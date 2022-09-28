ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Click10.com

Aerial footage shows hurricane damage on Florida’s southwest coast

Sky 10 flew to Florida’s west coast Friday morning, where search and rescue operations are underway after Hurricane Ian ravaged the area this week. Sky 10 flew over the areas of Naples, Bonita Springs Beach, Estero Bay, Little Hickory Island, Lovers Key State Park, the South Fort Myers Pass and the San Carlos Pass.
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

Emergency responders line highway to Bonita Springs

BONTIA SPRINGS, Fla. -- Hurricane Ian is moving toward the South Carolina coast after leaving a trail of destruction in Florida. The storm slammed into Florida’s southwest coast at about 3:05 p.m. Wednesday as a powerful Category 4 storm with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center. It weakened to a tropical storm after inundating the coast with catastrophic storm surge and flooding rains.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Food bank crippled by hurricane, asks people to redirect donations

[Editor's note: This story was written based on a press release submitted Thursday afternoon by Duree & Co., a public relations firm with offices in Fort Lauderdale and Sarasota, but the information it contains about Harry Chapin Food Bank flooding has since been disputed by Ryan Uhler, the food bank's marketing and communications director, who says the facility did not sustain flood damage.]
LEE COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

HURRICANE CENTER: THERE IS A NEW SYSTEM EAST OF FLORIDA

TROPICAL DEPRESSION LIKELY TO FORM NEXT WEEK. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It is far away, but there is another system forming in the eastern Atlantic that has what can only be described as a troubling direction of travel. The tropical wave just rolled […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

Aerial video shows Hurricane Ian damage in Matlacha

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Hurricane Ian’s fury destroyed the bridge connecting Matlacha, a small charming village in Lee County, to Pine Island and the Cape Coral-Fort Myers area. Aerial video shows residents using a slab to walk into what’s left of the area after Ian’s storm surge swallowed...
LEE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

How to help victims of Hurricane Ian

Here is how you can support Hurricane Ian victims. The Florida Disaster Fund is the State of Florida’s official private fund established to assist Florida’s communities as they respond to and recover during times of emergency or disaster. Donate to the fund here. American Red Cross. The American...
FLORIDA STATE

