Alabama State

Regina Goodner
2d ago

Help is needed for so many poor and homeless, we need help ! I’m on disability, I worked and can’t any more, I can’t afford high rent with a car payment and groceries. Ivy don’t care and will never help us !

Joyce Hyatt
2d ago

Fix the roads with that $.10 per gallon tax, sneaked through by Alabama Legislature, to fix roads. Well, guess what? THE ROADS ARE WORSE! Where is all that tax money rolling in to the Governor???!?!

Faye Mcmillen
2d ago

I read several months ago they didn't know how she received her big campaign funding. well, I believe it was some of the FEDERAL FINANCIAL FUNDS states received. she is still setting on a lot of it. like an old hen sitting in nest waiting for her eggs to hatch. We Alabama Residents certainly didn't see a penny of Financial aid.

WSFA

Rebuild Alabama funding road, bridge projects in all 67 counties

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Every county in the state now has a state-supported project through the Rebuild Alabama Act. Gov. Kay Ivey awarded more than 2 million dollars in state funding for 11 infrastructure projects in various cities and counties. Autauga County engineer John Mark Davis says it was about...
wvasfm.org

Gov Kay Ivey announces broadband grant

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Tuesday awarded an $82 million grant for what she said will be a transformative project to expand broadband service in the state. Ivey said the grant will be used by Fiber Utility Network, a corporation formed by eight rural electric cooperatives to fund a “middle-mile” broadband network to help close gaps in service.
WKRG News 5

Ala. lawmaker to bring bill targeting occupational taxes next session

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — While it’s still months away, state lawmakers are preparing for next legislative session with bills they hope will improve Alabama. That includes one to remove municipalities’ occupational taxes over time. Right now, if your employer is based in one of about 25 cities in the state, you’re paying an occupational tax […]
utv44.com

Alabama governor issues emergency response vehicle bypass declaration

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WPMI) — For the last several days, Governor Ivey and Alabama’s emergency management officials closely monitored Ian’s projected path to ensure the state was prepared, should the storm’s path include Alabama. Since emergency officials became confident that Alabama was in the clear of the storm, the preparations changed to include assisting Florida in any way that was needed.
WTOK-TV

Governor Kay Ivey updates Alabama’s response to Hurricane Ian

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey’s Office released a statement Wednesday morning concerning Alabama’s response to Hurricane Ian and assistance for the state of Florida. Read her full statement below:. For the last several days, Governor Ivey and Alabama’s emergency management officials closely monitored Ian’s projected path...
wvtm13.com

Alabama prison strike continues; ADOC reduces meals and cancels weekend visits

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Thousands of Alabama inmates are receiving only two meals a day during a prison work stoppage over living conditions. Learn more in the video above. Inmates and activists contend that officials are trying to force an end to the strike by limiting food. But prison officials say the reduced rations are the result of a prisoner labor shortage, not in retaliation for the strike.
wvtm13.com

New wildfire reported Shelby County as other fires remain contained

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. — UPDATE: September 30th: The Alabama Forestry Commission (AFC) reported a new wildfire was discovered on Jackson Farm Road in Wilsonville this afternoon. Firefighters from several agencies are responding or on scene already. Containment lines around the previous fires in that same area are holding, said...
WALA-TV FOX10

Governor’s job fair for people with disabilities

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 is teaming up with the state of Alabama to help sponsor “The Governor’s job fair for people with disabilities’. The event is set for Wednesday, October 5th at the Mobile Civic Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Also, WAVE is waiving...
wtvy.com

Moore, Tuberville question military pharmacy cuts

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Two lawmakers from Alabama question why about 15,000 smaller pharmacies have been nixed from the military’s insurance network. U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville and Representative Barry Moore, both Republicans, are among those who believe the Department of Defense decision could have serious implications. “In addition to...
altoday.com

Mighty Alabama Strike Force to deploy to Georgia to help Herschel Walker win Senate

Shelby County Republican Party Chair Joan Reynolds spoke at the River Region Republican Club meeting at the Farmer’s Market Café on Tuesday. The Mighty Alabama Strike Force, which she heads, will begin making trips on Sunday to Georgia to help football legend Herschel Walker, the Republican nominee for U.S. Senator, win the November 8 general election. Walker is challenging Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock.
alreporter.com

Governor announces new round of appointments

The Alabama Governor’s Office has released a new round of state appointments, with each made effective immediately. Pam Doyle and Dr. Rhinnie Scott will serve on the School of Math and Science board of directors. Dr. Jennifer McCain and Kristin Byrd will join the child death review team. Laura...
