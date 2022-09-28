Read full article on original website
Movie review: 'Barbarian' is a totally terrifying surprise
"Barbarian" is an original horror movie full of surprises, so this review is as spoiler-free as possible.
French Film Mag ‘Le Film Français’ Issues Apology For Cover Photo Featuring Seven Men
French film and TV trade ‘Le Film Français’ has posted a public apology after the cover photo for its latest weekly publication featuring seven men prompted anger from top female cinema professionals in France, including Venice Golden Lion winner Audrey Diwan and actress Alexandra Lamy. Alluding to the annual conference of France’s National Federation of French Cinemas (FNCF) in Deauville this week, the cover photo for the September 30 issue features Pathé President Jérome Seydoux, surrounded by Pio Marmaï, Guillaume Canet, Vincent Cassel, François Civil, Pierre Niney and Danny Boon under the headline of “Objective: Reconquest”. ‘Le Film Français’ is a must-read...
NFL・
Netflix Debuts Moving First Trailer for Sundance Award-Winning Documentary ‘Descendant’
Netflix has released the powerful first trailer for the Sundance Award-winning documentary “Descendant.”. Directed by Margaret Brown, the documentary focuses on members of Africatown, a small community in Alabama, as they share their personal stories and community history as descendants of the Clotilda, the last known ship illegally carrying enslaved Africans to the United States.
First look at Netflix's new psychological thriller based on ‘unthinkable true story’
Netflix has released the first trailer for its psychological thriller The Good Nurse. Watch the trailer here:. The film, which stars Eddie Redmayne and Jessica Chastain, is based on a shocking true crime story. Based on Charles Graeber’s 2013 book The Good Nurse: A True Story of Medicine, Madness, and...
‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’: A Look At Evan Peters’ Intense Transformation
DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is the surprise Netflix drop of September 2022. Ryan Murphy’s latest series for the streaming service has American Horror Story vet Evan Peters starring as Jeffrey Dahmer, the infamous serial killer who became known for cannibalism. The drama series will be available to stream on September 21.
wegotthiscovered.com
Review: Amazon’s ‘Goodnight Mommy’ remake thrills, but can only pretend to frighten like the original
If Naomi Watts is going to do anything in a film, it’s going to be portraying a tortured soul. A veteran, and a highly underrated one at that, has spent her career, from Mulholland Drive to Dream House to The Desperate Hour, making us endure the tragedies that befall her with excruciating realism, painstaking screams, and bloodshot eyes.
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror fans left traumatized by a dark and disturbing superhero story
History has shown that people will always flock to their local multiplex to check out a high concept horror movie, and the superhero genre remains the single most popular and bankable form of cinema. Naturally, then, expectations were high when the two were combined for low budget “evil Superman” story Brightburn, especially when R-rated maestro and Marvel veteran James Gunn’s name was slapped all over the marketing as producer.
Harper's Bazaar
The 20 Best Horror Movies on Prime Video
Whether you're a huge horror fan, or you only watch scary movies on Halloween with your hands over your eyes, there's literally something for everyone in this genre. From popular franchises that just won't quit to the classic films that started huge trends, there's no better time to explore the spookiest movies that are streaming right now. Here, we round up 20 of the best horror movies available on Prime Video right now, that will have you repeating "Candyman" three times while looking in the mirror.
wegotthiscovered.com
A creature feature dripping in teeth and terror goes for the jugular on streaming
These days, low budget creature features tend to exist largely in the VOD doldrums, with very few of them even managing to score a wide theatrical release, never mind find themselves drowning in critical and commercial success. Crawl was one mighty exception to the rule, though, and it deserved all the love that it got.
Upcoming Horror Movies: All The Scary Movies Coming Out In 2022 And Beyond
From the next Jordan Peele and M. Night Shyamalan movies to the return of scary franchises like Scream and Exorcist, there's a lot of upcoming horror movies to get excited for.
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror fans bring a vampire flick remembered for the wrong reasons out of the shadows
Vampires are one of the most commonly utilized creatures of the night in horror films, with the blood-suckers constantly finding a way into cinemas. There’s been countless uses for vampires since they were popularized on-screen by German expressionist horror film Nosferatu in 1922. Then came the trope of sexy vampires, and a forgotten sexy vampire film from 2002 has just seen a revival thanks to Reddit. Queen of the Damned was utterly rejected at release, but is currently being re-evaluated by Reddit users.
Collider
'The Greatest Beer Run Ever' Review: Zac Efron Can't Save Peter Farrelly's Vietnam War Dramedy
Early on in the experience of watching The Greatest Beer Run Ever, the most recent feature from writer-director Peter Farrelly since his 2018 film Green Book, we observe Zac Efron’s 26-year-old Chickie Donohue stumble upon an anti-war protest. It is a telling moment that marks the beginning of his half-baked plan to make an expedition to Vietnam with beer and gifts from home to counteract the supposedly negative influence of the protestors who, as he sees it, are actually uniformly anti-soldier. Setting that clumsy political observation aside for a moment, as it is the first of many, it is here that we get to see how this provides a purpose for Chickie that his life up until now has been lacking. We quickly learn that almost everyone who knows him considers him to be a bum who hasn’t made much of his life. Thus, despite not having much of a plan, he decides to hitch a ride over to the war to prove everyone wrong.
