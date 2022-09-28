Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Friday in Portland: Neighbors in SE Portland warn of serial burglar, Portland Marathon returns this weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: OSFM, Red Cross send volunteers to Florida to help those impacted by Hurricane IanEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Program that pays people experiencing homelessness to pick up trash sees successEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Mother of teen who died of accidental fentanyl overdose suing alleged drug dealerEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Related
KATU.com
Dancing in the Square celebrates Native cultures
PORTLAND, Ore. — Native tribes of the Northwest gathered at Pioneer Courthouse Square on Friday for the 15th annual Dancing in the Square Powwow. The event is a celebration of Native cultures but also aims to highlight health disparities for American Indians and Alaska Natives. The Northwest Portland Area...
KATU.com
Hurricane Ian strands Hillsboro family at Walt Disney World
PORTLAND, Ore. — A family from Hillsboro is stuck in Orlando after Hurricane Ian dropped huge amounts of rain the area. “We’ve had this trip planned for a year and a half, so had no idea this was gonna be what we were heading into, but here we are!” said Katie Cooper from her hotel room.
KATU.com
Local non-profit hopes to break down barriers for those with disabilities
PORTLAND, Ore. — This week’s Everyday Hero, Scott Hatley, has been active in helping the Portland community for the past 18 years. Hatley runs the local non-profit, Incight, an organization with the goal of providing more opportunities for people with disabilities across Oregon. Hatley says Incight’s mission is...
KATU.com
Captain Ankeny's Pizza in Old Town Portland to close its doors for good
PORTLAND, Ore. — An Old Town Portland staple will be closing its doors for the last time on September 30. Captain Ankeny’s Pizza announced on Facebook that they have decided to close for good. The statement that was posted on September 23 reads: “Sad to announce after nearly...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KATU.com
Family relieved to have answers in 20-year-old cold case
PORTLAND, Ore. — A family is relieved to finally have answers after a 20-year-old cold case was solved using forensic genealogy. James Johnson Sr.’s body was found in January 2002 in Ridgefield. The cause of death is still a mystery. Candy Hallanger, Johnson’s former wife, told KATU on...
KATU.com
1 dead in downtown Portland stabbing, 1 detained
PORTLAND, Ore. — One person was stabbed to death in Old Town on Friday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau. It happened near Northwest Couch Street and Broadway Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Police have detained one person and said they aren’t looking for anyone else. Broadway is...
KATU.com
Recent bold, violent crimes worry shoppers, workers in Vancouver
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Vancouver Police are asking for the public's help to find suspects in two bold, violent crimes this week. Investigators released a startling surveillance video showing a strong-arm robbery, which happened just before 11 a.m. Wednesday. In the video you can see a maroon car, resembling a...
KATU.com
Portland-area volunteers fly to Florida for hurricane relief
PORTLAND, Ore. — The death toll is climbing and damage is widespread in the wake of catastrophic Hurricane Ian. "The boats between houses, basically wiped out the whole dock, put all the boats on the shore," said Chris Schwartzkopf, a volunteer with the Red Cross. A duo of husband...
RELATED PEOPLE
KATU.com
Oregon City & West Linn's Arch Bridge Centennial Celebration
It's a once-in-a-hundred-years celebration! Kerri Williamson got a preview of The Arch Bridge Centennial event on Saturday October 1st. The event runs from 9am – 1pm in West Linn and Oregon City. For more information click here. This segment was sponsored by Clackamas County Tourism.
KATU.com
'City in Crisis, Finding Solutions': Construction projects put strain on this neighborhood
BEAVERTON, Ore. — Residents near Southwest Old Scholls Ferry Road and Scholls Ferry Road didn’t have many complaints when we visited the area, except one big one: All the construction going on at the same time that leaves some of them feeling trapped. It’s not good news for...
KATU.com
Portland neighbors ask: Is there a connection between traffic and gun violence?
PORTLAND, Ore. — Gun violence and traffic - is there a connection?. That’s the question from some Portlanders living in a neighborhood riddled by gun violence this year: Hazelwood. “I live in the northwest corner of the Hazelwood Neighborhood,” said Bob Earnest, a member of the Hazelwood Neighborhood...
KATU.com
Portland Police Bureau hires four already-trained police officers
PORTLAND, Ore. — In just two months, the Portland Police Bureau has hired four lateral police officers ready to hit the ground running. "Getting four through in a few-month period was a Herculean kind of lift by our personnel office," said Aaron Schmautz, the president of the Portland Police Association.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KATU.com
Wanted man arrested, accused of selling drugs to students near SE Portland high school
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police arrested a wanted man who is accused of selling drugs to minors near a southeast Portland high school. The investigation began Wednesday when an officer responded to reports of a missing 16-year-old Cleveland High School student who was last seen with 42-year-old Jonathon Ash Clark.
KATU.com
Rockaway Beach health advisory posted; citizens urged to stay out of the water
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority is issuing a public health advisory for unsafe levels of fecal bacteria in ocean waters at Rockaway Beach in Tillamook County. Officials say people should avoid direct contact with the water in this area until the advisory is lifted. Unsafe levels of...
KATU.com
Person dead in downtown Portland stabbing, suspect arrested
Someone was fatally stabbed in downtown Portland late Friday morning, and police say they arrested a suspect. The stabbing was reported at about 11:30 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Northwest 3rd Avenue and Burnside Street. Arriving officers say they found someone dead at the scene. Police learned that a...
KATU.com
Pickleball frenzy comes with noise complaints and lawsuits
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Pickleball, invented in the Northwest, is sweeping the country, and even the world. The sport, if you haven't seen it, is played on a court -- a bit smaller than a tennis court and a bit bigger than ping pong table, and it has its own set of rules.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KATU.com
Driver hits, kills woman in Cully neighborhood
PORTLAND, Ore. — A driver hit and killed a woman on Northeast Lombard Street and 55th Avenue on Friday night, according to police. It happened around 8:40 p.m. Police said the driver stayed at the scene. Lombard is closed between 52nd and 55th avenues for the police investigation.
KATU.com
Stanford's at Jantzen Beach temporarily closes, citing security and safety concerns
PORTLAND, Ore. — A popular Portland restaurant is closing its doors. Stanford's Restaurant at Jantzen Beach just announced it's closing temporarily to ensure the safety and security of guests and its team. "If you take a look around there, the amount of homeless challenges in that area was significant,"...
KATU.com
Person in mental health crisis starts fire in SW Portland apartment building
A person in an apparent mental health crisis started a fire in a Southwest Portland apartment building early Friday morning, prompting an evacuation for other residents in the building. Portland Fire & Rescue was called out at about 3:45 a.m. Friday on reports of someone burning things outside their apartment...
KATU.com
Victim's twin brother charged with his murder; arrested by U.S. Marshals in Renton, Wash
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police say the man who was shot and killed on Sunday morning was related to the suspect, now identified as his twin brother. PAST COVERAGE: Police identify man shot, killed outside NE Portland motel. Police have identified the killer from the Sunday morning shooting at...
Comments / 0