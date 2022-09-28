Read full article on original website
Regina Goodner
2d ago
Help is needed for so many poor and homeless, we need help ! I’m on disability, I worked and can’t any more, I can’t afford high rent with a car payment and groceries. Ivy don’t care and will never help us !
Joyce Hyatt
2d ago
Fix the roads with that $.10 per gallon tax, sneaked through by Alabama Legislature, to fix roads. Well, guess what? THE ROADS ARE WORSE! Where is all that tax money rolling in to the Governor???!?!
Faye Mcmillen
2d ago
I read several months ago they didn't know how she received her big campaign funding. well, I believe it was some of the FEDERAL FINANCIAL FUNDS states received. she is still setting on a lot of it. like an old hen sitting in nest waiting for her eggs to hatch. We Alabama Residents certainly didn't see a penny of Financial aid.
