Read full article on original website
Related
ems1.com
As Hurricane Ian nears Fla., some areas suspend emergency services
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian’s near Category 5-level winds and rains started hitting Florida’s southwest coast Wednesday, emergency services were suspended in municipalities such as Fort Myers and Punta Gorda. More than 200,000 homes and businesses were reported to be without electricity. Sanibel Island EMS...
ems1.com
Tropical Storm Ian floods Fla., traps thousands, knocks out power for 2.67 million
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — Rescue crews piloted boats and waded through flooded streets Thursday to save thousands of Floridians trapped after Hurricane Ian destroyed homes and businesses and left millions in the dark. The devastation began to come into focus a day after Ian made landfall in Florida as...
ems1.com
Ian hits southwest Florida as Category 4 storm, trapping people in homes and knocking out power
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday in southwest Florida as one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamping streets with water and smashing trees along the coast while moving at a crawl that threatened catastrophic flooding across a wide area. Barely an...
Comments / 0