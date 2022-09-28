Read full article on original website
8 Must-Do Fall Activities in Illinois That Will Put You In A Festive Mindset
Now that Autumn is here, everyone is looking for those fun fall festivities to participate in. Pumpkin patches, apple picking, corn mazes, tractor rides, etc. If you are looking for things to do, you are in the right place! We have put together a nice variety of activities for you! Maybe you can plan a road trip and visit them all.
One of Illinois’ Oldest Bars Sits In Rockford And You’ll Never Hear A Bad Thing About It
If you're living in Northern Illinois and host guests from out of town, you'll inevitably want to take that out for dinner and drinks. The downtown area is a great place to start when pretending to be a tour guide. One place that is an absolute must to visit is Mary's Place on Madison Street.
Every 4 Minutes And 18 Seconds, Someone In Illinois Moves Out
The U.S. Census Bureau released some population estimates a while back that show Illinois is continuing to lose population at a record-setting rate. How record-setting? According to the Census, between July of 2020 and July of 2021, Illinois lost more residents to other states than at any time in recorded history.
Didn’t Think Pumpkin Spice Brats Were A Thing? They Are In Illinois
Food combinations can be a fun topic of conversation. Learning about combos you've never heard or thought about can be hunger-inducing or the extreme opposite. Not everything needs to be blended together when it comes to food. For instance, does pumpkin spice really need to be mixed into everything come fall?
This Wisconsin City Beats Chicago On Best Taco Towns In U.S. List
If you're looking for some delicious tacos, I suggest heading up to Wisconsin over the Windy City. When it comes to favorite foods, not only for myself but across the United States the top three in no particular order are pizza, burgers, and tacos. In Rockford alone, you can find them all in many different restaurants. I believe Illinois would be better than Wisconsin overall for that big trio.
Is A Popular Illinois Sports Team About To Unveil A New Mascot?
Something is cooking in the Illinois sports world and it smells like bacon. This may be a stretch but there may be subtle hints being dropped about more changes happening within one of the hockey organizations in the Land Of Lincoln. After close review, I have reason to believe the Rockford IceHogs may be unveiling a new mascot.
The One and Only Drive-Thru Zoo in Illinois is Worth the Short Drive
Have you ever been to this drive-thru safari park in Illinois? You did know there is a zoo you can drive through, right? They are the only Drive-Thru Safari Adventure in Illinois with over 200 animals in their park. In fact, it's only a couple of hours away from the Quad Cities.
This is the Most Misspelled Word in IL, IN, and KY
We all have those words that we still struggle to spell, and according to new data these are the hardest words for folks in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky to spell correctly. Back in elementary school, we had spelling tests every week. I can remember having to write each word down ten to twenty times a piece so that I could learn how to spell it correctly for the tests. These tests ended after elementary school, but I think that we should have had spelling tests all the way through high school because there are still some words that we have trouble spelling.
How to Get Paid While Visiting Every Haunted House in Illinois This October
Do you want to visit every spooky and terrifying haunted house that Illinois has to offer this October, but your wallet won't let it happen? What if I told you there is a way you can get PAID to visit all of them this year?. A Truly Spooktacular Job Opportunity.
Wisconsin Hosts One Of The Best Oktoberfest Celebrations In U.S.
When it's time to celebrate Oktoberfest, one of the best parties in the United States is held in LaCrosse, Wisconsin. Wisconsin Is The Perfect U.S. Home For Oktoberfest. The original Oktoberfest is held in Germany every year. When it comes to a United States version of the iconic celebration, I think Wisconsin is the perfect home for it. Plus, LaCrosse is a fitting city to host the event. They really know how to party and are up for the challenge.
Wisconsin Achievement Unlocked: Getting Engaged At A Culver’s
What says "I love you" more than a butter burger and a concrete?. I spotted this picture on social media today. It looks like it is from about a year ago, so maybe there's more to this story 10 months later. First of all, congrats to April and RJ. I'm...
Here Are The 15 Illinois Billionaires On Forbes New Richest List
If I had a dollar for every time I've wished I had a dollar for every dollar Ken Griffin, Illinois' richest man has, I might have enough dollars to actually make the Forbes "Richest List." I know it seems like weird wishing, but I am prepared in case I should...
McDonald’s Ice Cream Machines Broken Might Be Illinois’s Fault
If you've ever gone to a McDonald's and ordered ice cream only to find out the machine is broken, it's possible that it's Illinois's fault. Maybe. I'll try to explain. The broken ice cream machine at McDonald's has gained so much fame even McDonald's is in on it. This issue...
Walmart Hit With Illinois Class Action For Biometric Violations
Another day, and another really big company is finding itself on Illinois' hot seat for violations of the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act, or BIPA. As we've seen with others who have run afoul of BIPA, it may very well end up that Walmart has to part with some money to make this whole thing go away. And that's where you come in, potentially.
Wisconsin’s Oldest Boat Was Found On Bottom Of Popular Lake
If you're feeling a little Deja Vu don't worry because you're not losing it, another ancient boat was discovered on the bottom of a Wisconsin lake. Feeling Deja Vu With The Oldest Canoe Found In Wisconsin. If a scuba diver finding the oldest canoe on the bottom of a Wisconsin...
One of the Newest Wedding Venues in Illinois is the Truest Hidden Gem
If you're looking to plan a beautiful outdoor wedding, or maybe you just want to do a little wine tasting with your bestie tonight, we found the perfect spot. It isn't often we find hidden gems that actually have the word 'hidden' in their title, but today, that's true. Hidden...
There’s a $30,000 Wisconsin Furniture Scammer, That’s Quite the Couch
I recently bought a sectional that I'm pretty proud of. First off, I did it without my wife's approval...Yes, she loves it. Secondly I wanted something so freakin' huge, that multiple people could sit or lay on it and no one is touching....That is quite the task, trust me. Did...
Wisconsin Is Home To Massive 45 Acre Outdoor Halloween Haunt
The Return Of Fall In Wisconsin Means Halloween Is Coming Soon. The calendar says it's now finally officially fall. Our weather has started to change too. That means Halloween is just around the corner. Don't worry if you need some help getting into the holiday spirit because there are plenty of events to get you there. Leading the way are some scary haunts.
It’s Been Four Years Since Illinois’ Iconic Eyesore Was Destroyed
From 1968 until 2018, drivers who trekked along Northern Illinois from Wisconsin likely passed the same memorable landmark. For decades it was impossible to travel along the I-90/E. State Street (Rockford) corridor without knowing the time. It's safe to say hundreds of thousands, if not millions, spotted the iconic Clock Tower that once stood tall.
Illinois Man Caught Straight Up Mowing The Lawn With A Car
Witnessing someone's creativity can be a joy. If the person does something to make life easier it makes it that much better. Instead of judging an action that looks ridiculous, try and find the positive, like this Illinois man who was spotted mowing grass with the help of a car.
