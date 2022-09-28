ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dancing in the Square celebrates Native cultures

PORTLAND, Ore. — Native tribes of the Northwest gathered at Pioneer Courthouse Square on Friday for the 15th annual Dancing in the Square Powwow. The event is a celebration of Native cultures but also aims to highlight health disparities for American Indians and Alaska Natives. The Northwest Portland Area...
Hurricane Ian strands Hillsboro family at Walt Disney World

PORTLAND, Ore. — A family from Hillsboro is stuck in Orlando after Hurricane Ian dropped huge amounts of rain the area. “We’ve had this trip planned for a year and a half, so had no idea this was gonna be what we were heading into, but here we are!” said Katie Cooper from her hotel room.
Local non-profit hopes to break down barriers for those with disabilities

PORTLAND, Ore. — This week’s Everyday Hero, Scott Hatley, has been active in helping the Portland community for the past 18 years. Hatley runs the local non-profit, Incight, an organization with the goal of providing more opportunities for people with disabilities across Oregon. Hatley says Incight’s mission is...
Family relieved to have answers in 20-year-old cold case

PORTLAND, Ore. — A family is relieved to finally have answers after a 20-year-old cold case was solved using forensic genealogy. James Johnson Sr.’s body was found in January 2002 in Ridgefield. The cause of death is still a mystery. Candy Hallanger, Johnson’s former wife, told KATU on...
1 dead in downtown Portland stabbing, 1 detained

PORTLAND, Ore. — One person was stabbed to death in Old Town on Friday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau. It happened near Northwest Couch Street and Broadway Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Police have detained one person and said they aren’t looking for anyone else. Broadway is...
Recent bold, violent crimes worry shoppers, workers in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Vancouver Police are asking for the public's help to find suspects in two bold, violent crimes this week. Investigators released a startling surveillance video showing a strong-arm robbery, which happened just before 11 a.m. Wednesday. In the video you can see a maroon car, resembling a...
Portland-area volunteers fly to Florida for hurricane relief

PORTLAND, Ore. — The death toll is climbing and damage is widespread in the wake of catastrophic Hurricane Ian. "The boats between houses, basically wiped out the whole dock, put all the boats on the shore," said Chris Schwartzkopf, a volunteer with the Red Cross. A duo of husband...
Oregon City & West Linn's Arch Bridge Centennial Celebration

It's a once-in-a-hundred-years celebration! Kerri Williamson got a preview of The Arch Bridge Centennial event on Saturday October 1st. The event runs from 9am – 1pm in West Linn and Oregon City. For more information click here. This segment was sponsored by Clackamas County Tourism.
Portland Police Bureau hires four already-trained police officers

PORTLAND, Ore. — In just two months, the Portland Police Bureau has hired four lateral police officers ready to hit the ground running. "Getting four through in a few-month period was a Herculean kind of lift by our personnel office," said Aaron Schmautz, the president of the Portland Police Association.
Person dead in downtown Portland stabbing, suspect arrested

Someone was fatally stabbed in downtown Portland late Friday morning, and police say they arrested a suspect. The stabbing was reported at about 11:30 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Northwest 3rd Avenue and Burnside Street. Arriving officers say they found someone dead at the scene. Police learned that a...
Pickleball frenzy comes with noise complaints and lawsuits

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Pickleball, invented in the Northwest, is sweeping the country, and even the world. The sport, if you haven't seen it, is played on a court -- a bit smaller than a tennis court and a bit bigger than ping pong table, and it has its own set of rules.
Driver hits, kills woman in Cully neighborhood

PORTLAND, Ore. — A driver hit and killed a woman on Northeast Lombard Street and 55th Avenue on Friday night, according to police. It happened around 8:40 p.m. Police said the driver stayed at the scene. Lombard is closed between 52nd and 55th avenues for the police investigation.
Person in mental health crisis starts fire in SW Portland apartment building

A person in an apparent mental health crisis started a fire in a Southwest Portland apartment building early Friday morning, prompting an evacuation for other residents in the building. Portland Fire & Rescue was called out at about 3:45 a.m. Friday on reports of someone burning things outside their apartment...
