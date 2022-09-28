ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Click10.com

Search, recovery process underway as Hurricane Ian death toll rises in Florida

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Evacuation and relief efforts continued in southwest Florida on Tuesday, as the death toll surpassed 100 from the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian. The National Guard flew power crews to Sanibel and Pine Islands to start restoring power Tuesday morning, just six days after Hurricane Ian made landfall.
FORT MYERS, FL
Click10.com

Questions grow over timing of Hurricane Ian evacuation orders

CAPE CORAL, Fla. – The race to save the vulnerable continued days after Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwest Florida. On Monday, the U.S. Coast Guard helped rescue residents from Pine Island. The one road connecting the community to the mainland was destroyed by the storm. The only way...
ENVIRONMENT
Click10.com

Major Hurricane Ian donation drive going on in Miami-Dade

SWEETWATER, Fla. – Organizations collected critical supplies for Hurricane Ian victims at the Dolphin Mall Monday. The donation drive was organized by the city of Sweetwater and Mobile Mike Public Relations. Groups collected pallets of water, generators, gas cans, plywood, flashlights, batteries, tarps, tools, diapers and non-perishable food items....
SWEETWATER, FL
Click10.com

This Week in South Florida: Brendan McPherson

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Search, rescue, recovery, road clearing, power and cell connection, all on going in Florida’s hardest hit areas from Hurricane Ian. Efforts to replenish food, water and other essential supplies are also ongoing. The emergency work underway is massive and multi-layered. Involved in that are...
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

DeSantis provides update on Hurricane Ian efforts

CAPE CORAL, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis provided an update on Hurricane Ian recovery efforts Monday. He’s held a news conference in Cape Coral alongside state and local officials. DeSantis said 95% of customers statewide had power. However, he said more than half of residents in Lee...
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

This Week in South Florida: Barry Gilway

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – It’s still too soon to know how high insurance claims from Hurricane Ian will climb, but there is little doubt for those who know that Florida’s already stressed and expensive property insurance process will become a crisis for those buckling under the costs, or who won’t be able to afford it at all.
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

Human remains found in mangroves in Florida Keys

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after human remains were found in the mangroves Wednesday morning in the Florida Keys. According to Adam Linhardt, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office, two people were working to secure a boat when they stumbled upon the human remains in the mangroves near Mile Marker 5.5.
MONROE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Arizona clinic has workaround for abortion pill ban

FILE - Celina Washburn protests outside the Arizona Capitol to voice her dissent with an abortion ruling, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in Phoenix. An Arizona judge ruled the state can enforce a near-total ban on abortions that has been blocked for nearly 50 years. The law was first enacted decades before Arizona became a state in 1912. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)
ARIZONA STATE
Click10.com

Food for Thought: Miami Southridge Senior High serves students with school pantry

MIAMI – Miami Southridge Senior High is located in the suburb of South Miami Heights and educates nearly 2,000 students. Its home to the Spartans. But as Local 10′s Community Relations Director, Mayte Padron, discovered, some 200 of those students are fighting homelessness, and the school may be the closest thing they have to a home.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Loretta Lynn, coal miner's daughter and country queen, dies

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Loretta Lynn, the Kentucky coal miner’s daughter whose frank songs about life and love as a woman in Appalachia pulled her out of poverty and made her a pillar of country music, has died. She was 90. In a statement provided to The Associated Press,...
HURRICANE MILLS, TN

