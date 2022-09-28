Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Tennessee Pastor Speaks Out on Vanderbilt Health ControversyAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
3 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina Andras
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in TennesseeAlina Andras
3 Great Seafood Places in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Related
mainstreetmaury.com
Columbia State signs agreement with TCAT Pulaski
Columbia State Community College’s engineering systems technology program recently signed an articulation/transfer agreement with the Tennessee College of Applied Technology at Pulaski to help students continue their education toward an Associate of Applied Science degree. “We wanted to have an articulation where the students from TCAT Pulaski are able...
mainstreetmaury.com
Renewed Mt. Pleasant golf team sends Myers to state tourney
For Gavin Myers, playing high school golf is good – but playing high school golf for his high school is even better. And the Mt. Pleasant sophomore will have one final opportunity to do that this season when he tees off Monday in the opening round of the 36-hole TSSAA Class A state tournament in Sevierville.
mainstreetmaury.com
Mt. Pleasant holds off Richland comeback for Region 5-2A control
Richland and Mt. Pleasant didn’t spoil a great night for high school football. With a controlling interest in Region 5-2A on the line, the two sparred as if there were a gold belt at stake with the visiting Tigers finding a way to hold off the Raiders 38-28.
mainstreetmaury.com
Second-half swing leads Page past Columbia Central in 6-5A
“We played a heck of a first half,” Bobby Sharp said, and the first-year Columbia Central coach wasn’t wrong. Sharp’s Lions gained 168 offensive yards, converted five of nine third downs and scored twice to forge a six-point cushion in the first 24 minutes of their Region 6-5A matchup Friday night with visiting Page.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mainstreetmaury.com
Loretto downs Summertown in cross-county Pegasus Cup clash
LORETTO – Jason Busby wanted to make Summertown’s Pegasus Cup matchup with Region 5-2A and cross-county rival Loretto as boring as possible Thursday night. And he and his Eagles were initially successful in doing so – as witnessed by the contest’s scoreless tie at the end of the opening period.
mainstreetmaury.com
Without Parson, Ravenwood sticks to ground game to down Summit
BRENTWOOD --- It was the Carter Pace show for Ravenwood on Friday. Pace ran for 186 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Raptors to a 35-7 win over Summit Friday.
Comments / 0