ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
ems1.com

As Hurricane Ian nears Fla., some areas suspend emergency services

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian’s near Category 5-level winds and rains started hitting Florida’s southwest coast Wednesday, emergency services were suspended in municipalities such as Fort Myers and Punta Gorda. More than 200,000 homes and businesses were reported to be without electricity. Sanibel Island EMS...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy