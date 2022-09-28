Read full article on original website
wpsdlocal6.com
9/28 Illinois prep football rankings
Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:. Others receiving votes: Edwardsville 19, Bolingbrook 17, Plainfield North 14, Naperville North 9, South Elgin 5, Homewood-Flossmoor 1. Class 7A. School W-L Pts Prv. 1. Chicago Mt. Carmel...
wfcnnews.com
Man shot, seriously injured at Jefferson County trailer park
JEFFERSON COUNTY - The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting at a trailer park in Dix, Illinois. According to deputies, they assisted by the Mt. Vernon Police Department at Rolling Meadows Trailer Park this evening prior to 6. Officers and Deputies arrived on scene and located the male...
muddyrivernews.com
At least 32 people from Illinois charged in connection with breach of U.S. Capitol; trial for Quincy couple set for April 17
Jason and Christina Gerding are accused of wrongly entering the Capitol and posing for the above photograph in the Capitol Rotunda that was posted on Twitter. | Photo courtesy of U.S. Department of Justice. More than 860 people from nearly all 50 states have been arrested in connection with the...
$5K reward for man wanted on multiple warrants in Illinois
Officials are asking for the public's help finding a Jerseyville, Illinois man wanted on multiple warrants.
The One and Only Drive-Thru Zoo in Illinois is Worth the Short Drive
Have you ever been to this drive-thru safari park in Illinois? You did know there is a zoo you can drive through, right? They are the only Drive-Thru Safari Adventure in Illinois with over 200 animals in their park. In fact, it's only a couple of hours away from the Quad Cities.
QSR Web
A&W to expand presence in Illinois
A&W Restaurants will open a location in Belleville, Illinois, on Oct. 10. The opening is part of a four-unit deal with franchisees Jim Sprill and Jim Sprick to expand the brand across Illinois, according to a press release. Sprick and Sprill have decades of experience with Yum Brands and Anheuser-Busch,...
Somehow The Most Common Bird In Illinois Is Not The Cardinal
The cardinal might be our state bird and the mascot of an annoying midwestern fanbase, but it's not the most common bird seen in Illinois. At least that's what this study says. I'm well documented in being very wary of any infographic that has different color-coded states. It is seemingly the best way to get someone to click on your article so the methodology of some of these "maps" should always be scrutinized.
wmay.com
Class action lawsuit filed against Illinois nursing home provider
(The Center Square) – A class action lawsuit has been filed against an Illinois nursing home provider. The lawsuit was filed by AARP and others and alleges Alden Group, Ltd. is putting residents at risk by deliberately understaffing their facilities in an effort to cut back on costs and boost profits.
MyWabashValley.com
Illinois Governor Debates: Pritzker, Bailey set for two showdowns
Nexstar Media stations will host two multi-market live telecasts of debates between the major-party candidates running for governor of Illinois: Democrat J. B. Pritzker and Republican Darren Bailey. The first debate will be at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6 at the Illinois State University campus in Normal, Ill. The...
x95radio.com
JEFFERSON COUNTY ARREST REPORTS – SEPTEMBER 28TH, 2022
MT. VERNON, IL — ON WEDNESDAY, THE JEFFERSON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE ALONG WITH THE MT. VERNON POLICE DEPARTMENT REPORTED THE FOLLOWING ARRESTS;. 25-year-old Lamar Williams of Mt. Vernon was arrested Tuesday by the Mt. Vernon Police Department for Aggravated Assault/Use of a Deadly Weapon. 31-year-old Samantha Payne of...
WAND TV
Breezy conditions on the way to Central Illinois
Plenty of sunshine is in the forecast for Central Illinois through the early part of next week. Highs today will be near 70° and we'll reach the low-to-mid-70s Saturday and Sunday. Overnight lows will drop into the 40s. It'll be rather breezy this weekend. Our next chance of rain...
It’s Been Four Years Since Illinois’ Iconic Eyesore Was Destroyed
From 1968 until 2018, drivers who trekked along Northern Illinois from Wisconsin likely passed the same memorable landmark. For decades it was impossible to travel along the I-90/E. State Street (Rockford) corridor without knowing the time. It's safe to say hundreds of thousands, if not millions, spotted the iconic Clock Tower that once stood tall.
NBC Chicago
These 2 Bugs Could Be Invading Your Homes This Fall – Some in Large Numbers
As temperatures cool, many homes will likely be seeing some unwanted guests inside, but there are two insects in particular that could be invading Illinois homes more than others - some in "fairly large numbers," experts say. According to Doug Taron, curator of biology and vice president of research and...
The Illinois Town Was Just Named The Best For Pumpkin Picking
Pumpkin picking is just one of those activities you do as a family this time of year, and one pumpkin patch in Illinois was just named one of the best to visit. Nothing says October is better than going to a pumpkin patch and finding that perfect pumpkin. The Sonny Acres Farm, located West of Chicago, was just named the best place to find that perfect pumpkin. Reader's Digest came out with a list of the top places for pumpkin picking and there is plenty of reasons why Sonny Acres Farm was chosen as the best for Illinois.
wlds.com
Large Meat Recall Hits Stores In Region
Two locations in Carrollton, a grocery store in Jerseyville, and two locations in Springfield have been listed as places effected by a recall on ready-to-eat meat products. More than 87,000 pounds of meat is being recalled across Illinois and Missouri from Behrmann Meat & Processing Inc. in Albers, Illinois for various ready-to-eat meat products that may be contaminated with listeria.
One of the Newest Wedding Venues in Illinois is the Truest Hidden Gem
If you're looking to plan a beautiful outdoor wedding, or maybe you just want to do a little wine tasting with your bestie tonight, we found the perfect spot. It isn't often we find hidden gems that actually have the word 'hidden' in their title, but today, that's true. Hidden...
Small Town Baker Says New Illinois Law Changed Her Entire Career
Have you ever heard of the buttercream law? It's a big deal in Illinois, where prior to 2022 bakers weren't able to sell their baked goods with frosting. So technically it's not called the buttercream law, but buttercream is the main item that made the law change such a big deal earlier this year.
WCIA
Veterans take off on honor flight
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — 94 Illinois veterans took flight on Tuesday with the Land of Lincoln Honor Flight’s Mission #63 from the Springfield Abraham Lincoln Capitol Airport to Washington, DC. The honor flight takes veterans and their guardians to Washington D.C. on a chartered Sun Country 737. Driven...
Effingham Radio
Art Garfunkel Back On The Road Next Month
Art Garfunkel is set for a brief East Coast run next month. The legendary singer will take in stops in Reading and Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania along with shows in Red Bank and Englewood, New Jersey. Garfunkel's concerts, which feature an even split between solo favorites and Simon & Garfunkel classics, are...
Illinois State Police warn of phone scam
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police took to its social media accounts on Tuesday to warn people of scammers impersonating State Police representatives. Officials said the scammers are using a common technique called “spoofing” to disguise their phone number and make it look like another of their choosing. They usually make the caller […]
