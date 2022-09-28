Celtics are still NBA title favorites after Ime Udoka's suspension, but should they be?

Somehow, the Boston Celtics remain the betting favorites to win the 2023 NBA title. Even after news that head coach Ime Udoka is being suspended for the entire season, Boston’s odds saw minimal movement at several sportsbooks.

The Celtics are still the +500 favorites at BetMGM, and Tipico Sportsbook only dropped them from +500 to +600 — tied for the top spot with the Golden State Warriors.

No doubt, Boston’s roster remains as talented as it was before Udoka’s suspension, and even more so than it was during the team’s run to the 2022 Finals. But if Udoka was credited for implementing the defensive mindset that allowed Boston to get over the hump last season, wouldn’t his absence have the reverse impact?

It’s easy to say they know what it takes now, but do they? The Celtics didn’t actually finish the job. And now, they’ll be attempting to do it without the person who was supposed to hold everyone accountable.

2022-23 NBA Title Odds (BetMGM)

Reaching the Finals in consecutive seasons is hard to do as it is. Add in the cloud of Udoka’s alleged actions hanging over the team, the mystery of it all and the potential for more distractions down the line, and I’d recommend steering clear of Boston’s odds.

The NBA is too talented to assume a rookie coach can just step in and push the right buttons to get a first-time finalist back to the top (even if Udoka got them there his rookie season as a coach). Even if Joe Mazzulla — now the league’s youngest head coach at 34 — can pull it off, the team Boston faces in the Finals will be a monster. The Western Conference has no fewer than four legitimate title contenders. The East won’t be a cakewalk either with teams like the Milwaukee Bucks (+650), Brooklyn Nets (+700) and Philadelphia 76ers (+1400) still boasting major star power.

Robert Williams’ health is also a concern. He’s out at least eight to 12 weeks after undergoing surgery on his left knee for the second time this year.

None of this is to suggest Boston won’t be in the mix too. As long as Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart and Al Horford are all healthy, the Celtics will be formidable. And the addition of Malcolm Brogdon in the offseason adds more ball-handling and shooting. But I wouldn’t be so quick to think of Udoka’s suspension as a non-factor when it comes to winning a title.