Gastonia Police are looking for a Chester, South Carolina, woman accused of firing several gunshots at her husband, but missing him.

The original post included the woman's name. However, police have withdrawn those warrants because the name police had was wrong. Police are now trying to confirm the woman's identity, according Rick Goodale, a spokesman for Gastonia Police.

Police reported they had obtained attempted a warrant for first-degree murder against 31-year-old woman related to a shooting that occurred around 8:15 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, on the 200 block of South Chestnut Street in the Highland community. The woman also faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or seriously injure, assault with a deadly weapon, and discharging a firearm within the city limits.

Police officers say the woman was at the location on South Chestnut Street when she saw her 31-year-old husband exit a vehicle in the parking lot. After he exited the car, the woman fired multiple shots at him. No one was struck by the gunfire, police say.

After firing the shots, the woman fled in her car and her husband called 911 to report the shooting, according to police.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Gastonia Police seek South Carolina woman accused of shooting gun at husband