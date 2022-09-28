Showtime has provided a small update on what the future of Dexter: New Blood looks like. Dexter is one of Showtime's most beloved franchises and seems to certainly be its most successful. Given the utter fascination with real life serial killers and true crime, audiences latched on to Dexter Morgan with ease and found his dark humor, morally dubious antics, and constant drama incredibly compelling. Although the original series didn't end on a high note for many fans, Showtime revived the series for a limited sequel series called Dexter: New Blood. Of course, those who watched the show know that it didn't exactly leave room for more as Dexter Morgan was shot and absolutely, without a doubt killed by his own son, partially at his own request.

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO