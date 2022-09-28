Kansas Jayhawks depth chart reflects playing time realities.
There aren't many changes, but the 2-deep saw some changes before the upcoming game against Iowa State.
The Kansas Jayhawks released their depth chart ahead of Saturday's Homecoming game against the Iowa State Cyclones, and we have finally started to see some changes.
Here is the 2-deep as released by Kansas Athletics. It is still subject to change based on practices and during the week gameplanning.
Quarterback
Jalon Daniels
Jason Bean
Running Back
Devin Neal OR
Daniel Hishaw OR
Ky Thomas OR
Sevion Morrison
Wide Receivers
Slot Receiver
Luke Grimm
Douglas Emilien
X Receiver
Lawrence Arnold
Kevin Terry OR
Tanaka Scott
Z Receiver
Quentin Skinner
Steven McBride
Tight End
Mason Fairchild
Trevor Kardell OR
Jared Casey
Offensive Line
Left Tackle
Earl Bostick Jr.
Jackson Satterwhite
Left Guard
Dominick Puni
Armaj Reed-Adams
Center
Mike Novitsky
Deondre Doiron
Right Guard
Michael Ford Jr
Nolan Gorczycka
Right Tackle
Bryce Cabeldue
James Livingston
Defensive Line
Defensive End
Lonnie Phelps
Hayden Hatcher
Defensive Tackle
Sam Burt
Eddie Wilson
Defensive Tackle
Caleb Sampson
Caleb Taylor OR
D.J. Withers
Defensive End
Malcolm Lee
Jereme Robinson
Linebackers
Craig Young OR
Gavin Potter
Rich Miller
Eriq Gilyard
Taiwan Berryhill
Lorenzo McCaskill
Defensive Secondary
Cornerback
Cobee Bryant
Kalon Gervin
Safety
O.J. Burroughs OR
Marvin Grant
Safety
Kenny Logan Jr.
Edwin White-Schultz
Cornerback
Mello Dotson
Monte' McGary OR
Shaad Dabney
Kickoffs
Tabor Allen
Jacob Borcila
Placekicker
Jacob Borcila
Tabor Allen
Punter
Reis Vernon
Grayden Addison
Long Snapper
Luke Hosford
Emory Duggar
Punt Returner
Luke Grimm
Devin Neal
Kick Returner
Kenny Logan
Luke Grimm
Holder
Reis Vernon
Takeaways
I had braced myself for this depth chart to remain constant throughout the season, barring significant injuries. Instead, we are starting to see some tweaks based on performances on the field.
- Tanaka Scott has worked his way into the 2-deep, sharing the backup line with Kevin Terry
- Cobee Bryant has taken over the top spot at his cornerback position, no longer sharing that role with Kalon Gervin.
- Dominick Puni no longer has the OR designation as the starting left guard.
- Jarrett Paul no longer appears on the 2-deep. This might have something to do with the announcement that he had entered the transfer portal .
- Malcom Lee now has the top spot at DE, no longer sharing that designation with Jereme Robinson.
The removal of the "OR" designation for three positions doesn't really change expectations for how often the players will be used. I still expect Robinson and Gervin to have significant roles in the gameplan, and Puni was already taking nearly all the snaps at left guard, so that shouldn't be a change.
Scott getting on to the 2-deep just formalizes his spot in the rotation that was already there. With few expections, the majority of the wide receivers are on a pretty big rotation that will allow them all to see time.
The loss of Jarrett Paul from the roster could potentially have implications down the line, especially if there are injuries. However, his role seemed to be steadily decreasing on the team, and it's likely that his contributions can be redistributed to other players.
So we have more changes than I was expecting, but overall the depth chart looks extremely similar to prior weeks. I expect that to continue.
