Derek Jeter’s perfect 1-word reaction to Aaron Judge tying Roger Maris’ AL record
Derek Jeter is still relatively new to social media, but his Twitter account came into the picture just in time for him to virtually enjoy the discussions about the barrage of home runs New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge is having in the 2022 MLB season. Jeter even had the perfect reaction to Judge finally tying the record of another Yankees great Wednesday night at Rogers Centre in Canada.
MLB・
Shohei Ohtani joins extremely exclusive club with Nolan Ryan despite losing no-hit bid vs. Athletics
Whether you believe the American League MVP should be won by New York Yankees star Aaron Judge or Los Angeles Angels unicorn Shohei Ohtani, that trophy debate should get a little bit hotter. That’s after Ohtani came within just four outs away of recording a no-hitter in Thursday night’s home game against the Oakland Athletics. […] The post Shohei Ohtani joins extremely exclusive club with Nolan Ryan despite losing no-hit bid vs. Athletics appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The hard part is finished. Now the Rays hit the playoffs with nothing to lose
And so, they celebrated. Happily and respectfully. Joyfully and modestly. Mostly, however, the Rays celebrated … deservedly. Tampa Bay’s postseason-clinching 7-3 victory in Houston Friday night was the culmination of what is probably the most underwhelming playoff run in franchise history, but that’s only because of the many obstacles the Rays had to circumvent to get here.
Aaron Boone drops exciting Matt Carpenter Yankees injury update ahead of MLB playoffs
New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone revealed an exciting injury update on Matt Carpenter, per Yankees reporter Bryan Hoch. Matt Carpenter could take live at-bats this coming week with Somerset rather than fly with the Yankees to Texas, Aaron Boone said. That would give him more reps to be ready for the ALDS. — Bryan […] The post Aaron Boone drops exciting Matt Carpenter Yankees injury update ahead of MLB playoffs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill wants all the smoke with Bengals coach who ‘disrespected’ him
It was a very emotional night for Tyreek Hill and the Miami Dolphins, who had to watch as teammate Tua Tagovailoa was carted off the field with a scary-looking head injury. But that wasn’t the only emotion felt by Hill and his team. The star wide receiver felt anger during the contest, as he claims a Cincinnati Bengals coach said something to him and ‘disrespected’ him. Well, Hill has a message for that Bengals coach, who had better watch his back. Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN has the details.
NFL London Game Odds: Vikings vs. Saints prediction, odds and pick – 10/2/2022
The Minnesota Vikings and the New Orleans Saints will head across the pond as the two NFL teams meet at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England. It’s time to embrace royalty as we check our NFL odds series with a Vikings-Saints prediction and pick. The Vikings defeated the Detroit Lions 28-24 on Sunday, rallying from a 24-14 […] The post NFL London Game Odds: Vikings vs. Saints prediction, odds and pick – 10/2/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL Odds: Seahawks vs. Lions prediction, odds and pick – 10/2/2022
The Seattle Seahawks will head to the Motor City to take on the Detroit Lions in a solid matchup at Ford Field. It’s time to look at our NFL odds series as we deliver a Seahawks-Lions prediction and pick. The Seahawks are coming off a 27-23 loss to the...
Houston Astros won’t give Phillies, Rays a break in final games
The Houston Astros have all but clinched the top seed in the American League postseason, but manager Dusty Baker isn’t planning to let up on the gas as the 2022 regular season winds down. Houston Astros playing “for the integrity of the game” in final six games of season...
Yardbarker
Orioles shut down Aaron Judge, Yankees
Jordan Lyles pitched seven-plus stellar innings and the visiting Baltimore Orioles stayed mathematically alive in the American League wild-card race for the moment with a 2-1 victory over the New York Yankees on Friday night. Lyles (12-11) kept Aaron Judge from hitting his 62nd home run and breaking the AL...
Pinstripe Alley
New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles: Series Preview
With the exception of Aaron Judge’s quest for a 62nd home run, coming into this weekend, there’s not really anything for the Yankees to play for other than just getting all their ducks in a row going into the playoffs. The AL East has been locked up, and so has a first-round bye in the new playoff format. Theoretically, they could still catch Houston for the No. 1 overall seed in the American League, but those odds are so minuscule that it’s not really worth thinking about.
Jason Heyward reveals plan for 2023 after parting ways with Cubs
The Chicago Cubs announced last month that veteran outfielder Jason Heyward, who hasn’t played since late June due to a knee injury, will be released at the end of the season. That raises the question, is Heyward going to call it a day or try to find a home elsewhere? Per Taylor McGregor, he plans to still play in 2023.
Tom Brady: 3 bold predictions for Buccaneers QB in Week 4 vs. Chiefs
The weekend is upon us, and as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are ready to host the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. That means it’s time to make some Tom Brady Week 4 predictions. The Buccaneers are coming off a heartbreaking 14-12 loss to the Green Bay Packers after a failed two-point conversion in the fourth […] The post Tom Brady: 3 bold predictions for Buccaneers QB in Week 4 vs. Chiefs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Angels make big Anthony Rendon injury decision, but there is a twist
The Los Angeles Angels activated 3B Anthony Rendon from the IL ahead of Wednesday’s game against the Oakland Athletics in Anaheim, per Jeff Fletcher. The decision drew some questions from fans, as they wondered why the Angels would activate Rendon so late in the season despite already being out of playoff contention. But there happens […] The post Angels make big Anthony Rendon injury decision, but there is a twist appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees Rivalry Roundup: Astros, Rays fall in extra innings
The AL East-clinching win Tuesday pretty much locked the Yankees into their spot in the playoff bracket. Thanks to results last night, mathematically, there’s still a chance that they could finish ahead of the Astros for the No. 1 seed in the AL, but realistically, that’s not feasible. The Astros just need one win or a Yankees’ loss to cinch that up, putting the percentage chance the Yankees pull that off at less than one percent, and featuring a lot of decimal places.
How to Watch Astros vs. Rays Game One: TV Channel, Streaming Links
The Houston Astros can clinch the top seed in the American League with a win Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays.
3 biggest things that went wrong for White Sox in awful 2022 MLB season
The Chicago White Sox entered the 2022 MLB season as the clear favorites to win the American League Central division. Chicago was seemingly leaps and bounds above everyone else in the Central. But the Minnesota Twins jumped out to an early lead in the division. However, they endured a collapse of their own down the […] The post 3 biggest things that went wrong for White Sox in awful 2022 MLB season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB Odds: White Sox vs. Padres prediction, odds and pick – 9/30/2022
The Padres continue the homestand as the White Sox come to town! It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a White Sox-Padres prediction and pick. The White Sox are officially out of the running for the postseason. After coming into the year with huge expectations, the Sox are on track to finish either 2nd or 3rd in the division. The AL Central proved to be one of the more weaker divisions in baseball this season. Chicago is (77-79) and may not even finish above .500 for the year.
Kings crowned with embarrassing title after Mariners clinch playoffs
The Sacramento Kings have unfortunately been the laughingstock of the league for quite some time now. They have been one of the most down-trodden teams in the last decade of so. A combination of bad luck, mismanagement, and other bad decisions have turned this once-great franchise into the butt of many jokes in the league.
DJ LeMahieu set to give Yankees big boost ahead of MLB Playoffs
The New York Yankees activated infielder DJ LeMahieu from the 10-day IL on Friday. LeMahieu was on the IL due to toe inflammation. He is ready to return, and recently explained his rehab process, per the New York Post. “It’s two weeks, it’s a little bit better,” LeMahieu said last week. “We have a week […] The post DJ LeMahieu set to give Yankees big boost ahead of MLB Playoffs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Rays' Magic Number Down to 1 After Red Sox Beat Orioles Again
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Baltimore Orioles keep helping out the Tampa Bay Rays in a big way, and their recent losing streak has put the Rays into a position to clinch on playoff spot on Thursday night. Baltimore lost to the Boston Red Sox for the third straight day...
