5 a gallon in Chelan and Douglas counties after weeks of price declines this summer. AAA said the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas was at $5.11 a gallon in Chelan County and just over $5 a gallon in Douglas County.
kpq.com
East Wenatchee Man Dead From Tractor Rollover in Rock Island
A 71-year-old East Wenatchee man was found dead under a tractor in Rock Island Tuesday night. Around 7 p.m., Douglas County deputies were called out to the 3200 block on Rock Island Road. A family member found the man deceased and pinned under a tractor. Cause of the tractor rollover...
ifiberone.com
Log truck driver airlifted to hospital after crash on SR 28 near Ephrata
EPHRATA — A Tonasket log truck driver has been airlifted to the hospital after a rollover crash Thursday morning just west of Ephrata. Gregg B. Scott, 56, was driving the log truck west on state Route 28 when the truck drifted off the right shoulder. The truck then rolled and slid across the highway, according to the Washington State Patrol.
kpq.com
Chelan Douglas Land Trust Sues Over Property Owner’s Earth Moving Actions
The Chelan Douglas Land Trust is suing a property owner who used heavy equipment to carve into a hillside in No. 1 Canyon west of Wenatchee. The Land Trust claims the property owner's excavation extensively damaged the Trust's adjacent land and led to the Trust losing funding for 50 percent of the value of that land.
