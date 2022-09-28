Read full article on original website
South Dakota Transportation Committee met Thursday
PIERRE, S.D.(DRGNews)- The South Dakota Transportation Commission met Thursday in Pierre. Department Secretary Joel Jundt said their transportation plan was accepted by the federal government. Jundt said they also had their electric vehicle charging port plan approved. Jundt says it will take some time to get those charging stations online.
Recap of Friday night’s Governor Debate in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D.(HubCityRadio)- The three candidates for Governor of the South Dakota held their first debate Friday night in Rapid City. The three candidates are the incumbent Governor Kristi Noem(R), & her challengers, Representative Jamie Smith(D) & Tracey Quint(L). On Wednesday, Governor Noem announced her plans to eliminate the grocery...
SD PUC to hold public meeting dealing with request for Xcel Energy’s rate hike
PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- The South Dakota Public Utilities Commission will hold a public meeting on Xcel Energy’s request to raise their electric rates by about nineteen percent. Commissioner Gary Hanson says it’s important to get the public feedback. Commissioner Kristie Fiegen says it should be easily accessible. Commissioner Chairman...
Governor Kristi Noem announces largest tax cut in South Dakota history
RAPID CITY, S.D.(DRGNews)- As part of her reelection campaign, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is proposing to eliminate the state sales tax on groceries. Noem says individuals and families are struggling and she blames the current economic conditions on President Joe Biden, his people and his policies. Noem, who is...
Governor’s Debate scheduled for tonight in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Dakota News Now will host a debate between Gov. Kristi Noem (R, S.D.) and Rep. Jamie Smith (D, S.D.), and libertarian candidate Tracey Quint as they compete for the position of South Dakota Governor. The debate airs Friday, September 30th, at 7:00 pm on...
Sobriety Checkpoints announced for October
PIERRE, S.D.(Press Release) – A total of 23 sobriety checkpoints in 16 counties are scheduled during October, according to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety. The monthly checkpoints are designed to encourage people to not drink and drive. The checkpoints are funded by the South Dakota Office of Highway Safety and conducted by the South Dakota Highway Patrol with the help of local law enforcement.
