N.J reports 1,945 COVID cases, 6 deaths. Two counties elevated to high risk category.
New Jersey on Friday reported another 1,945 confirmed COVID-19 cases and six additional confirmed deaths as Burlington and Cumberland counties ascended to the “high risk” category for coronavirus transmission. The state’s seven-day average for confirmed coronavirus positive dropped slightly to 1,686 — a 2% decrease from a week...
Body of missing N.J. man with dementia located, cops say
Police have recovered the body of a man reported missing Tuesday night in South Jersey. Roy Osmundsen, 54, of Cape May Court House, was last seen shortly before 10 p.m. after a vehicle he was traveling in stopped on Route 55 southbound in Vineland, according to State Police. Osmundsen was...
Missing NJ man with dementia found dead, cops say
The body of a man with dementia who had wandered off from a vehicle along a state highway has been found dead, according to officials. New Jersey State Police on Friday confirmed that the body of Roy Osmundsen, 54, was located. NJSP had released an alert on Thursday about Osmundsen's disappearance.
‘Intentional’ fire set near reporter’s home in Lakewood, NJ
Firefighters extinguished a small brush fire near the yard of a reporter Wednesday night, the second reported fire in Lakewood this week. The fire, which burned in a circular fashion, was first reported around 9:10 p.m. on Sims Avenue and extinguished by firefighters, according to Lakewood Fire Chief Jon Yahr.
fox29.com
Cooling tower at former Cape May County power plant imploded
BEESLEY'S POINT, N.J. - A cooling tower at a former power plant in Cape May County was imploded Thursday morning. The implosion of the cooling tower at the B.L. England Generating Station in Beesley's Point, New Jersey, occurred at 9:30 a.m. According to a press release from Upper Township, Beesley's...
N.J. police were preparing for a wild car show in Wildwood. How did it still turn deadly?
By the time the fog of spent gasoline and burnt rubber had dissipated late Saturday night, two people were dead. The vehicles descended on Wildwood quickly, part of an impromptu car show known as H2oi, H20i, or H2022, and once the mayhem reached a fever pitch, the cars fled just as fast.
Work on a $97M solution to one of N.J.’s worst bottlenecks will begin in 2023
Driving Route 17 between Interstate 80 and Route 4 can be described in two words, nasty and frustrating. It’s a busy section between Maywood and Paramus that maddeningly narrows to two lanes in each direction. One driver described it as a “nightmare parade of brake lights in both directions,...
NJ State Police: “Salt life” Fan Stole Patio Furniture From Acme in Seaville
State troopers are asking for your help identifying at least one man wanted for allegedly stealing patio furniture from a supermarket in Cape May County earlier this summer. The crime happened on Tuesday, July 26th, at Acme in Seaville, Upper Township. Authorities say a suspect took the furniture and then...
2 N.J. cops charged after fight in Ocean City, Maryland, officials say
Two Woodbridge police officers who are brothers were charged with assault following a drunken fight between the two last month in Ocean City, Maryland, authorities said. Zachary L. Manente, 25, and Jacob D. Manente, 24 were arrested at a condo on the 200 block of 5th Street on Aug. 26, according to Ocean City police. Both were released after being booked on the second-degree charge and are scheduled for an Oct. 11 court appearance.
New charges for driver in Wildwood, NJ crash that killed 2, prosecutors say
WILDWOOD — The Pittsburgh man accused of killing two people in a crash at Saturday night's pop-up car rally is facing new, upgraded charges. Gerald White, 37, was behind the wheel of a 2003 Infinity that struck a Honda Civic and then multiple pedestrians at Burk and Atlantic Avenues, according to Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland.
Lopatcong’s Doug Steinhardt launches campaign for New Jersey Senate
Warren County Republican Committee Chairman Doug Steinhardt this past week formally launched his campaign for New Jersey Senate. The mayor from 2000 to 2014 of his hometown, Lopatcong Township, Steinhardt hopes to succeed state Sen. Michael Doherty, a fellow Republican, representing New Jersey’s 23rd Legislative District that covers communities in Warren, Hunterdon and Somerset counties.
Stores must take back reusable bags, paper bags OK for delivery under new N.J. proposal
More than five months into New Jersey’s strict ban on plastic bags, a pair of state lawmakers are calling for an audible. State Sens. Bob Smith, D-Middlesex, co-sponsor of the law to ban plastic bags, and Kristen Corrado, R-Passaic, introduced legislation Thursday that would look to solve the glut of reusable bags residents have amassed since the strict ban began in May.
New Jersey expected to be spared most of Ian’s impact, but communities are prepared
As Hurricane Ian heads north, New Jersey could see some sort of impact by the weekend.
Lawmaker blames ‘weak-on-crime’ Dems for fatal car ‘riot’ in Wildwood, NJ
WILDWOOD — New Jersey Republicans are pointing the finger at their colleagues across the aisle for this weekend's unsanctioned pop-up car rally that left two people dead and a father of four hospitalized in critical condition. U.S. Rep Jeff Van Drew, a former Democrat, blamed "far-left Democrats" for the...
Middle Twp., NJ, Begins to Act Following Deadly H2oi Car Rally in Wildwood
One municipality in Cape May County is beginning to take action following a deadly, unsanctioned car rally this past weekend. Officials in Middle Township say they are already participating in a multi-agency investigation and are, "exploring possible ordinances like those enacted by Ocean City, Md., following similar gatherings." Mayor Tim...
Driver never hit the brakes after striking 18-year-old pedestrian in Wildwood H2oi crash, boyfriend says
The car appeared in a flash. Lindsay Weakland, 18, and her boyfriend, Alper Balkan, 20, were crossing the street in Wildwood around 9:30 p.m. Saturday night with a group friends after attending the Fall Classic Car Show, Balkan said. Weakland was right behind Balkan when a car “flying down the...
seaislenews.com
Public Angered Over BPU Approval of Transmission Line For Wind Farm
A day after the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities approvals for the Danish energy company, Orsted, to run a transmission line through Ocean City to connect an offshore wind energy farm to a land-based power grid, the public had their say. In two separate Zoom meetings, one in the...
A plan to force Costco to sell gas to anyone in New Jersey
TRENTON – Warehouse clubs such as Costco would be prevented from limiting their gasoline sales to people with paid memberships in New Jersey, under bills proposed in the state Senate that seek to reverse a change that started three months ago. Costco sells gas only to members who pay...
camdencounty.com
Roadwork to Cause Lane Shift in Gloucester Township
(Lindenwold, NJ) –South Jersey Gas will be continuing its gas main renewal project in Gloucester and Winslow townships on Thursday Sept. 29 and Friday Sept. 30 between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. There will be a full road closure of Hickstown Road between Erial-Clementon and Erial roads. “Motorists should...
