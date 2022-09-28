Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Field Hockey: No. 24 Ohio State wins 2-1 in overtime over Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
83 Year Old Michigan Woman Shot While Handing Out Pro-Life PamphletsKyle SchepperleyLake Odessa, MI
Field Hockey: No. 24 Ohio State looks forward to weekend matchups against Michigan State and Kent StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Woman Appalled After Eating Subway Sandwich Containing FecesBriana B.Lansing, MI
Michigan State SpartansThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
MI Department of State suspends Lansing car dealership
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)- The Michigan Department of State has served a summary suspension to MB Auto Connection, Inc. in Lansing. MDOS is accusing MB Auto Connection of violating multiple rules under the Michigan Vehicle Code. MDOS says it received a complaint regarding a $500,000 outstanding loan payment. An MDOS investigation found that a dealership employee, […]
Heavy police presence on Britten Ave. in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — There are several members of law enforcement in the 700 and 800 blocks of Britten Avenue in Lansing. Neighbors on the scene tell us police have surrounded a home and are trying to get someone out. The Michigan State Police, Homeland Security, and the Lansing Police Department are all on the […]
WILX-TV
Schools Rule: Stockbridge students’ out of this world project
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A lot of students have dreams that are out of this world, but one group of students took them there. Students from Stockbridge High School took a photo of the curvature of the Earth from 70,000 feet above ground. “We got that inspiration around December of...
WILX-TV
Sexton rides on the back of John Douglas for win over Eaton Rapids
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Running back John Douglas ran for 220 yards and six touchdowns as Lansing Sexton beat Eaton Rapids 56-0. That 56 is the highest point total for Lansing Sexton in seven years. Sexton is now 3-3 and faces Charlotte next week. Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter...
WILX-TV
Lansing dealership suspended due to violations, reports of fraud
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A dealership in Lansing was suspended Sept. 23 for reportedly violating several sections of Michigan’s vehicle code. According to the Michigan Department of State, MB Auto Connections - located on South Cedar Street - is in violation for altering and using fake registration and title assignments, failing to maintain odometer records, fraudulently selling vehicles, failing to submit proper sales tax, exceeding authority granted by license, failing to properly complete required paperwork and more.
WILX-TV
American Idol will host an exclusive virtual audition day for Ingham County 4-H youth
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - You have a chance to show your off vocal skills with an exclusive American Idol virtual audition day. American Idol will host an exclusive virtual audition day for current Ingham County 4-H’ers and 4-H alum ages 15-28. Registration closes on October 6. Full details on...
WILX-TV
Michigan deer hunters must report kills online
GRASS LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Hunters will be in the woods and fields across mid-Michigan this weekend looking for deer because bow season starts Saturday. And this year, hunters have to report the deer they kill to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources within 72 hours through an app on their phone.
1051thebounce.com
Famous Deli Chain Expanding Across Michigan
Michigan is a great place to set up shop and host a restaurant, since Michiganders love their eats. It seems like at least once a week, I see a news story about a new restaurant opening, sometimes local and sometimes a national chain coming into the state. Now, a famous deli chain is expanding across Michigan.
WILX-TV
Grand Ledge beats Dewitt behind Foster’s seven scores
GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) -The Grand Ledge Comets threw the ball a whopping one time Friday night against the Dewitt Panthers. Instead, their quarterback, Shawn Foster, rushed for 396 yards and seven touchdowns to help them beat Dewitt 56-49. The Comets are now 6-1 and in clear second place in...
Lansing's historic Holmes Street School almost move-in ready
The Holmes Street School in Lansing was built 100 years ago. It's been vacant for almost two decades, but it will soon become a home to dozens.
No, Michigan Doesn’t Actually Have Seagulls
I moved to Michigan nearly a year ago, and it's been a little bit of an adjustment. Most of it good, but no one can possibly prepare you for the mountain of snow that gets dumped on you the first winter you spend in the mitten state. But the change...
WWMTCw
Coyote population fluctuates in urban areas, Battle Creek, Kalamazoo
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Coyotes can be found anywhere and are "everywhere in Michigan," Adam Bump, Michigan Department of Natural Resources specialist, said. They live in urban areas, including Kalamazoo, Battle Creek, Lansing, and Detroit, Bump said. "Coyotes are smart, perceptive, and adjust to human behavior in urban areas,"...
WILX-TV
Lansing nonprofit gives children, teens place to talk about grief
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Those who are experiencing the loss of a loved one don’t have to grieve alone. Ele’s Place held it’s 27th annual fall reception to give the community a chance to learn about its unique mission. It’s a safe place where children and teens can come to talk about their grief.
11 guns, narcotics found in Michigan home
WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A narcotics team with the Michigan State Police hit the motherload on Tuesday. The Livingston and Washtenaw Narcotics Enforcement Team (LAWNET) conducted a search warrant at a home in Washtenaw County. Police found 11 guns, three of which were stolen, according to a Tweet from MSP First District. Additionally, narcotics […]
WILX-TV
In My View: Fowler could make a playoff run
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Three unbeaten mid Michigan high school football teams left - Charlotte, Fowler and Mason. The Frenzy game has Charlotte at home against Portland, our game of the week and Charlotte has never beaten Portland. Terrific matchup of the night to be sure. It’s possible Mason and DeWitt could meet in the district playoffs and if so what a matchup that would be.
3 Great Burger Places in Michigan
What is the first thing that comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer if a nice, juicy burger with some crispy fries on the side then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing burger spots in Michigan that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
Crash survivors say they are being ignored
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A group standing up for auto crash survivors was back at the Capitol on Wednesday, demanding answers from lawmakers. Most say the Michigan legislature promised to have their benefits restored a month ago. The group We Can’t Wait sang a rendition of “Yesterday” by The Beatles hoping to get their message […]
Michigan election worker charged for ‘incredibly alarming’ incident
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) – An election worker in the Grand Rapids area was charged with two crimes after a witness reported seeing him place a USB flash drive into an electronic poll book at the close of the Aug. 2 primary. Authorities say the incident had no impact on election results in a Gaines […]
WILX-TV
Sparrow Hospital announces hundreds of layoffs
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) – Hundreds of workers at Sparrow Health System are being laid off. The Lansing-based hospital announced the layoffs Thursday. In a news release sent to News 10, Sparrow said it lost $90-million dollars during the first six months of 2022. “Expenses have risen across all categories, including supplies and salaries, wages, and benefits, while patient volumes have declined, and the cost of contracting agency labor has skyrocketed.”
WNEM
Former TV5 reporter, weekend anchor dies after battling cancer
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Faith Rempe, known as Faith Gantner when she graced the TV5 airwaves, died Wednesday night after an 11-month battle with cancer. The 31-year-old was a reporter and weekend anchor for TV5 from 2013 to 2016. Faith was diagnosed with a rare blood cancer in October 2021....
