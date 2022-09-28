Try these fall must-dos in Northern Colorado

Hi all,

... This week

Fall bucket list, anyone?

Leaves are turning, temperatures are (slowly) dipping and fall is officially here in Northern Colorado. What does that mean for you? Well, pumpkin patches are opening up, orchards are ripe for the picking and there is plenty of other fall fun to be had. Check out my recent Northern Colorado fall bucket list, which lines up all there is to go and do this season.

The corgis are coming! The corgis are coming!

One of Fort Collins newest, but most beloved, traditions is back. Tour de Corgi, an annual corgi-centric festival that caps off with a corgi parade through Old Town Fort Collins, will kick off 9:30 a.m. Saturday in Civic Center Park. A corgi costume contest — complete with a new category dedicated to the late Queen Elizabeth and her corgis — will start at 10 a.m. and the parade will take off from the park at noon.

Fort Collins veterinarian honored

If you're a regular Coloradoan reader, you may remember the story of Fort Collins veterinarian Jon Geller and his work providing veterinary care for Ukrainian refugee pets through his nonprofit Street Dog Coalition. Well, thanks to his and other Street Dog Coalition volunteers' work at the Ukraine border, Geller was recently awarded an honor by the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, or ASPCA. Geller was given the Henry Bergh Award, which is named for ASPCA founder Henry Bergh. To get the full story and learn more about Street Dog Coalition's mission check out this report by the Coloradoan's Pat Ferrier.

This week's must-see

I know I've already shared this with you, but with Greta the giant pumpkin's official weigh-in coming next week, I wanted to refamiliarize you with the old gal. The Atlantic Giant pumpkin — grown by a Fort Collins firefighter in what he's calling his pumpkin growing "rookie season" — measured at about 1,600 pounds earlier this month. Will she have what it takes to topple the state's pumpkin growing record? T-minus 10 days until we find out!

