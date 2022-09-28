ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLNS

MI Department of State suspends Lansing car dealership

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)- The Michigan Department of State has served a summary suspension to MB Auto Connection, Inc. in Lansing. MDOS is accusing MB Auto Connection of violating multiple rules under the Michigan Vehicle Code. MDOS says it received a complaint regarding a $500,000 outstanding loan payment. An MDOS investigation found that a dealership employee, […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Heavy police presence on Britten Ave. in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — There are several members of law enforcement in the 700 and 800 blocks of Britten Avenue in Lansing. Neighbors on the scene tell us police have surrounded a home and are trying to get someone out. The Michigan State Police, Homeland Security, and the Lansing Police Department are all on the […]
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Schools Rule: Stockbridge students’ out of this world project

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A lot of students have dreams that are out of this world, but one group of students took them there. Students from Stockbridge High School took a photo of the curvature of the Earth from 70,000 feet above ground. “We got that inspiration around December of...
STOCKBRIDGE, MI
WILX-TV

Sexton rides on the back of John Douglas for win over Eaton Rapids

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Running back John Douglas ran for 220 yards and six touchdowns as Lansing Sexton beat Eaton Rapids 56-0. That 56 is the highest point total for Lansing Sexton in seven years. Sexton is now 3-3 and faces Charlotte next week. Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter...
LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lansing, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing dealership suspended due to violations, reports of fraud

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A dealership in Lansing was suspended Sept. 23 for reportedly violating several sections of Michigan’s vehicle code. According to the Michigan Department of State, MB Auto Connections - located on South Cedar Street - is in violation for altering and using fake registration and title assignments, failing to maintain odometer records, fraudulently selling vehicles, failing to submit proper sales tax, exceeding authority granted by license, failing to properly complete required paperwork and more.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan deer hunters must report kills online

GRASS LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Hunters will be in the woods and fields across mid-Michigan this weekend looking for deer because bow season starts Saturday. And this year, hunters have to report the deer they kill to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources within 72 hours through an app on their phone.
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

Famous Deli Chain Expanding Across Michigan

Michigan is a great place to set up shop and host a restaurant, since Michiganders love their eats. It seems like at least once a week, I see a news story about a new restaurant opening, sometimes local and sometimes a national chain coming into the state. Now, a famous deli chain is expanding across Michigan.
WESTLAND, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Lansing Record Low#Jackson Record Low
WILX-TV

Grand Ledge beats Dewitt behind Foster’s seven scores

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) -The Grand Ledge Comets threw the ball a whopping one time Friday night against the Dewitt Panthers. Instead, their quarterback, Shawn Foster, rushed for 396 yards and seven touchdowns to help them beat Dewitt 56-49. The Comets are now 6-1 and in clear second place in...
GRAND LEDGE, MI
WWMTCw

Coyote population fluctuates in urban areas, Battle Creek, Kalamazoo

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Coyotes can be found anywhere and are "everywhere in Michigan," Adam Bump, Michigan Department of Natural Resources specialist, said. They live in urban areas, including Kalamazoo, Battle Creek, Lansing, and Detroit, Bump said. "Coyotes are smart, perceptive, and adjust to human behavior in urban areas,"...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WILX-TV

Lansing nonprofit gives children, teens place to talk about grief

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Those who are experiencing the loss of a loved one don’t have to grieve alone. Ele’s Place held it’s 27th annual fall reception to give the community a chance to learn about its unique mission. It’s a safe place where children and teens can come to talk about their grief.
LANSING, MI
WLNS

11 guns, narcotics found in Michigan home

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A narcotics team with the Michigan State Police hit the motherload on Tuesday. The Livingston and Washtenaw Narcotics Enforcement Team (LAWNET) conducted a search warrant at a home in Washtenaw County. Police found 11 guns, three of which were stolen, according to a Tweet from MSP First District. Additionally, narcotics […]
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

In My View: Fowler could make a playoff run

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Three unbeaten mid Michigan high school football teams left - Charlotte, Fowler and Mason. The Frenzy game has Charlotte at home against Portland, our game of the week and Charlotte has never beaten Portland. Terrific matchup of the night to be sure. It’s possible Mason and DeWitt could meet in the district playoffs and if so what a matchup that would be.
FOWLER, MI
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Michigan

What is the first thing that comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer if a nice, juicy burger with some crispy fries on the side then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing burger spots in Michigan that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Crash survivors say they are being ignored

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A group standing up for auto crash survivors was back at the Capitol on Wednesday, demanding answers from lawmakers. Most say the Michigan legislature promised to have their benefits restored a month ago. The group We Can’t Wait sang a rendition of “Yesterday” by The Beatles hoping to get their message […]
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Sparrow Hospital announces hundreds of layoffs

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) – Hundreds of workers at Sparrow Health System are being laid off. The Lansing-based hospital announced the layoffs Thursday. In a news release sent to News 10, Sparrow said it lost $90-million dollars during the first six months of 2022. “Expenses have risen across all categories, including supplies and salaries, wages, and benefits, while patient volumes have declined, and the cost of contracting agency labor has skyrocketed.”
LANSING, MI
WNEM

Former TV5 reporter, weekend anchor dies after battling cancer

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Faith Rempe, known as Faith Gantner when she graced the TV5 airwaves, died Wednesday night after an 11-month battle with cancer. The 31-year-old was a reporter and weekend anchor for TV5 from 2013 to 2016. Faith was diagnosed with a rare blood cancer in October 2021....
SAGINAW, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy