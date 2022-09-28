Read full article on original website
Falling ag R&D investments will impact farmers competitiveness
Largely due to a history of agricultural research and development, growth in agricultural productivity has reduced food prices; cut the carbon footprint of milk, chicken, beef, and many other products; reduced land use; and led to more efficient use of many resources. But after years of steady growth, public agricultural R&D funding in the United States is waning and could impact farmers’ competitiveness as well as impact the environment.
Biden administration invests $2.8 billion in ‘climate smart’ farming
The U.S Department of Agriculture has selected 70 ‘climate smart’ agricultural projects to take part in its $2.8 billion pilot program. The pilot program, Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities, aims to help make the agricultural sector more sustainable by implementing ‘climate smart’ practices like improving soil quality or changing manure management styles.
Cattlemen concerned with biotechnology executive order
President Joe Biden signed an executive order on advancing biotechnology, which although welcomed by some of the agricultural sector was met with concerns from cattle industry groups which view statements on cultured cell-meat contrary as a way to address food security. The White House executive order on Advancing Biotechnology and...
Poll: 79% of Americans dissatisfied with the direction of the country
(The Center Square) – Only a fraction of Americans are satisfied "with the way things are going in the U.S.," according to a new poll. Gallup released the survey data, which showed that 79% of Americans are dissatisfied with the direction the country is headed, compared to only 21% of Americans who say the opposite.
Solomon Islands rejects Biden’s Pacific deal
The Solomon Islands has refused to sign a new regional agreement that Pacific Island countries have been negotiating with the United States in recent weeks, according to Australia's ABC. The island nation has sent a diplomatic letter to its regional partners on Monday informing them of its rejection of the...
Ag Secretaries Seek Change on Avian Influenza Depopulation Method
State agriculture secretaries are encouraging USDA to reconsider the role for ventilation shutdown in depopulating poultry houses. The practice is currently allowed only when other methods are impractical, but the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture is asking USDA to conduct a scientific review to see if the protocol should be added to the list of preferred techniques.
Scaling Up: The weighty impact of hog farming’s evolution?
This is the first in a five-part series titled “Scaling Up.” Each week, we’ll release a new graphic explaining one way the pork industry has changed in recent decades. This week, we’re focusing on changing farm sizes. Since the 1990s, hog farms have gotten bigger, more...
Harris accidentally commends alliance with ‘Republic of North Korea’ during DMZ visit
Vice President Kamala Harris accidentally commended the country’s strong alliance with the “Republic of North Korea” during a speech at the Demilitarized Zone located on the Korean Peninsula, likely meaning to refer to the “Republic of Korea,” which is South Korea’s name.
Shipt CEO at White House conference, addresses food insecurity issues
Shipt CEO Kamau Witherspoon is taking part in a White House conference on food security issues today while the Birmingham-based company announces a set of new initiatives, such as making food more accessible to underserved communities. The White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health, the first meeting of its...
The Inflation Reduction Act Kills the Golden Goose That Could End Cancer | Opinion
By vacuuming up drug industry revenue with price controls, Democrats will drive down investment in research and development—and thereby reduce the chance we'll find a cure for cancer.
Column: Foreign investors are snapping up US land … but exactly how much, who knows?
Anybody who has kept an eye on agricultural doings knows that consolidation is occurring at an alarming rate. In the past couple of decades, competition between agricultural giants has become a fading memory. Even this short list is staggering:. China's WH Group purchased Smithfield Foods – the largest producer of...
New study shows 32% of Americans strongly oppose a plan to phase out gas cars
Electric car charging stationKindel Media from Pexels. California has announced its ambitious plan to phase out gasoline-powered cars in its state by 2035. By that year, all new cars purchased must be electric.
USDA spending only a sliver of conservation funding on climate-smart practices, a new report finds
This story was originally published by Harvest Public Media through a partnership with the Mississippi River Basin Ag & Water Desk. The U.S. Department of Agriculture spent $7.4 billion in payments to farmers between 2017 and 2020 through two of its biggest conservation programs, but very little of that money went to practices that help fight climate change, according to a report from the Environmental Working Group.
Research seeks ways to grow solar and crops together in the skeptical Corn Belt
Acres of corn stand tall on both sides of a narrow country road in northwest Indiana. It’s late August and the corn is tasseling, its golden crown coated in dew droplets that are glinting off the morning summer sun. Then there is a different gleam on the horizon, one that’s brighter.
Russia rethinks fishery strategy as trading realities set in
Russia has adopted a new Agriculture and Fishery Development Strategy, after its previous strategy was rendered obsolete by the geopolitical upheaval caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in late February. The new strategy is part of a larger economic plan geared toward achieving higher domestic growth rates following sanctions...
The Decision That Broke American Trucking
Once upon a time, truck driving was a blue-collar ticket to a solid, middle-class lifestyle in the United States. But today, the industry is plagued with low wages, long hours, and a high turnover rate. The story of how this change happened goes back over a century, but hinges on one particular moment in the late 20th century - and you may find the responsible person surprising.
Industrial Farming Causes Climate Change. The ‘Slow Food’ Movement Wants to Stop It
A biennial celebration of international small-scale farmers, breeders, fishers, and food producers just wrapped up in Turin, Italy. Convened by the Slow Food movement, one phrase in particular dominated the Terra Madre Salone del Gusto festival’s long roster of panel discussions and workshops: “Food is the cause of the environmental crisis, but it can also be the solution.”
Meet a 28-year-old working one of America's fastest-growing jobs that lets him travel on the company's dime and be part of the nation's shift to green energy
Ken details the pros and cons of one of America's fastest-growing jobs: a wind turbine technician. Travel is nice, but his schedule isn't consistent.
Scaling Up: Raising hogs has gotten less expensive, especially for big farms
This is the fourth in a five-part series titled “Scaling Up.” Each week, we’re releasing a new graphic explaining one way the pork industry has changed in recent years. As the average farm size has grown, the cost of raising hogs has decreased. Technological advances in hog...
Scaling Up: Use of production contracts has become the norm
This is the third in a five-part series titled “Scaling Up.” Each week, we’re releasing a new graphic explaining one way the pork industry has changed in recent years. A majority of hogs produced in the U.S. are sold under production contracts, according to a report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
