ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windsor, IL

Comments / 0

Related
wpsdlocal6.com

9/28 Illinois prep football rankings

Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:. Others receiving votes: Edwardsville 19, Bolingbrook 17, Plainfield North 14, Naperville North 9, South Elgin 5, Homewood-Flossmoor 1. Class 7A. School W-L Pts Prv. 1. Chicago Mt. Carmel...
ILLINOIS STATE
wfcnnews.com

Man shot, seriously injured at Jefferson County trailer park

JEFFERSON COUNTY - The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting at a trailer park in Dix, Illinois. According to deputies, they assisted by the Mt. Vernon Police Department at Rolling Meadows Trailer Park this evening prior to 6. Officers and Deputies arrived on scene and located the male...
DIX, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lincoln, IL
City
Effingham, IL
City
Windsor, IL
City
Urbana, IL
Local
Illinois Obituaries
City
Altamont, IL
City
Louisville, IL
City
Mattoon, IL
QSR Web

A&W to expand presence in Illinois

A&W Restaurants will open a location in Belleville, Illinois, on Oct. 10. The opening is part of a four-unit deal with franchisees Jim Sprill and Jim Sprick to expand the brand across Illinois, according to a press release. Sprick and Sprill have decades of experience with Yum Brands and Anheuser-Busch,...
BELLEVILLE, IL
1440 WROK

Somehow The Most Common Bird In Illinois Is Not The Cardinal

The cardinal might be our state bird and the mascot of an annoying midwestern fanbase, but it's not the most common bird seen in Illinois. At least that's what this study says. I'm well documented in being very wary of any infographic that has different color-coded states. It is seemingly the best way to get someone to click on your article so the methodology of some of these "maps" should always be scrutinized.
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Class action lawsuit filed against Illinois nursing home provider

(The Center Square) – A class action lawsuit has been filed against an Illinois nursing home provider. The lawsuit was filed by AARP and others and alleges Alden Group, Ltd. is putting residents at risk by deliberately understaffing their facilities in an effort to cut back on costs and boost profits.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carle Foundation Hospital#North Clay Schools#Quality Pallets#Mt
MyWabashValley.com

Illinois Governor Debates: Pritzker, Bailey set for two showdowns

Nexstar Media stations will host two multi-market live telecasts of debates between the major-party candidates running for governor of Illinois: Democrat J. B. Pritzker and Republican Darren Bailey. The first debate will be at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6 at the Illinois State University campus in Normal, Ill. The...
ILLINOIS STATE
x95radio.com

JEFFERSON COUNTY ARREST REPORTS – SEPTEMBER 28TH, 2022

MT. VERNON, IL — ON WEDNESDAY, THE JEFFERSON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE ALONG WITH THE MT. VERNON POLICE DEPARTMENT REPORTED THE FOLLOWING ARRESTS;. 25-year-old Lamar Williams of Mt. Vernon was arrested Tuesday by the Mt. Vernon Police Department for Aggravated Assault/Use of a Deadly Weapon. 31-year-old Samantha Payne of...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

Breezy conditions on the way to Central Illinois

Plenty of sunshine is in the forecast for Central Illinois through the early part of next week. Highs today will be near 70° and we'll reach the low-to-mid-70s Saturday and Sunday. Overnight lows will drop into the 40s. It'll be rather breezy this weekend. Our next chance of rain...
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

It’s Been Four Years Since Illinois’ Iconic Eyesore Was Destroyed

From 1968 until 2018, drivers who trekked along Northern Illinois from Wisconsin likely passed the same memorable landmark. For decades it was impossible to travel along the I-90/E. State Street (Rockford) corridor without knowing the time. It's safe to say hundreds of thousands, if not millions, spotted the iconic Clock Tower that once stood tall.
ROCKFORD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
KICK AM 1530

The Illinois Town Was Just Named The Best For Pumpkin Picking

Pumpkin picking is just one of those activities you do as a family this time of year, and one pumpkin patch in Illinois was just named one of the best to visit. Nothing says October is better than going to a pumpkin patch and finding that perfect pumpkin. The Sonny Acres Farm, located West of Chicago, was just named the best place to find that perfect pumpkin. Reader's Digest came out with a list of the top places for pumpkin picking and there is plenty of reasons why Sonny Acres Farm was chosen as the best for Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
wlds.com

Large Meat Recall Hits Stores In Region

Two locations in Carrollton, a grocery store in Jerseyville, and two locations in Springfield have been listed as places effected by a recall on ready-to-eat meat products. More than 87,000 pounds of meat is being recalled across Illinois and Missouri from Behrmann Meat & Processing Inc. in Albers, Illinois for various ready-to-eat meat products that may be contaminated with listeria.
JERSEYVILLE, IL
WCIA

Veterans take off on honor flight

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — 94 Illinois veterans took flight on Tuesday with the Land of Lincoln Honor Flight’s Mission #63 from the Springfield Abraham Lincoln Capitol Airport to Washington, DC. The honor flight takes veterans and their guardians to Washington D.C. on a chartered Sun Country 737. Driven...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Effingham Radio

Art Garfunkel Back On The Road Next Month

Art Garfunkel is set for a brief East Coast run next month. The legendary singer will take in stops in Reading and Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania along with shows in Red Bank and Englewood, New Jersey. Garfunkel's concerts, which feature an even split between solo favorites and Simon & Garfunkel classics, are...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WCIA

Illinois State Police warn of phone scam

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police took to its social media accounts on Tuesday to warn people of scammers impersonating State Police representatives. Officials said the scammers are using a common technique called “spoofing” to disguise their phone number and make it look like another of their choosing. They usually make the caller […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy