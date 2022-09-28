ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Hill, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mainstreetmaury.com

Columbia State signs agreement with TCAT Pulaski

Columbia State Community College’s engineering systems technology program recently signed an articulation/transfer agreement with the Tennessee College of Applied Technology at Pulaski to help students continue their education toward an Associate of Applied Science degree. “We wanted to have an articulation where the students from TCAT Pulaski are able...
COLUMBIA, TN
mainstreetmaury.com

Renewed Mt. Pleasant golf team sends Myers to state tourney

For Gavin Myers, playing high school golf is good – but playing high school golf for his high school is even better. And the Mt. Pleasant sophomore will have one final opportunity to do that this season when he tees off Monday in the opening round of the 36-hole TSSAA Class A state tournament in Sevierville.
MOUNT PLEASANT, TN
mainstreetmaury.com

Second-half swing leads Page past Columbia Central in 6-5A

“We played a heck of a first half,” Bobby Sharp said, and the first-year Columbia Central coach wasn’t wrong. Sharp’s Lions gained 168 offensive yards, converted five of nine third downs and scored twice to forge a six-point cushion in the first 24 minutes of their Region 6-5A matchup Friday night with visiting Page.
COLUMBIA, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Business
Spring Hill, TN
Business
Spring Hill, TN
Government
City
Spring Hill, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
mainstreetmaury.com

Loretto downs Summertown in cross-county Pegasus Cup clash

LORETTO – Jason Busby wanted to make Summertown’s Pegasus Cup matchup with Region 5-2A and cross-county rival Loretto as boring as possible Thursday night. And he and his Eagles were initially successful in doing so – as witnessed by the contest’s scoreless tie at the end of the opening period.
SUMMERTOWN, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy