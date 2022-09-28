Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
72-Yr Old Florida Man Dies While Draining His Pool During Hurricane IanPool MagazineDeltona, FL
72 Year Old Man Dies Going Out into Hurricane Ian To Drain His PoolTyler Mc.Deltona, FL
5 Family-Friendly Pumpkin Picking Spots in FloridaFlorida EatsFlorida State
4 Places To Get A Tasty Breakfast In OrlandoFlorida EatsOrlando, FL
Chickens at the Oviedo LibraryJoAnn RyanOviedo, FL
Related
WESH
Orlando evacuees rescue baby deer from Ian floodwaters
ORLANDO, Fla. — A Central Florida man stepped up to help the wildlife in his community when Hurricane Ian hit. Owen Fletcher said he and his roommates live off of University Boulevard, and they rescued a baby deer in distress as Hurricane Ian slammed Orlando with flooding rains. Fletcher...
click orlando
Gatorland remains closed due to ‘extensive flooding’ nearby
ORLANDO, Fla. – Gatorland officials Friday morning asked its biggest fans and visitors for a little more time before it reopens following Hurricane Ian. In an Instagram post, Gatorland CEO Mark McHugh explained that the park is seeing extensive flooding near its front entrance. [TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK, MODELS: Hurricane...
WESH
Orlando residents grapple with flooding, power outages
ORLANDO, Fla. — Some people across the WESH 2 News viewing area are still without power or dealing with flooding in their front yards. Many are dealing with both in the neighboring Lake Davis and Delaney Park neighborhoods. “I’ve seen it flood, but I’ve never seen it this high....
fox35orlando.com
Orlo Vista Community flooded again, some homes underwater
ORLANDO, Fla. - Parts of Orlando struggled to handle the rains that came with Hurricane Ian. Some places saw 10 to 16 inches of rain. This caused lakes to overflow from Lake Eola to Lake Venus in Orlo Vista. Orlo Vista resident said Lake Venus overflowed in 2017 with Hurricane...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Here are the adjusted trash and yard waste pickup schedules for Orlando and Orange County following Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian may be gone from Central Florida, but it left incredible amounts of damage and debris in its wake. Regular trash and solid waste pickups were placed on hold earlier this week as the hurricane approached, but now there are tentative makeup schedules (water levels allowing) for Orlando and greater Orange County residents. The City of Orlando begins debris pickup on Friday, Sept.. 30. Residents can assist in those efforts by placing debris on the curb, bagging and/or bundling yard waste and separating debris from building materials. Residential and commercial trash pickup covering missed pickups from Wednesday happens on Saturday, Oct. 1.
fox35orlando.com
Curbside debris pickup after Hurricane Ian: Dates, locations and what's accepted in your county
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Central Florida residents will be spending the weekend cleaning up debris left behind by Hurricane Ian. The storm left catastrophic flooding in several communities and downed trees and limbs in others. FOX 35 is breaking down when Central Florida counties will begin picking up your debris...
City Of Orlando Issues Lake Advisory For All Lakes
ORLANDO, Fla. – The City of Orlando has issued a Lake Advisory for all lakes for the duration of Hurricane Ian and directly afterward. Due to the storm, there is a high potential for water contamination, sewer overflows, active wildlife, and other safety concerns.
allears.net
“Life-Threatening Floods” Warned for Central Florida, Including Disney World and Universal Orlando
As Hurricane Ian hits Central Florida, we’ve been watching the effects of the storm and monitoring the weather warnings. Yesterday, there were tornado watches and tornado warnings as the hurricane approached, but now that the storm has arrived in the area, there’s another big problem — flooding. The latest weather reports are showing high risks of flash floods.
IN THIS ARTICLE
2 Orlando lakes flood into each other due to heavy rain from Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. — The heavy rains from Hurricane Ian have turned Lake Davis and Lake Cherokee into one large body of water. The two lakes have merged as water from both joined, making it impossible to tell where one ends and another begins. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS...
WESH
Orange County residents recall scrambling to escape Ian's floodwaters
ORLANDO, Fla. — WESH 2 spoke to one man who said he came to his daughter’s apartment in Orange County from Fort Myers to get away from the hurricane, then ended up having to wade through chest-high water to escape. A day later, people were coming back to...
WESH
Woman swept away by Hurricane Ian storm surge dies; 3rd death reported in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A 68-year-old woman died after being pulled into the ocean during the height of Hurricane Ian in Volusia County. It's the third such death reported in the oceanside county over the last few days in the aftermath of the devastating storm. Above video: Chopper video...
click orlando
VIDEO: 2 deer go for a swim in flooded Oviedo backyard
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A viewer in Oviedo captured this cute scene of two deer swimming in a flooded backyard in Oviedo. It shows what appear to be a doe and her fawn swimming in a flooded yard in the Twin Oaks subdivision, south of the Lake Jessup and Black Hammock area.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
click orlando
WATCH: Tourists record flooding, damage at Orlando resort
Tourists in Orlando, Florida, surveyed the damage caused by Hurricane Ian on Thursday after the storm moved across northeast Florida. Footage recorded by @theexterminato9 shows damage to the facade of the Westgate Palace Resort and wind washing floodwater across Universal Boulevard. [TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK, MODELS: Tropical Storm Ian aims for...
WESH
Seminole County residents pulling together to deal with Ian damage
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Kayaks and rowboats were seen moving around near Lake Harney the way they often do after heavy rains on Friday. The St. Johns river flows through Harney and will get higher with all the recent rain flowing into it. "You can't drive any cars back...
WESH
Aerial videos show the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian in Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla. — Watch WESH 2 continuing coverage of the impact of Ian. We're getting a look from above at just how devastating Hurricane Ian was for Central Florida after slamming the region. Chopper 2 was over an area of Orlando Thursday afternoon and captured extensive damage to buildings...
WESH
WATCH: Catfish swims in flooded street in Kissimmee
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A catfish interrupted WESH 2 Reporter Kelsi Thorud's live report Thursday morning, swimming through a flooded street in Kissimmee. So much rain has fallen in the area that the water reached into some homes, neighbors told WESH 2. >> Continuous Coverage | Ian weakens to tropical...
WESH
UCF students unsure where they will live after homes devastated by flooding
ORLANDO, Fla. — A group of University of Central Florida students headed into Arden Villas with a blow up boat Friday. They are just some of the hundreds of apartment residents who had to flee Thursday night as the flood waters rose. Cell phone video shows them riding out...
fox35orlando.com
Kissimmee residents rush to get valuables from homes as water levels rise
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - As a mandatory evacuation is enforced at a retirement village in Kissimmee, deputies are closing roads as the water level continues to rise. Osceola County officials are warning residents along Shingle Creek, Reedy Creek and Boggy Creek to leave their homes as the water rises. Kissimmee resident...
WESH
Hurricane Ian brings flooding, strong winds to Lake Eola
ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Ian brought flooding to many areas of Florida, and Lake Eola was among the areas impacted. At Lake Eola, there were strong winds and tree branches scattered across the sidewalk along with flooded waters.
WESH
Volusia County crews assessing damage from Hurricane Ian
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — In Volusia County, crews are assessing damage and working to get the power back on for the tens of thousands who lost it. This is all underway while people whose houses were flooded in some spots are seeing the water recede. WESH traveled along with...
Comments / 0