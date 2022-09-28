Read full article on original website
Aerial footage shows hurricane damage on Florida’s southwest coast
Sky 10 flew to Florida’s west coast Friday morning, where search and rescue operations are underway after Hurricane Ian ravaged the area this week. Sky 10 flew over the areas of Naples, Bonita Springs Beach, Estero Bay, Little Hickory Island, Lovers Key State Park, the South Fort Myers Pass and the San Carlos Pass.
Emergency responders line highway to Bonita Springs
BONTIA SPRINGS, Fla. -- Hurricane Ian is moving toward the South Carolina coast after leaving a trail of destruction in Florida. The storm slammed into Florida’s southwest coast at about 3:05 p.m. Wednesday as a powerful Category 4 storm with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center. It weakened to a tropical storm after inundating the coast with catastrophic storm surge and flooding rains.
DeSantis on Hurricane Ian: Storm will be ‘a big deal’ for a long time
Gov. Ron DeSantis gave a storm recovery on Hurricane Ian from Fort Myers.
Food bank crippled by hurricane, asks people to redirect donations
[Editor's note: This story was written based on a press release submitted Thursday afternoon by Duree & Co., a public relations firm with offices in Fort Lauderdale and Sarasota, but the information it contains about Harry Chapin Food Bank flooding has since been disputed by Ryan Uhler, the food bank's marketing and communications director, who says the facility did not sustain flood damage.]
Elderly residents of southwest Florida left vulnerable after homes destroyed by Hurricane Ian
CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – In the midst of all the destruction across the southwest coast of Florida, elderly residents were left vulnerable after communities, homes were destroyed by the effects of Hurricane Ian. Some like Fort Meyers resident Janet Siegel were brought to a Coral Springs senior living facility...
After Hurricane Ian, residents in Lee, Collier counties feel pain of loss, trauma
BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. – Some of the residents of southwest Florida’s Lee and Collier counties who decided not to evacuate were forced to do so after Hurricane Ian destroyed or damaged their homes. The sounds of helicopters flying over and police sirens were part of the new normal...
Daylight dawns over devastation, catastrophic flooding ongoing across central and northeast Florida
Hurricane Ian roared ashore on Wednesday afternoon, crossing the shoreline just south of Punta Gorda in Lee County on southwest Florida’s coast as a Category 4 hurricane with 150 mph winds. The catastrophic storm surge leveled coastal communities with heart-wrenching scenes of violent flooding through Wednesday evening, as the...
Hurricane Ian: Photos in Florida show devastation left behind as cleanup begins
Hurricane Ian has weakened into a tropical storm over Florida for now, but that doesn’t mean it’s completely done. The National Hurricane Center said Ian could return at or near hurricane strength on Friday when it enters the Atlantic Ocean toward South Carolina and North Carolina. While those...
Floridians forced to evacuate because of Hurricane Ian are being welcomed in South Florida hotels
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – As Hurricane Ian destroyed a cross-section of Florida, a Miami Beach hotel group announced that they are taking in hurricane evacuees for a discounted rate on Tuesday. As a result of the devastation of the catastrophic storm, South Beach Group Hotels is making rooms for...
HURRICANE CENTER: THERE IS A NEW SYSTEM EAST OF FLORIDA
TROPICAL DEPRESSION LIKELY TO FORM NEXT WEEK. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It is far away, but there is another system forming in the eastern Atlantic that has what can only be described as a troubling direction of travel. The tropical wave just rolled […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Looters arrested following Hurricane Ian devastating Southwest Florida
Fort Myers Beach, FL - Police arrested a group of looters on a devastated section of Fort Myers Beach on Thursday. NBC 2 reporter Gage Goulding Tweeted a video of five suspects in handcuffs following the devastation of Hurricane Ian impacting Southwest Florida on Wednesday. Goulding tweeted "Sheriff’s deputies told...
Aerial video shows Hurricane Ian damage in Matlacha
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Hurricane Ian’s fury destroyed the bridge connecting Matlacha, a small charming village in Lee County, to Pine Island and the Cape Coral-Fort Myers area. Aerial video shows residents using a slab to walk into what’s left of the area after Ian’s storm surge swallowed...
Most customers in Charlotte, Collier, Lee, Sarasota counties still powerless after Hurricane Ian
The four counties combined contain 63% of Ian-caused outages statewide. Close to two days after Hurricane Ian slammed Southwest Florida, more than half of Charlotte, Collier, Lee and Sarasota counties remain without power, according to the most recent data from the Public Service Commission. Across the four counties, 604,618 of...
Live updates: Close to 2 million without power in Florida
The National Hurricane Center shared on Wednesday that Hurricane Ian had become “extremely dangerous,” strengthening to a Category 4 storm as winds hit a maximum of 140 mph.
PHOTOS, VIDEO: Coast Guard takes part in rescue operations on Florida’s west coast
SANIBEL, Fla. – The U.S. Coast Guard is among the agencies taking part in search and rescue operations on Florida’s west coast. The Coast Guard released footage of an aircrew from Air Station Miami rescuing a husband and wife Thursday who were stranded in Sanibel. WATCH VIDEO OF...
Paul Douglas says Ian is as concerning as any Florida hurricane he can remember
Hurricane Ian continues its collision course with the west coast of Florida as a strong and potentially catastrophic category 4 hurricane. WCCO Radio Chief Meteorologist Paul Douglas says he’s as concerned as he’s ever been about a Florida hurricane.
WATCH: Florida's Sanibel Island destroyed by Hurricane Ian
As Hurricane Ian continues its path of destruction, one of the hardest-hit areas was Sanibel Island in Lee County, Florida.
Punta Gorda residents waiting for relief after Hurricane Ian rips through city
Punta Gorda, Fla. – With many people in the Florida Gulf Coast area still without power, residents in Punta Gorda of Collier County were working to rebuild the city after homes were badly damaged and boats were pushed by the storm surge of Hurricane Ian. On Friday, Local 10′s...
How to help victims of Hurricane Ian
Here is how you can support Hurricane Ian victims. The Florida Disaster Fund is the State of Florida’s official private fund established to assist Florida’s communities as they respond to and recover during times of emergency or disaster. Donate to the fund here. American Red Cross. The American...
What you should know about Florida’s insurance market, with Ian likely to add more turmoil
MIAMI – Florida’s already volatile insurance market is set to be thrown into even more turmoil after Hurricane Ian left a path of damage through a wide swath of the state, an expert says. Just last month, Local 10 News reported on the state of Florida’s homeowners insurance...
