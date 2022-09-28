ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

939theeagle.com

Veteran Missouri lawmaker Basye accepting new position with area congressman’s office

A veteran mid-Missouri state lawmaker who’s served as the powerful Missouri House Elementary and Secondary Education Committee chairman has accepted a new position. State Rep. Chuck Basye (R-Rocheport) is finishing his fourth and final House term, due to term limits. He says he’ll finish his term, which expires on December 31. Basye will be working for U.S. Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer (R-St. Elizabeth).
MISSOURI STATE
St. Joseph Post

Democrats hope to break through in NW Missouri this November

Democrats hope to make inroads in northwest Missouri this November. There are no Democrats serving as state representatives or senators in all of northern Missouri. Assistant Missouri House Minority Leader, Rep. Richard Brown of Kansas City, still sees opportunity, saying it is important for Democrats to get out and talk with voters, even in the heavily Republican districts of northwest Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
The Kansas City Beacon

What’s actually inside the amendment to legalize marijuana in Missouri?

Update (Sept. 28, 2022): This story has been corrected to reflect that a person over 21 and without a medical card who smokes marijuana in a non-designated public area would be subject to a civil penalty and fine of up to $100. Missouri could become the 20th state to allow legal weed market if Missourians […] The post What’s actually inside the amendment to legalize marijuana in Missouri? appeared first on The Beacon.
MISSOURI STATE
The Associated Press

Missouri lawmakers pass bill to cut income taxes

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri lawmakers on Thursday gave final approval to an income tax cut that Gov. Mike Parson requested and ditched a last-minute proposal to cut corporate taxes. The Republican-led Missouri House voted 98-32 in favor of the bill, which would cut income taxes from 5.3% to 4.95% beginning next year and phase in additional cuts until the rate hits 4.5%. The bill applies to the top income tax rate, which covers those who make more than about $8,700 a year in taxable income. The additional cuts would be triggered by revenue growth benchmarks tied to inflation. The roughly $1 billion measure also eliminates the lowest tax bracket, meaning earners who bring in less than about $1,000 a year no longer will have to pay state income taxes.
MISSOURI STATE
houstonherald.com

Drought persists in some parts of southern Missouri

Drought conditions persist over a portion of southwest and south-central Missouri, the National Weather Service reported Thursday. Texas County conditions changed little. It also said there is a high risk of fire outbreaks due to the dry situation.
MISSOURI STATE
The Kansas City Beacon

Curious about politics and money? Here’s how to research campaign finance in Missouri

If your mailboxes are already flooded with shiny election postcards and you can’t escape the political ads during commercial breaks, there are easy ways to use online resources to find out the groups who are paying for them. Online campaign finance portals allow you to follow the money from the time someone donates it to […] The post Curious about politics and money? Here’s how to research campaign finance in Missouri appeared first on The Beacon.
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

Fact Finders: Are gambling machines in gas stations legal?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - St. Louis area lawmaker Rasheen Aldridge plans to file a bill to address all the gambling machines you see in gas stations. That’s the subject of this week’s Fact Finders: Are gambling machines allowed in gas stations?. Missouri has 13 regulated casinos. For other...
MISSOURI STATE
939theeagle.com

(AUDIO): Columbia Mayor Buffaloe discusses I-70 and new fire station on 939 the Eagle

The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) has proposed a $140-million upgrade at mid-Missouri’s busiest interchange, the I-70 and Highway 63 connector. One possibility is a diverging diamond, but no final decisions have been made by MoDOT. Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe joined us live this morning on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri.” She emphasizes the project’s importance but notes the council has some concerns with the proposal, which she’s expressed to MoDOT. Mayor Buffaloe outlined those concerns on our program. She’s also voicing her support for possible new bus service between Columbia and Jefferson City, and she’s excited about the new fire station being built on Scott Boulevard in fast-growing southwest Columbia:
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Missouri income tax cut heads to governor’s desk

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri House passed a bill to cut the state's income tax Thursday, sending the measure on to Gov. Mike Parson for his signature. The House approved the cut 98-32. The most immediate impact will be felt starting Jan. 1, when the top rate will drop from 5.3% to 4.95%. "Today's The post Missouri income tax cut heads to governor’s desk appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE

