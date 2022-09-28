Read full article on original website
NFL takes bold step against Buccaneers Tom Brady
Is Tom Brady still having fun while playing with the Buccaneers? The answer to that remains to be seen, but he sure seems pissed off during bad games. It is more than fair to say that Tom Brady has changed slightly in his demeanor during year three with the Buccaneers.
Tom Brady and Buccaneers should be sick over Packers accusation
The final play of the drive by the Buccaneers against the Packers was already hotly contested, but the recent accusation only makes things worse. For what its worth, the Buccaneers did very little to deserve anything more than what they got in the Packers game. The defense looked great, but...
Detroit Lions’ new kicker vs. Seattle Seahawks may or may not be a good thing
Who is the Detroit Lions’ new Kicker?Dan Campbell willing to give Austin Seibert another chance. The Detroit Lions’ new kicker this coming Sunday when they host the Seattle Seahawks may or may not be a good thing. On Friday afternoon, the Lions released their final injury report for...
Vikings Star Was Reportedly Seen Limping On Wednesday
Through the first three weeks of the 2022 NFL season, the Minnesota Vikings have looked like one of the NFC's best teams thanks to a solid offense and a tolerable defense. But one of that defense's best players appears to be injured right now. According to Vikings insider Chris Tomasson...
Seahawks Place Running Back On Injured Reserve
The Seattle Seahawks have placed veteran running back Travis Homer on the injured reserve, per team insider Bob Condotta. Homer suffered a ribcage injury during Sunday's Week 3 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Homer had collected 18 yards on four rushing attempts and 33 yards on four receptions prior to...
With slew of injuries, Lions attempt to game plan for Seahawks
The Detroit Lions have struggled to put in a game plan for Sunday’s game against the visiting Seattle Seahawks. That’s
Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell reveals Dalvin Cook plan ahead of battle with Saints in London
Dalvin Cook was forced to exit the Minnesota Vikings’ Week 3 win over the Detroit Lions due to injury. Apparently, the three-time Pro Bowl running back ended up dislocating his shoulder and was unable to return to the game. Right now, with the Vikings set to fly to London to take on the New Orleans Saints in Week 4, it appears that Cook is in a race to get ready for their overseas match.
NFL Odds: Seahawks vs. Lions prediction, odds and pick – 10/2/2022
The Seattle Seahawks will head to the Motor City to take on the Detroit Lions in a solid matchup at Ford Field. It’s time to look at our NFL odds series as we deliver a Seahawks-Lions prediction and pick. The Seahawks are coming off a 27-23 loss to the...
Clemson Great Wilkins Is College GameDay’s Guest Picker
The No. 5 Tigers will take on No. 10 NC State on Saturday night.
Patriots face QB uncertainty as they head to Green Bay
The New England Patriots have an uncertain quarterback situation as they prepare to visit the Green Bay Packers
Jared Goff left stranded on Lions offense amid another injury downgrade
Jared Goff and the 1-2 Detroit Lions may be heading into their Week 4 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks missing several key playmakers. On Thursday’s injury report, nearly the entire Lions offense was either held out of practice or was limited. This in turn included almost all of the key skill players for this offense. This could leave Jared Goff in a difficult position on Sunday.
NFL's Chief Medical Officer wants Tua Tagovailoa investigation findings made public
Tua Tagovailoa suffered a scary injury Thursday, bringing football's handling of head injuries back to the forefront.
Detroit Lions Week 4 Injury Report: 4 starters listed as OUT
Just moments ago, the final Detroit Lions Week 4 injury report was released for their upcoming matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. After losing a heartbreaker to the Minnesota Vikings last Sunday, the Lions will look to get back into the win column this coming Sunday when they host the Seahawks at Ford Field.
Lions rule out their top 2 offensive playmakers against Seahawks
The Seahawks are catching a break this week against the Lions and it couldn’t have come at a better time. Heading into Week 4 they have one of the worst defensive units in the league, but Detroit will be playing without their two best skill players on offense. Their...
Aidan Hutchinson disagrees with need for Lions' pass rush to 'bounce back' in Week 4
Aidan Hutchinson did not have his best game against the Minnesota Vikings last Sunday. The former No. 2 overall draft pick did not record a single stat in the game, and the Detroit Lions’ pass rush only had 1 sack. The Detroit Lions ended up losing to the Vikings...