wegotthiscovered.com
Lost horror fans name the non-horror movies that terrified them
For those of you old enough to remember, there was a certain spell of time where an animated children’s film had a good to fair chance of including one or three scenes that would go on to form the basis of many a child’s nightmares for the better part of their young life; Dumbo‘s wine-induced hallucination sequence comes to mind, as does the entire runtime of The Secret of NIMH.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘House of Gucci’ on Paramount+, in Which Lady Gaga’s Gusto Can’t Carry a Bloated Dud of a Biopic
Now available to stream on Paramount+, House of Gucci marks a few notable quasi-milestones: A second PRESTIGE role for Lady Gaga, following her best actress Oscar win for A Star is Born. The jillionth directorial effort from Ridley Scott, whose surprisingly good The Last Duel is still cooling on the slab, and who remains prolific well into his 80s. And perhaps the most ludicrous display of flamboyant accents in recent movie history, as Gaga, Adam Driver, Al Pacino, Jeremy Irons and especially Jared Leto do their damnedest to sound like Mario and/or Luigi if they were stinking rich fashion designers instead of humble plumbers. So this is a long-in-development (about 20 years) BOATS (Based On A True Story, of course) movie spanning a couple decades of real-life history rife with Calgon drama and (gasp) murder, and occupying 158 minutes of your life (which may feel like a couple decades), and if it all comes together as something watchable, it sure would seem to be a minor miracle.
SFGate
Disney Networks Including ESPN, ABC Go Dark on Dish and Sling TV Amid Carriage Dispute
Disney’s suite of 20 TV channels was yanked off Dish Network’s satellite television and Sling TV services for customers across the U.S., after the two companies failed to reach a carriage-renewal deal Friday. Disney networks that are no longer on Dish TV and Sling TV include ESPN, FX,...
Children's books to stick with readers beyond the last page
A tightly paced plot is certainly a critical component to a good book, but a great book has to have compelling characters. They’re characters who are fully inhabited: their actions and motivations, their desires and trepidations, their joys and sorrows captured by the author’s skill. I’ve been reading a lot of exemplary books recently, and the characters in these books — sometimes fictional, sometimes real — have stuck with me. I hope they’ll stick with you, too. The Very Best Sukkah: A Story from Uganda. Written by Shoshana Nambi. Illustrated by Moran Yogev. Kalaniot Books. Ages 4-8. $19.99. Shoshi lives in a small Jewish community in Uganda, and is excited about Sukkot, a harvest festival that brings her town together. Shoshi has planned carefully, selecting the sturdiest Nsambya branches that will be used to hang decorations during the celebration. When a neighbor’s ostentatious display challenges her perceptions of right and wrong, Shoshi learns the true meaning of the holiday. Aided by distinctive woodcut illustrations, Shoshi’s story opens a window to an underrepresented religious group and their cultural traditions. A deeply satisfying moral appends the story, avoiding didacticism by centering on Shoshi’s growth as a person.
People Are Sharing The Rudest, Most Entitled, Or Pettiest Thing They've Seen Rich People Do, And My Jaw Is On The Floor
"I’m Indigenous and work for an Indigenous charitable organization. We put on a cultural performance for passengers on an ultra-luxury cruise ship (think over $5K per NIGHT for a basic room on board). Passengers are meant to donate afterward. I lost count of how many threw in loose change or pretended to toss in money when their fists were actually empty."
How The Independent is celebrating Black History Month
This month the UK is marking Black History Month, an annual celebration of Black history, heritage and culture. Over the next four weeks, The Independent will be recognising the achievements of Black Britons and supporting individuals and organisations dedicated to bringing about lasting change, while also shining the spotlight on the work that remains to be done.The Independent will seek to amplify the voice of changemakers, in keeping with this year's theme: ‘Time for change: action, not words.’ In the editorial department, Nadine White, the UK’s first dedicated race correspondent, will lead and commission a series of features focused on...
Collider
'All Jacked Up and Full of Worms' Review: Worm-Infused Drug Nightmare Will Make You Squirm | Fantastic Fest 2022
While horror is usually related to fear, the genre also works as an exploration of other very uncomfortable feelings, such as dread and disgust. We are not necessarily afraid when seeing explicit violence or eschatological scenes in a movie. Still, our bodies move away from the unnerving imagery, just as our eyes try to close to protect us from unspeakable terrors. Alex Phillips’ feature debut as a writer and director, All Jacked Up and Full of Worms, is all about evoking this feeling in the audience, a mission he sometimes fulfills too well. However, while Phillips' drug trip is disturbing enough to grab the attention of horror-fiends looking for the next maddening movie to watch, the result might be too disjointed to leave a lasting impression.
'Queer for Fear': From Dracula to Norman Bates, new docuseries brings horror out of the closet
Trying to explain why queer people love horror opens a haunted puzzle box of theories about otherness, sexual deviancy, subtext and camp, which is probably why it’s usually just accepted as gay gospel. But a new documentary series from the streaming service Shudder, “Queer for Fear,” sets the ambitious task of looking into the history of that unholy union, through conversations with creators, actors and personalities who have contributed to the genre’s recent body of work.
