ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox4news.com

VIDEO: Deadly shootout between police and suspect in Far East Dallas

DALLAS - Dallas police released body camera video of officer's deadly shootout with an armed suspect in Far East Dallas on Wednesday morning. Police responded to a call on Shiloh Road, near Gus Thomasson Road, just before 6 a.m. about a man, later identified as 64-year-old Darrell Hibbard, in the middle of the street pointing guns at drivers and vehicles.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas police looking for suspect in white pickup truck linked to aggravated assault case

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police are asking for the public's assistance to identify the suspect in an aggravated assault investigation. Police say the suspect is in a 2008-2012 white Chevrolet Silverado four door pickup truck with a short bed, chrome rear bumper and tinted blue LED lights.On Sept. 24, between 12 a.m. and 1:10 a.m., the suspect was involved with an aggravated assault originating from a road rage incident. The suspect was traveling westbound on CF Hawn Freeway from SM Wright Freeway to St. Augustine Drive. Police ask if anyone has information on the vehicle, suspect, or offense, to contact Detective Hesse #10549 of the Youth Unit, at 214-671-3663/214-671-4268 or kirk.hesse@dallaspolice.gov.
DALLAS, TX
wbap.com

Dallas Police Release Body Cam in Deadly Gunfight with Suspect

DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – The Dallas Police Department released body camera footage of an Officer involved shooting that happened Wednesday morning in an East Dallas neighborhood. According to DPD, Officers responded to an armed encounter call in the 10300 block of Shiloh Road just after 5:30 Wednesday morning. The preliminary...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Cars
Dallas, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Cars
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Man Killed in Gun Battle With Dallas Police Officers

A man who opened fire on Dallas Police Wednesday morning has died in a shootout with police officers, the department says. Dallas Police said officers were called at about 5:35 a.m. to reports of an armed person along the 10300 block of Shiloh Road near Ruth Ann Drive in the Casa View neighborhood.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eddie Garcia
fox4news.com

One dead in Mesquite apartment fire, arson investigation underway

MESQUITE, Texas - Detectives are investigating a deadly apartment fire in Mesquite as a murder. The two-story Tradewind Apartments on Tradewind Drive near Highway 80 caught fire around 2:30 a.m. Dozens of firefighters worked to put out the multiple-alarm fire. There was a sad gathering as neighbors watch the body...
MESQUITE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dallas Police#Shooting#Guns#Violent Crime#Shiloh#Wbap Klif News
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Police Warn Drivers to Be on Alert for Catalytic Converter Thieves

Police have been busy with catalytic converter thefts this week. Three incidents occurred with three different police departments, one of them involving a shootout with the vehicle owner. The latest report happened early Wednesday morning in Denton, when police observed a suspicious vehicle next to a Toyota Tundra in a...
DENTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
Nick Reynolds

Road Rage Continues to Plague Dallas

Violent road rage incidents continue at an alarming rate(Jacek Dylag/Unsplash) Since 2015, more than 200 homicides in Dallas have been attributed to road rage. Last Friday, another was added to that tragic list when a 59-year-old man was shot and killed in a road rage incident near Interstate 20 and U.S. 175.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Dispute between two teens in Lewisville ends in gunfire

LEWISVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A dispute between two teenage boys ended in gunfire Wednesday at a Lewisville apartment complex.Police got the call at 3:45 p.m. in the 2400 block of Deer Run, just north of Round Grove Road.A city spokesman says the two teens had been involved in a dispute earlier in the week, and one of them came by the apartments to shoot the victim.The suspect fired twice. One shot went into the wall, and the second shot grazed the victim's knee, the spokesman said.The shooter ran from the scene, but was in police custody later in the day.Since the suspect is a juvenile, no mugshot or name will be released. No charges have been filed yet.There is no word what school the two teens attended. CBS 11 has reached out to Lewisville ISD for more information.
LEWISVILLE, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Vehicle ends up in ditch after pursuit Friday morning in Carrollton

The Carrollton Police Department reported Friday morning via its social media channels that drivers should watch for emergency vehicles and lane closures on Luna at Valwood. A pursuit of a recently stolen vehicle in Dallas ended with the vehicle in a ditch. The driver was not seriously injured.
CARROLLTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy