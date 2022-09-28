Read full article on original website
healio.com
COVID-19 infection linked to neurologic, neuro-ophthalmic complications
A literature review documented manifestations of central and peripheral nervous system disease, including along afferent and efferent visual pathways, related to COVID-19 infection, according to data in the Journal of Neuro-Ophthalmology. “Acute and chronic neurologic and neuro-ophthalmic symptoms continue to be described and characterized as our understanding of infection and...
MedPage Today
Gabapentin After Surgery Ups Risks in Older Adults
Perioperative gabapentin upped the risk of delirium, new antipsychotic use, and pneumonia in older adults after major surgery, a retrospective study showed. Risk of delirium -- the primary outcome of the study -- was 3.4% for older patients who received gabapentin within 2 days after major surgery and 2.6% for those who did not, with a relative risk (RR) of 1.28 (95% CI 1.23-1.34), reported Dae Hyun Kim, MD, ScD, of Brigham & Women's Hospital and Hebrew SeniorLife in Boston, and colleagues.
News-Medical.net
Patients with scleroderma have reduced levels of Cathepsin L
Much of the research on scleroderma, a connective tissue disease that causes scarring, or fibrosis, has focused on the increased number of proteins promoting fibrosis in these patients. A Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) research team took a different tact and measured the levels of an antifibrotic protein, Cathepsin L, in these patients. They report in Rheumatology that patients with scleroderma had reduced levels of this antifibrotic protein, and the Cathepsin L that they did have was packaged in an inactive state that deprived it of its antifibrotic function. The team was led by Carol Feghali-Bostwick, Ph.D., the Kitty Trask Holt Endowed Chair for Scleroderma Research, and M.D.-Ph.D. student Joe Mouawad, a National Scleroderma Foundation predoctoral fellowship awardee.
neurologylive.com
Migraine With Aura Identified as Risk Factor for Atrial Fibrillation
Migraine with aura is suggested as an independent risk factor for atrial fibrillation and that AFib-mediated cardioembolism may play a role with migraines, especially stroke association for some patients. The results of a study utilizing an artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled electrocardiogram (ECG) prediction model suggest that migraine with aura (MwA) may...
verywellhealth.com
Can Foot Pain Be a Symptom of Diabetes?
Certain types of foot pain can be associated with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. It can be a symptom of undiagnosed diabetes. Type 1 and type 2 diabetes are conditions in which blood sugar levels cannot be controlled without medication and/or lifestyle measures. This article discusses how diabetes can...
studyfinds.org
Dietary supplement shows ability to prevent macular degeneration
BETHESDA, Md. — The most common cause of blindness in older Americans is age-related macular degeneration (AMD). However, there is hope that people can slow the progression of vision loss down. Researchers with the National Eye Institute analyzed 10 years’ worth of data and found that a modified version of the AREDS2 formula, which contains the antioxidants lutein and zeaxanthin, was effective in slowing down AMD progression.
scitechdaily.com
Blood Type Linked to Risk of Stroke Before Age 60
According to a new meta-analysis, gene variants associated with a person’s blood type may be linked to their risk of stroke before age 60. The study included all available data from genetic studies that included young adult ischemic stroke, which is caused by a blockage of blood flow to the brain. The meta-analysis was published recently in Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology.
aarp.org
Signs of Retinal Detachment
Retinal detachments are painless, but there are other signs that may tell you something isn't right. If left untreated, this condition could lead to blindness. Here are three surprising symptoms to be aware of.
healio.com
Semilunar sign on cornea a telltale sign of scleritis
Scleritis is inflammation of the sclera and is predominantly autoimmune. Corneal thinning, astigmatism and peripheral ulcerative keratitis are the common corneal changes following scleritis. Scleritis can be anterior or posterior. Anterior scleritis is classified as diffuse or nodular, depending upon the clinical presentation. In 1976, Watson and colleagues described about...
sciencetimes.com
Type 2 Diabetes: Symptoms, Early Signs, and Complications
Type 2 diabetes is the most common type of diabetes. It is the impairment of the body's ability to regulate blood glucose levels. This happens when excessive sugar circulates your bloodstream, which eventually results in disorders of the nervous, circulatory, and immune systems. In type 2 diabetes, your pancreas doesn't...
infomeddnews.com
Ceryx Medical Partners with Osypka Medical
A Welsh MedTech company is taking next steps towards launching its unique technology, after securing a partnership with a leading medical devices company. Ceryx Medical is working with Berlin-based Osypka Medical to develop a heart pacing device that it says will change the way patients with heart failure and other cardiac conditions are treated. Ceryx’s bionic device, Cysoni, takes pacemaking to a new level by pacing the heart with real-time modulation. Unlike traditional pacemakers, Cysoni prompts the heart to beat in line with the patient’s breathing. It means the device listens and responds to the body, rather than triggering the strict metronomic beats that current pacemakers do. The scientists behind this say there are huge advantages to this approach.
infomeddnews.com
Are Online “Pain and Suffering” Calculators Accurate?
If you have been a victim of a motor vehicle accident, you may be hurting immensely. You are not alone. Of the 6 million people who are in car crashes every year, 3 million of those people will sustain injuries. You may be in pain and long-term consequences and need to have surgery or intensive physical therapy in order to recover. Your accident may have forced you to miss school or work. You probably have accumulated a lot of medical expenses and lost wages. Additionally, your suffering may have forced you to miss the hobbies and activities that you normally enjoy. It is only fair that you receive financial compensation for the pain and suffering that you are going through.
infomeddnews.com
GE Healthcare’s AIR Recon DL Receives FDA Clearance of 3D & Motion-Insensitive Imaging Applications for Next-Level Image Quality and Patient Experience in MRI
GE Healthcare announced US FDA 510(k) clearance of its breakthrough AIR Recon DL for 3D and PROPELLER imaging sequences1. The benefits of AIR Recon DL are extended by these new features to nearly all Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) clinical procedures, covering all anatomies and enabling better image quality, shorter scan times, and enhanced patient experience.
FDA・
infomeddnews.com
MicroVention Celebrates 25 Years in Neuroendovascular Technologies that Improve Patient Lives
MicroVention, Inc., a global neurovascular company and a wholly owned subsidiary of Terumo Corporation, celebrates its 25-year anniversary on September 29, 2022. Founded in 1997 by a handful of Associates in a small facility in Southern California, MicroVention is now a worldwide community with over 3,000 Associates and distributors worldwide, operating in over 70 countries with offices across the United States, Europe, Asia, and Costa Rica.
infomeddnews.com
Ultra Select Medical Announces Merger with Platinum Healthcare
Ultra Select Medical is a privately owned and operated ultrasound company in the United States offering top manufacturers and brands in the industry with a cost-competitive edge. Managing partners, W.C. Peeler, Mike Wilson, and Chris Munyon have been cornering the ultrasound system provider market for more than two decades. They...
Medical News Today
Researchers developing topical gel that fights gum disease
Almost half of all adults ages 30 or older have gum disease. Researchers from the NYU College of Dentistry have developed a topical gel to help treat and prevent periodontal (gum) disease. In experiments in mice, the gel reduced inflammation, and bone loss by 50%. Scientists hope to bring the...
MedicalXpress
When surgery for endometriosis is the answer
Endometriosis is a painful condition where cells similar to the lining of the uterus grow outside of the uterus. While it most commonly occurs in the pelvis, it can occur anywhere in the abdomen or pelvis. Dr. Megan Wasson, a Mayo Clinic medical and surgical gynecologist, says it's a quality-of-life...
reviewofoptometry.com
Stroke Associated with Increased Prevalence of Ocular Disease
Diabetic retinopathy risks are elevated in patients with a history of stroke. Photo: Mohammad Rafieetary, OD. Click image to enlarge. A cross-sectional study was recently conducted to better understand the relationship between stroke and ocular disease. Significant associations between visual impairment and major ocular disease with stroke were observed in this national study population. The study included 4,570 participants in the 2005-2008 National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey.
Regeneron-Sanofi's Flagship Dupixent Becomes First FDA-Approved Treatment For Prurigo Nodularis
The FDA approved Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc REGN and Sanofi SA's SNY Dupixent (dupilumab) for the treatment of adult patients with prurigo nodularis. With this approval, Dupixent became the first and only medicine specifically indicated to treat prurigo nodularis in the U.S. Prurigo nodularis is a chronic, debilitating skin disease with...
MedicalXpress
Lipids in blood predict nerve damage risk among patients with type 2 diabetes
Of the 37 million Americans with diabetes, up to 50% may end up with nerve damage, or diabetic neuropathy, that can be painful and disabling. While some medications can reduce pain, scientists continue searching for factors that cause patients to develop diabetic neuropathy—to identify ways to reduce the risk of harmful symptoms.
