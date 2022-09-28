Federal Reserve Governor Philip Jefferson said reducing high inflation is the central bank's top priority, which will likely require a period of weak growth to ease demand. "Restoring price stability may take some time and will likely entail a period of below-trend growth," Jefferson said Tuesday in Atlanta in his first speech since joining the U.S. central bank as a governor in May. "My colleagues and I are resolute that we will bring inflation back down to 2%."

ATLANTA, GA ・ 8 HOURS AGO