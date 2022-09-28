Read full article on original website
Bristol police investigating liquor store armed robberies
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – Bristol police are investigating two liquor store robberies that occurred on Wednesday evening. Police said around 7 p.m., officers responded to an armed robbery at the Maple End Package Store on North Street. According to police, while at the first liquor store, a second similar robbery occurred approximately 25 minutes later […]
Eyewitness News
Man goes on string of armed robberies through multiple towns
NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WFSB) - Around 6pm this evening, Cork and Keg Liquors on Rubber Avenue in Naugatuck was robbed at gun point. The suspect was described by victims as a black male, wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and blue mask, according to Naugatuck Police. The suspect fled the scene on...
Harwinton Man Charged With DUI After Serious Watertown Crash, State Police Say
A Connecticut man has been arrested for an alleged DUI after a serious crash seriously injured two pedestrians. The crash took place in Litchfield County around 8:50 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29 on Route 8 in Watertown. According to Connecticut State Police, troopers responded to the area of Route 8 North,...
Connecticut State Police dispatcher placed on leave after arrest
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — A Connecticut State Dispatcher has been placed on paid administrative leave following an investigation by the Manchester police department. Lakeisha Murphy, age 32, was arrested on September 27 by Manchester police and charged with possession of a controlled substance. In the same vehicle with Murphy was Ryan Thompson, age 29, who was charged with possession of a controlled substance and sale of narcotics.
Police: Dive search underway in Enfield in connection to homicide investigation
ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – Enfield and state police are conducting a dive search of Freshwater Pond in connection to a recent homicide on the Enfield town green, according to officials. Freshwater Pond has been temporarily drained to a level where divers can search the pond bed with metal detectors, police said. Police identify man found […]
Eyewitness News
Naugatuck businesses targeted by burglars
NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) - A series of burglaries in Naugatuck has police on alert and looking for three suspects. They said they’ve been happening early in the morning and targeting businesses around the borough. In all the cases, two people broke into the businesses while one person acted as...
Register Citizen
Police: Hartford man arrested in Manchester gas station shooting
MANCHESTER — Police have arrested a 19-year-old who they say shot a man in the hip during a pre-dawn gas station robbery last winter. Paul Davis, of Hartford, was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree assault, criminal attempt to commit first-degree robbery, first-degree threatening and other charges, police said.
Eyewitness News
People changing tire struck by drunk driver on Route 8 in Watertown
State gun advocates filed a lawsuit against various Connecticut officials in an effort to overturn the state’s ban on what they call modern sporting arms. CT residents continue to provide aid for hurricane Ian victims. Updated: 5 hours ago. Connecticut residents continue to provide support for those affected by...
30 Bags Of Fentanyl Recovered After K9 Tracks Down Wanted Man In New London County, Police Say
Connecticut State Police recovered 30 bags of fentanyl after a K9 helped locate a wanted man who was hiding in a garage, authorities said. Troopers in New London County responded to a report of a wanted man in the area of York Road in Lebanon at about 10:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, state police said.
zip06.com
Investigation Underway for Saybrook Point Fatality
The Old Saybrook Police Department (OSPD) is seeking public assistance in helping determine the circumstances surrounding a fatal accident where a car was driven into the water behind the Saybrook Point Inn on Sept. 24. Just after 10 p.m. on Sept. 24, OSPD receive a call reporting a car had...
Eyewitness News
Person shot in Hartford overnight
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Hartford Police officials say a person was shot early Friday morning. Dispatchers received the report at approximately 3:45 A.M. and arrived to locate a single gunshot victim. The male victim was approximately 30-years-old and suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to an...
Eyewitness News
Deadly motorcycle crash under investigation in South Windsor
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A deadly motorcycle crash was reported Friday morning in South Windsor. South Windsor police reported that it happened at Sullivan Avenue and Rye Street around 4:30 a.m. They said the area would be closed to drivers while they investigated. The crash involved a motorcycle and...
1 Hospitalized After Serious Crash On I-91 In East Windsor
A tractor-trailer driver was injured during a crash in Connecticut. The crash on I-91 took place in East Windsor around 6 a.m., Friday, Sept. 30 near exit 45. According to the Connecticut State Police, a tractor-trailer was traveling south in the center lane when a Volkswagen in the left lane lost control going around a curve and hit the truck.
State police K9, officer locate wanted man in Lebanon with suspected fentanyl
LEBANON, Conn. (WTNH) – State police located a wanted man with 30 bags of suspected fentanyl in Lebanon Wednesday, thanks to the help of police K9 Zedo and his partner. According to the state police, officers from Troop K were dispatched to the area of York Road for reports of a wanted person in the […]
Police called to hit and run on Chestnut Street in Springfield
Springfield police were called to a reported hit and run early Friday morning.
NBC Connecticut
Police Look for Missing 3-Year-Old in Bristol
Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing three-year-old out of Bristol. The child, Emberlee Sinon, has been missing since Thursday. The toddler is believed to be with a man named Joseph Mangan who is driving a white Toyota Corolla with Georgia plates, police said. It's unknown whether or not the two are related.
State police cruiser strikes utility pole in Ellington
ELLINGTON — A state police cruiser struck a utility pole on Pinney Street this afternoon. State police said that there were no injuries as a result from the crash, and that there was minor damage to the utility pole. The road is closed so crews can fix the pole,...
Loaded gun seized from Springfield man during traffic stop
A Springfield man was arrested following a firearms investigation on Wednesday.
Stolen ATM found on side of highway in Connecticut
An ATM was found on the side of Route 8 in Bridgeport.
Man injured in Hartford Capitol Avenue shooting
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating after one man was injured in a shooting on Capitol Avenue in Hartford on Friday. The Hartford Police Department responded to 1046 Capitol Ave. around 3:45 a.m. and found a man in his thirties who was shot. While his injuries were non-life-threatening, he was transported to an area […]
