ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Try these fall must-dos in Northern Colorado

By Erin Udell, Fort Collins Coloradoan
The Coloradoan
The Coloradoan
 2 days ago

Hi all,

I'm baaaack. And with my return to your inboxes comes an entirely new season to celebrate. So get out your light jackets, your best fake spiderweb decorations and your seasonal affinity for all things pumpkin. Here's what to look forward to ...

... This week

Fall bucket list, anyone?

Leaves are turning, temperatures are (slowly) dipping and fall is officially here in Northern Colorado. What does that mean for you? Well, pumpkin patches are opening up, orchards are ripe for the picking and there is plenty of other fall fun to be had. Check out my recent Northern Colorado fall bucket list, which lines up all there is to go and do this season.

The corgis are coming! The corgis are coming!

One of Fort Collins newest, but most beloved, traditions is back. Tour de Corgi, an annual corgi-centric festival that caps off with a corgi parade through Old Town Fort Collins, will kick off 9:30 a.m. Saturday in Civic Center Park. A corgi costume contest — complete with a new category dedicated to the late Queen Elizabeth and her corgis — will start at 10 a.m. and the parade will take off from the park at noon.

Fort Collins veterinarian honored

If you're a regular Coloradoan reader, you may remember the story of Fort Collins veterinarian Jon Geller and his work providing veterinary care for Ukrainian refugee pets through his nonprofit Street Dog Coalition. Well, thanks to his and other Street Dog Coalition volunteers' work at the Ukraine border, Geller was recently awarded an honor by the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, or ASPCA. Geller was given the Henry Bergh Award, which is named for ASPCA founder Henry Bergh. To get the full story and learn more about Street Dog Coalition's mission check out this report by the Coloradoan's Pat Ferrier.

This week's must-see

I know I've already shared this with you, but with Greta the giant pumpkin's official weigh-in coming next week, I wanted to refamiliarize you with the old gal. The Atlantic Giant pumpkin — grown by a Fort Collins firefighter in what he's calling his pumpkin growing "rookie season" — measured at about 1,600 pounds earlier this month. Will she have what it takes to topple the state's pumpkin growing record? T-minus 10 days until we find out!

That's it for me this week.

To Greta!

-Erin

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Try these fall must-dos in Northern Colorado

Comments / 0

Related
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Colorado

While it is definitely not recommend to eat burgers on a regular basis, you can easily enjoy one from time to time, especially if is your favorite comfort food. After all, it is all about a balanced diet. With that in mind, I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Colorado that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some truly taste burgers.
COLORADO STATE
K99

Wieners For All—The Wienermobile Returns To Colorado

There are classic cars and then there is the classic of all the cars, no I'm not talking about the Batmobile, Kitt from Knight Rider, the General Lee or the Delorean from Back to the Future but The Wienermobile. Yes, one of the most iconic vehicles ever made is making...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elizabeth, CO
State
Colorado State
Fort Collins, CO
Lifestyle
Fort Collins, CO
Government
City
Fort Collins, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Colorado

What do you usually like to order when you go out to a nice restaurant with your family or friends? If the answer is a nice cooked steak then keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Colorado that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. All of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers and it would be a pity not to visit them if you happen to live in the area. Are you curious to see which places made it on the list? Here are the three amazing steakhouses in Colorado that serve insanely good food:
COLORADO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Bergh
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northern Colorado#Volunteers#Dos#Parade#Jackets#Ukrainian
cpr.org

This climate-friendly house for Marshall fire victims isn’t a luxury home

If there's one thing Peter and Michelle Ruprecht don't miss about their old home, it's the chills and drafts that would leak in each winter. The couple lived in Superior's Sagamore neighborhood, a middle-class subdivision near the Front Range foothills. The family could feel the winds pick up as gusts blew across drought-parched grasslands toward their home last December.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
CBS Minnesota

Ethan Glynn begins rehab at Colorado hospital

MINNEAPOLIS -- The high schooler who was paralyzed while playing a game of football earlier this month has moved to Colorado to begin treatment. Ethan Glynn, 15, was paralyzed from the shoulders down on Sept. 2 while playing defense for the Jefferson High School freshman team. After 27 days at Hennepin County Medical Center, he was flown along with his mother to Colorado to start rehab."He met a lot of his team and began to get settled into his room," a post from the family's CaringBridge says. "Today he continues to meet the rest of his team and get acclimated to his new routines."The post goes on to say that Glynn is loving his new arrangement in Colorado.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
coloradopols.com

Heidi Ganahl Just Implodes in Candidate Forum on Friday

The candidates for Governor in Colorado got together today for a candidate forum at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science hosted by Colorado Concern. Republican Hiedi Heidi Ganahl and incumbent Democratic Gov. Jared Polis took turns answering questions from moderator Dean Singleton, the longtime publisher of The Denver Post and a well known conservative voice in Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
OutThere Colorado

These five Colorado counties are most at risk of natural disasters

Ever wonder whether or not your Colorado home is at risk of serious consequences due to a natural disaster? The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has a map that depicts the level of risk around the entire country by county. While overall risk isn't as high in Colorado compared to some spots along the coast, a few counties have a level of risk worth talking about. In order to determine the level of natural disaster risk that exists in a given county, FEMA considered how...
COLORADO STATE
Daily Record

Ed Norden: The most fraudulent election in Colorado history

It was the most fraudulent election in Colorado’s history. Am I referring to the 2020 election? No!. Whatever conspiracy theories emerged from the elections in Colorado two years ago pale in comparison to what happened in Colorado in 1904. The election for governor 118 years ago was the most fraudulent election in Colorado history with both Democrats and Republicans responsible for what took place at the ballot box.
COLORADO STATE
The Coloradoan

The Coloradoan

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
484K+
Views
ABOUT

Serving Fort Collins and Northern Colorado through news, community events, entertainment and classifieds.

 http://coloradoan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy