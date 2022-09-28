ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Preston County, WV

Preston County man pleads guilty to federal meth charges, sentenced

By Alexandra Weaver
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0meZgy_0iDiYOoy00

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Preston County man Tuesday pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Jerrid Weaver, 27, of Arthurdale, admitted to having methamphetamine in September 2020 in Preston County, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office’s Northern District of West Virginia.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

WBOY Crime Tracker

Jerrid Weaver

Weaver was sentenced by Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas Kleeh to five years and 10 months of incarceration, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld said in the release.

The case was prosecuted by U.S. Attorney Andrew R. Cogar and investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives and the West Virginia State Police.

Weaver was arrested on Sept. 2, 2020, when West Virginia State Police troopers with the Preston County detachment were on a routine patrol and noticed that Weaver was inside a vehicle that had a set of scissors punched into the ignition, making troopers believe it may have been stolen.

West Virginia officers saved by NARCAN after perp threw narcotic in their faces

According to the criminal complaint against him at the time, Weaver told troopers that he “had marijuana on his person,” and troopers located about 25 grams, which led them to search the vehicle and find 38 grams of methamphetamine that had been divided into 11 bags, as well as a .22 caliber pistol.

He was also previously arrested on June 8, 2020 , after a burglary where one shot was fired at an East Street home in Westover.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 2

Related
WDTV

Mon County man sentenced for role in firearms conspiracy

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Monongalia County man was sentenced on Thursday for his role in a firearms conspiracy, officials said. Harry Anderson Sprouse, III, 53, of Maidsville, West Virginia, was sentenced to 12 months behind bars, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Sprouse pleaded guilty in May 2022 to...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Man leads police on a lengthy pursuit, taken into custody hours later

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - An Upshur County man led police in Harrison County on a lengthy pursuit early Thursday morning before being taken into custody several hours later. At around 3 a.m. on Thursday, officers attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle being driven by William Trusler, 29, of Rock Cave, for a defective brake light on US 19 north, according to a criminal complaint.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Fairmont woman overdoses on drugs with teen in home, police say

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Marion County woman has been charged after officers said she overdosed on opiates while a 14-year-old was in the home. Authorities were dispatched to a home in Fairmont after 40-year-old Angel Eagle took opiates and “suffered an overdose,” according to a criminal complaint.
FAIRMONT, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Preston County, WV
City
Arthurdale, WV
Preston County, WV
Crime & Safety
State
West Virginia State
City
Westover, WV
City
Clarksburg, WV
City
Man, WV
WHSV

Grant County residents killed in head-on crash

FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) -- A man and woman from Grant County, West Virginia were killed in a head-on crash on Thursday night in Frederick County, Virginia. According to investigators, a car driven by Jerry Burke, 85, of Petersburg was traveling east in the west bound lanes on Northwestern Pike (Rt. 50) near Stony Hill Road when it collided head-on with a Ford F-150 pick-up truck around 8:20 p.m.
GRANT COUNTY, WV
Metro News

FBI raids Upshur County home

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — A number of law enforcement agents spent much of Friday combing through a home in Buckhannon. A large number of unmarked law enforcement vehicles along with FBI agents were noticed at the home along Meade Street Friday afternoon. It’s unclear what they were looking for.
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Upshur County woman pleads guilty to fentanyl charges

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - An Upshur County woman pleaded guilty last week to selling fentanyl, officials said. Michaela Dawn Gregory, 26, of Buckhannon pleaded guilty to one count of “Distribution of Fentanyl” and two counts of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl,” United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firearms#Marijuana#Crime#Narcan
WDTV

FBI raids Buckhannon city councilman’s home

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The FBI raided the home of a Buckhannon City Councilman Friday morning. The home, located at 10 Meade St., belongs to Councilman David McCauley, Buckhannon City Attorney Tom O’Neill confirmed to 5 News. FBI agents could be seen going in and out of the home...
BUCKHANNON, WV
WDTV

Law enforcement searching area outside White Hall

MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - There is a heavy law enforcement presence on a road outside of White Hall. Several officers are searching in the area near the intersection of Dean Dr. and Riggi Ln. It is unclear exactly why they are there, but they arrived on the scene around...
WHITE HALL, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling man charged with murder in Ohio County

A Wheeling man was arrested and charged with murder Thursday morning. Jermaine Justin Copeland, 36, a Wheeling Island resident, was charged with murder in the 1st and 2nd degree. Copeland was arraigned this morning by Magistrate Patty Murphy without bond. Police say Copeland murdered 47-year-old Shirley Ann Wolfe. Police were dispatched to 107 Ohio Street […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF

Police investigating murder in Ohio County

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Wednesday evening inside a residence on Wheeling Island. Police were dispatched to 107 Ohio Street around 9:15 PM after a 911 call was made from the home. When officers arrived, they found a female deceased...
WHEELING, WV
WPXI Pittsburgh

Arrest made in Allegheny County catalytic converter thefts after months-long investigation

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A Philadelphia man has been arrested for allegedly stealing catalytic converters from vehicles parked at local car dealerships. After a monthslong collaborative police investigation, 34-year-old Curtis Wallace Jr. was arrested in Philadelphia and transported to the Allegheny County Jail. According to Bethel Park Police Detective...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy