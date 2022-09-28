Corpus Christi ISD high school marching bands, drill teams show off at Halftime Showcase

Cool weather, a cheerful crowd and competitive spirits were present at the Cabaniss Athletic Complex Tuesday for Corpus Christi ISD's Halftime Showcase.

The last showcase, which highlights high school marching bands, drill teams and color guards, was two years ago. It was canceled in the years since due to the COVID-19 pandemic, inclement weather and scheduling conflicts.

Elizabeth Ortega-Ruiz, the fine arts specialist for the district, said the return of the free showcase is a good sign of resiliency and grit for CCISD.

"We're getting back to the things we used to love going to," Ortega-Ruiz said. "Our students are thriving and excited to be getting back to playing music and performing for this audience. From the hours they put in, you know they're excited."

Carroll High School senior Jania Barnes said she enjoyed the event and hoped her bandmates also had a good time.

"This is a first for a lot of them, so I wanted to make sure everyone had fun," Barnes, the lead drum major, said. "I really enjoy band and performing, so being able to come here and perform for the community was great."

Ray High School band director Felix Hernandez said the Halftime Showcase is important because it is a chance for parents and administrators to see the hard work students have been putting in since summer.

"The level of CCISD high schools bands are getting better, and that's all due to the great students and band directors we have here," Hernandez said.

Noah Lopez, a senior at Moody High School and TJ Strutter captain, said even though he missed out on the last two showcases, it made his team stronger.

"We just continue to get better," Lopez said. "Tonight was great. We've all come so far."

John Oliva covers entertainment and community news in South Texas. Contact him at john.oliva@caller.com or Twitter @johnpoliva.

