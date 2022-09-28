Read full article on original website
Search, recovery process underway as Hurricane Ian death toll rises in Florida
FORT MYERS, Fla. – Evacuation and relief efforts continued in southwest Florida on Tuesday, as the death toll surpassed 100 from the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian. The National Guard flew power crews to Sanibel and Pine Islands to start restoring power Tuesday morning, just six days after Hurricane Ian made landfall.
Questions grow over timing of Hurricane Ian evacuation orders
CAPE CORAL, Fla. – The race to save the vulnerable continued days after Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwest Florida. On Monday, the U.S. Coast Guard helped rescue residents from Pine Island. The one road connecting the community to the mainland was destroyed by the storm. The only way...
Major Hurricane Ian donation drive going on in Miami-Dade
SWEETWATER, Fla. – Organizations collected critical supplies for Hurricane Ian victims at the Dolphin Mall Monday. The donation drive was organized by the city of Sweetwater and Mobile Mike Public Relations. Groups collected pallets of water, generators, gas cans, plywood, flashlights, batteries, tarps, tools, diapers and non-perishable food items....
This Week in South Florida: Brendan McPherson
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Search, rescue, recovery, road clearing, power and cell connection, all on going in Florida’s hardest hit areas from Hurricane Ian. Efforts to replenish food, water and other essential supplies are also ongoing. The emergency work underway is massive and multi-layered. Involved in that are...
From Tampa to Cape Coral, damage from Hurricane Ian evident as residents wait for help
MARCO ISLAND, Fla. – Hurricane Ian pummeled the Gulf Coast of Florida, leaving a horrible trail of destruction in its path. Local 10 News’ Jenise Fernandez out the storm in Tampa before driving down along the coast to see all areas impacted by the storm. In Port Charlotte,...
DeSantis provides update on Hurricane Ian efforts
CAPE CORAL, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis provided an update on Hurricane Ian recovery efforts Monday. He’s held a news conference in Cape Coral alongside state and local officials. DeSantis said 95% of customers statewide had power. However, he said more than half of residents in Lee...
Roaches in ice machine among violations found at South Florida steakhouse
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Below is a list of places that were ordered shut last week by inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. According to state records, there were no establishments ordered shut last week in Miami-Dade County and the Florida Keys. All the places...
This Week in South Florida: Barry Gilway
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – It’s still too soon to know how high insurance claims from Hurricane Ian will climb, but there is little doubt for those who know that Florida’s already stressed and expensive property insurance process will become a crisis for those buckling under the costs, or who won’t be able to afford it at all.
Gov. Ron DeSantis holds press briefing on Hurricane Ian relief in Fort Myers
FORT MYERS, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis received a briefing at the State Emergency Operations Center on Tuesday and will continue to travel to areas impacted by Hurricane Ian with First Lady Casey DeSantis. DeSantis spoke from the Lakes Regional Library in Fort Myers. The press conference began at...
Human remains found in mangroves in Florida Keys
MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after human remains were found in the mangroves Wednesday morning in the Florida Keys. According to Adam Linhardt, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office, two people were working to secure a boat when they stumbled upon the human remains in the mangroves near Mile Marker 5.5.
Gas prices drop over weekend as Florida’s gas tax holiday begins
Florida’s gas prices dropped over the weekend just as the state gas tax holiday went into effect, AAA reported Monday. The tax holiday began Oct. 1 and will go on through the rest of October. The tax holiday suspends the state’s 25.3 cent tax on each gallon of gasoline....
Arizona clinic has workaround for abortion pill ban
FILE - Celina Washburn protests outside the Arizona Capitol to voice her dissent with an abortion ruling, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in Phoenix. An Arizona judge ruled the state can enforce a near-total ban on abortions that has been blocked for nearly 50 years. The law was first enacted decades before Arizona became a state in 1912. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)
Food for Thought: Miami Southridge Senior High serves students with school pantry
MIAMI – Miami Southridge Senior High is located in the suburb of South Miami Heights and educates nearly 2,000 students. Its home to the Spartans. But as Local 10′s Community Relations Director, Mayte Padron, discovered, some 200 of those students are fighting homelessness, and the school may be the closest thing they have to a home.
Loretta Lynn, coal miner's daughter and country queen, dies
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Loretta Lynn, the Kentucky coal miner’s daughter whose frank songs about life and love as a woman in Appalachia pulled her out of poverty and made her a pillar of country music, has died. She was 90. In a statement provided to The Associated Press,...
