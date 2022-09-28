ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

beefmagazine.com

Falling ag R&D investments will impact farmers competitiveness

Largely due to a history of agricultural research and development, growth in agricultural productivity has reduced food prices; cut the carbon footprint of milk, chicken, beef, and many other products; reduced land use; and led to more efficient use of many resources. But after years of steady growth, public agricultural R&D funding in the United States is waning and could impact farmers’ competitiveness as well as impact the environment.
AGRICULTURE
The Hill

Biden administration invests $2.8 billion in ‘climate smart’ farming

The U.S Department of Agriculture has selected 70 ‘climate smart’ agricultural projects to take part in its $2.8 billion pilot program. The pilot program, Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities, aims to help make the agricultural sector more sustainable by implementing ‘climate smart’ practices like improving soil quality or changing manure management styles.
AGRICULTURE
beefmagazine.com

Cattlemen concerned with biotechnology executive order

President Joe Biden signed an executive order on advancing biotechnology, which although welcomed by some of the agricultural sector was met with concerns from cattle industry groups which view statements on cultured cell-meat contrary as a way to address food security. The White House executive order on Advancing Biotechnology and...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
thecentersquare.com

Poll: 79% of Americans dissatisfied with the direction of the country

(The Center Square) – Only a fraction of Americans are satisfied "with the way things are going in the U.S.," according to a new poll. Gallup released the survey data, which showed that 79% of Americans are dissatisfied with the direction the country is headed, compared to only 21% of Americans who say the opposite.
IMMIGRATION
msn.com

Solomon Islands rejects Biden’s Pacific deal

The Solomon Islands has refused to sign a new regional agreement that Pacific Island countries have been negotiating with the United States in recent weeks, according to Australia's ABC. The island nation has sent a diplomatic letter to its regional partners on Monday informing them of its rejection of the...
POLITICS
Lancaster Farming

Ag Secretaries Seek Change on Avian Influenza Depopulation Method

State agriculture secretaries are encouraging USDA to reconsider the role for ventilation shutdown in depopulating poultry houses. The practice is currently allowed only when other methods are impractical, but the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture is asking USDA to conduct a scientific review to see if the protocol should be added to the list of preferred techniques.
DELAWARE STATE
msn.com

Shipt CEO at White House conference, addresses food insecurity issues

Shipt CEO Kamau Witherspoon is taking part in a White House conference on food security issues today while the Birmingham-based company announces a set of new initiatives, such as making food more accessible to underserved communities. The White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health, the first meeting of its...
POTUS
Investigate Midwest

USDA spending only a sliver of conservation funding on climate-smart practices, a new report finds

This story was originally published by Harvest Public Media through a partnership with the Mississippi River Basin Ag & Water Desk. The U.S. Department of Agriculture spent $7.4 billion in payments to farmers between 2017 and 2020 through two of its biggest conservation programs, but very little of that money went to practices that help fight climate change, according to a report from the Environmental Working Group.
AGRICULTURE
seafoodsource.com

Russia rethinks fishery strategy as trading realities set in

Russia has adopted a new Agriculture and Fishery Development Strategy, after its previous strategy was rendered obsolete by the geopolitical upheaval caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in late February. The new strategy is part of a larger economic plan geared toward achieving higher domestic growth rates following sanctions...
AGRICULTURE
cheddar.com

The Decision That Broke American Trucking

Once upon a time, truck driving was a blue-collar ticket to a solid, middle-class lifestyle in the United States. But today, the industry is plagued with low wages, long hours, and a high turnover rate. The story of how this change happened goes back over a century, but hinges on one particular moment in the late 20th century - and you may find the responsible person surprising.
ECONOMY
TIME

Industrial Farming Causes Climate Change. The ‘Slow Food’ Movement Wants to Stop It

A biennial celebration of international small-scale farmers, breeders, fishers, and food producers just wrapped up in Turin, Italy. Convened by the Slow Food movement, one phrase in particular dominated the Terra Madre Salone del Gusto festival’s long roster of panel discussions and workshops: “Food is the cause of the environmental crisis, but it can also be the solution.”
AGRICULTURE
