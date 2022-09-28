ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape May County, NJ

NJ.com

Body of missing N.J. man with dementia located, cops say

Police have recovered the body of a man reported missing Tuesday night in South Jersey. Roy Osmundsen, 54, of Cape May Court House, was last seen shortly before 10 p.m. after a vehicle he was traveling in stopped on Route 55 southbound in Vineland, according to State Police. Osmundsen was...
VINELAND, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Missing NJ man with dementia found dead, cops say

The body of a man with dementia who had wandered off from a vehicle along a state highway has been found dead, according to officials. New Jersey State Police on Friday confirmed that the body of Roy Osmundsen, 54, was located. NJSP had released an alert on Thursday about Osmundsen's disappearance.
VINELAND, NJ
fox29.com

Cooling tower at former Cape May County power plant imploded

BEESLEY'S POINT, N.J. - A cooling tower at a former power plant in Cape May County was imploded Thursday morning. The implosion of the cooling tower at the B.L. England Generating Station in Beesley's Point, New Jersey, occurred at 9:30 a.m. According to a press release from Upper Township, Beesley's...
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

2 N.J. cops charged after fight in Ocean City, Maryland, officials say

Two Woodbridge police officers who are brothers were charged with assault following a drunken fight between the two last month in Ocean City, Maryland, authorities said. Zachary L. Manente, 25, and Jacob D. Manente, 24 were arrested at a condo on the 200 block of 5th Street on Aug. 26, according to Ocean City police. Both were released after being booked on the second-degree charge and are scheduled for an Oct. 11 court appearance.
OCEAN CITY, MD
LehighValleyLive.com

Lopatcong’s Doug Steinhardt launches campaign for New Jersey Senate

Warren County Republican Committee Chairman Doug Steinhardt this past week formally launched his campaign for New Jersey Senate. The mayor from 2000 to 2014 of his hometown, Lopatcong Township, Steinhardt hopes to succeed state Sen. Michael Doherty, a fellow Republican, representing New Jersey’s 23rd Legislative District that covers communities in Warren, Hunterdon and Somerset counties.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Stores must take back reusable bags, paper bags OK for delivery under new N.J. proposal

More than five months into New Jersey’s strict ban on plastic bags, a pair of state lawmakers are calling for an audible. State Sens. Bob Smith, D-Middlesex, co-sponsor of the law to ban plastic bags, and Kristen Corrado, R-Passaic, introduced legislation Thursday that would look to solve the glut of reusable bags residents have amassed since the strict ban began in May.
FOOD & DRINKS
