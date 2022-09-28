ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Celtics are still NBA title favorites after Ime Udoka's suspension, but should they be?

By Prince J. Grimes
 3 days ago
Somehow, the Boston Celtics remain the betting favorites to win the 2023 NBA title. Even after news that head coach Ime Udoka is being suspended for the entire season, Boston’s odds saw minimal movement at several sportsbooks.

The Celtics are still the +500 favorites at BetMGM, and Tipico Sportsbook only dropped them from +500 to +600 — tied for the top spot with the Golden State Warriors.

No doubt, Boston’s roster remains as talented as it was before Udoka’s suspension, and even more so than it was during the team’s run to the 2022 Finals. But if Udoka was credited for implementing the defensive mindset that allowed Boston to get over the hump last season, wouldn’t his absence have the reverse impact?

It’s easy to say they know what it takes now, but do they? The Celtics didn’t actually finish the job. And now, they’ll be attempting to do it without the person who was supposed to hold everyone accountable.

2022-23 NBA Title Odds (BetMGM)

Reaching the Finals in consecutive seasons is hard to do as it is. Add in the cloud of Udoka’s alleged actions hanging over the team, the mystery of it all and the potential for more distractions down the line, and I’d recommend steering clear of Boston’s odds.

The NBA is too talented to assume a rookie coach can just step in and push the right buttons to get a first-time finalist back to the top (even if Udoka got them there his rookie season as a coach). Even if Joe Mazzulla — now the league’s youngest head coach at 34 — can pull it off, the team Boston faces in the Finals will be a monster. The Western Conference has no fewer than four legitimate title contenders. The East won’t be a cakewalk either with teams like the Milwaukee Bucks (+650), Brooklyn Nets (+700) and Philadelphia 76ers (+1400) still boasting major star power.

Robert Williams’ health is also a concern. He’s out at least eight to 12 weeks after undergoing surgery on his left knee for the second time this year.

None of this is to suggest Boston won’t be in the mix too. As long as Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart and Al Horford are all healthy, the Celtics will be formidable. And the addition of Malcolm Brogdon in the offseason adds more ball-handling and shooting. But I wouldn’t be so quick to think of Udoka’s suspension as a non-factor when it comes to winning a title.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Udoka's use of inappropriate language with female subordinate 'significantly impacted' suspension decision

Inappropriate language was a critical factor in the decision by the Boston Celtics to suspend head coach Ime Udoka, according to a new report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. An investigation conducted by a private legal firm found that crude language Udoka used in talking with a female co-worker “significantly factored” into the decision to suspend the coach.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd among those who'd have preferred the NBA honored Bill Russell more in his lifetime

Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd has known Hall of Fame Boston Celtics big man Bill Russell for most of his life and can be counted among those who would have preferred the NBA had done more to honor the Celtics great while he was still with us, according to recent reporting from Sports Illustrated’s Landon Buford.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Klay Thompson out for Warriors preseason opener vs. Wizards in Japan

In their preseason opener, the Golden State Warriors will be without one of their stars in the backcourt against the Washington Wizards on Friday morning in Japan. Klay Thompson won’t make his preseason debut against the Wizards on Friday at Saitama Super Arena. The Warriors are being cautious with Thompson early in the preseason, ruling him out for both contests against the Wizards in Japan. Without Thompson, Jordan Poole will enter the starting lineup on Friday.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Alex Morgan says she told U.S. Soccer not to hire Paul Riley as USWNT coach

In a new ESPN documentary, Alex Morgan said she told U.S. Soccer not to hire Paul Riley as U.S. women’s national team head coach in 2019. Riley was a candidate to replace Jill Ellis at the time after his track record of on-field success as head coach of the North Carolina Courage, and previously with the Portland Thorns. But a recent ESPN report said the Thorns had fired Riley for cause in 2015 following an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment. When Portland let Riley go, however, the club did not mention the investigation, which paved the way for him to get...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Duke’s Jeremy Roach has interesting quote on loss to UNC in Final Four

As a new season approaches for the UNC basketball program, they are looking to build off a run to the Final Four a year ago. A Final Four in which they beat Duke for the second time in three meetings last season, ending the Blue Devils’ season and Coach K’s. Former Blue Devil Paolo Banchero said he still thinks about that UNC loss to this day when he was making the media rounds for the NBA Draft back in June. But his former teammate had a different opinion on the game. Among the Blue Devils that are returning this year is guard...
Five-star prospect postpones UNC visit

Five-star prospect postpones UNC visit

This weekend was supposed to be the unofficial tip-off to the 2022-23 UNC basketball season with the Live Action event. With that postponed until next week, the Tar Heels are still hosting four-star recruit Zayden High for his visit. But another recruit who was scheduled to be on campus won’t be making the trip. Five-star guard Boogie Fland has opted to postpone his visit to Chapel Hill due to the weather. Instead, Fland will look to reschedule his visit to a later date per Travis Branham. While that’s disappointing he won’t be there this weekend, it’s good news that he will try...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

U.S. Soccer’s 30-year run on ESPN has come to an end

The U.S. men’s national soccer team’s 2-0 loss to Japan in a friendly last week marked the end of the federation’s 30-year partnership with ESPN. In the final minute of the game, former USMNT player and current ESPN analyst Taylor Twellman put a bow on a long era of Disney-owned coverage of the national team. “For so many of us, it was [growing up with] the ABC games, the ESPN family of networks — just watching the games,” Twellman said. “Way before I even got here, they just did such a good job of helping this national team — both the women’s...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

