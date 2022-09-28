Kansas Jayhawks depth chart reflects playing time realities.

There aren't many changes, but the 2-deep saw some changes before the upcoming game against Iowa State.

The Kansas Jayhawks released their depth chart ahead of Saturday's Homecoming game against the Iowa State Cyclones, and we have finally started to see some changes.

Here is the 2-deep as released by Kansas Athletics. It is still subject to change based on practices and during the week gameplanning.

Quarterback

Jalon Daniels

Jason Bean

Running Back

Devin Neal OR

Daniel Hishaw OR

Ky Thomas OR

Sevion Morrison

Wide Receivers

Slot Receiver

Luke Grimm

Douglas Emilien

X Receiver

Lawrence Arnold

Kevin Terry OR

Tanaka Scott

Z Receiver

Quentin Skinner

Steven McBride

Tight End

Mason Fairchild

Trevor Kardell OR

Jared Casey

Offensive Line

Left Tackle

Earl Bostick Jr.

Jackson Satterwhite

Left Guard

Dominick Puni

Armaj Reed-Adams

Center

Mike Novitsky

Deondre Doiron

Right Guard

Michael Ford Jr

Nolan Gorczycka

Right Tackle

Bryce Cabeldue

James Livingston

Defensive Line

Defensive End

Lonnie Phelps

Hayden Hatcher

Defensive Tackle

Sam Burt

Eddie Wilson



Defensive Tackle

Caleb Sampson

Caleb Taylor OR

D.J. Withers

Defensive End

Malcolm Lee

Jereme Robinson

Linebackers

Craig Young OR

Gavin Potter

Rich Miller

Eriq Gilyard

Taiwan Berryhill

Lorenzo McCaskill

Defensive Secondary

Cornerback

Cobee Bryant

Kalon Gervin

Safety

O.J. Burroughs OR

Marvin Grant

Safety

Kenny Logan Jr.

Edwin White-Schultz

Cornerback

Mello Dotson

Monte' McGary OR

Shaad Dabney

Kickoffs

Tabor Allen

Jacob Borcila

Placekicker

Jacob Borcila

Tabor Allen

Punter

Reis Vernon

Grayden Addison

Long Snapper

Luke Hosford

Emory Duggar

Punt Returner

Luke Grimm

Devin Neal

Kick Returner

Kenny Logan

Luke Grimm

Holder

Reis Vernon

Takeaways

I had braced myself for this depth chart to remain constant throughout the season, barring significant injuries. Instead, we are starting to see some tweaks based on performances on the field.

Tanaka Scott has worked his way into the 2-deep, sharing the backup line with Kevin Terry

Cobee Bryant has taken over the top spot at his cornerback position, no longer sharing that role with Kalon Gervin.

Dominick Puni no longer has the OR designation as the starting left guard.

Jarrett Paul no longer appears on the 2-deep. This might have something to do with the announcement that he had entered the transfer portal .

Malcom Lee now has the top spot at DE, no longer sharing that designation with Jereme Robinson.

The removal of the "OR" designation for three positions doesn't really change expectations for how often the players will be used. I still expect Robinson and Gervin to have significant roles in the gameplan, and Puni was already taking nearly all the snaps at left guard, so that shouldn't be a change.

Scott getting on to the 2-deep just formalizes his spot in the rotation that was already there. With few expections, the majority of the wide receivers are on a pretty big rotation that will allow them all to see time.

The loss of Jarrett Paul from the roster could potentially have implications down the line, especially if there are injuries. However, his role seemed to be steadily decreasing on the team, and it's likely that his contributions can be redistributed to other players.

So we have more changes than I was expecting, but overall the depth chart looks extremely similar to prior weeks. I expect that to continue.

