Texas Residents are Receiving an Extra $250 a Month - Are You One of Them?
Tour Tyler Texas Gospel Group of the Year is Minister R.L. Taylor and The Sons of The Father of Arlington, Texas
Road Rage Continues to Plague Dallas
Catalytic Converter Theft Doesn't Appear To Be Going Away
Dallas Developer Alleged to Have Scammed Chinese Inverstors for $26 Million
fox4news.com
VIDEO: Deadly shootout between police and suspect in Far East Dallas
DALLAS - Dallas police released body camera video of officer's deadly shootout with an armed suspect in Far East Dallas on Wednesday morning. Police responded to a call on Shiloh Road, near Gus Thomasson Road, just before 6 a.m. about a man, later identified as 64-year-old Darrell Hibbard, in the middle of the street pointing guns at drivers and vehicles.
fox4news.com
Chief Eddie Garcia update on deadly police shootout in Far East Dallas
Police responded to a call on Shiloh Road near Gus Thomasson Road just before 6 a.m. about a man, later identified as Darrell Hibbard, in the middle of the street pointing guns at drivers and vehicles. The suspect was transported to the hospital, where he later died.
CBS DFW
Dallas police looking for suspect in white pickup truck linked to aggravated assault case
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police are asking for the public's assistance to identify the suspect in an aggravated assault investigation. Police say the suspect is in a 2008-2012 white Chevrolet Silverado four door pickup truck with a short bed, chrome rear bumper and tinted blue LED lights.On Sept. 24, between 12 a.m. and 1:10 a.m., the suspect was involved with an aggravated assault originating from a road rage incident. The suspect was traveling westbound on CF Hawn Freeway from SM Wright Freeway to St. Augustine Drive. Police ask if anyone has information on the vehicle, suspect, or offense, to contact Detective Hesse #10549 of the Youth Unit, at 214-671-3663/214-671-4268 or kirk.hesse@dallaspolice.gov.
wbap.com
Dallas Police Release Body Cam in Deadly Gunfight with Suspect
DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – The Dallas Police Department released body camera footage of an Officer involved shooting that happened Wednesday morning in an East Dallas neighborhood. According to DPD, Officers responded to an armed encounter call in the 10300 block of Shiloh Road just after 5:30 Wednesday morning. The preliminary...
fox4news.com
Suspect dies after being tased fleeing Frisco police, Texas Rangers investigating
FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco Police Department, the Texas Rangers and Collin County District Attorney's Office are investigating the death of a suspect who ran away from Frisco police. Frisco police say that on Sept. 14 the suspect was using a fake ID to buy a car at a dealership...
fox4news.com
Loved ones celebrate slain Dallas man’s birthday; alleged shooter still sought
DALLAS - Family and friends celebrated what would have been the 44th birthday of a father killed when he tried to stop a group from stealing his truck. Cordney Dawson was celebrated Friday at a park. His murder was featured on a Trackdown segment. One arrest has been made, but...
Police arrest Texas landlord caught on camera brandishing gun during tenant dispute
Landlord Phillip Young, 68, is being charged with one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to Denton police.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Killed in Gun Battle With Dallas Police Officers
A man who opened fire on Dallas Police Wednesday morning has died in a shootout with police officers, the department says. Dallas Police said officers were called at about 5:35 a.m. to reports of an armed person along the 10300 block of Shiloh Road near Ruth Ann Drive in the Casa View neighborhood.
fox4news.com
One dead in Mesquite apartment fire, arson investigation underway
MESQUITE, Texas - Detectives are investigating a deadly apartment fire in Mesquite as a murder. The two-story Tradewind Apartments on Tradewind Drive near Highway 80 caught fire around 2:30 a.m. Dozens of firefighters worked to put out the multiple-alarm fire. There was a sad gathering as neighbors watch the body...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Police Praise Vigilant Neighbors After Woman, 79, Was Tied Up During Home Burglary
The family of an elderly woman who was tied up while her home was burglarized in Collin County is expressing gratitude for the quick action of neighbors and police. Police detectives in Murphy are now investigating whether the suspects are tied to other crimes in the area. Residents in the...
blackchronicle.com
Dallas Police Investigate Deadly Shooting at Big T Plaza – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
One individual is useless and two others are injured after a capturing inside a south Dallas purchasing middle. Investigators say one of many individuals injured is in custody. Crime scene tape saved onlookers a good way away from the Big T Plaza purchasing middle Saturday. For individuals inside this afternoon,...
WFAA
Two women robbed along walking trail at Frisco neighborhood park, police say
FRISCO, Texas — Police are warning the public about robberies happening around a neighborhood park in North Texas. Frisco police say an unidentified man and woman have been targeting people and their stealing jewelry in the 14000 block at Regents Park. "Usually, I feel very safe,” said Bhavrea Sri,...
Dallas police seeking public's assistance identifying individuals in connection with homicide that left 14-year-old dead
DALLAS, Texas — The Dallas Police Department is seeking assistance from the public identifying individuals in connection with a shooting which left a 14-year-old dead earlier this week. On September 25, 2022, at approximately 1:24 a.m., the Dallas Police Department responded to a shooting call in the 2900 block...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Police Warn Drivers to Be on Alert for Catalytic Converter Thieves
Police have been busy with catalytic converter thefts this week. Three incidents occurred with three different police departments, one of them involving a shootout with the vehicle owner. The latest report happened early Wednesday morning in Denton, when police observed a suspicious vehicle next to a Toyota Tundra in a...
One killed in Mesquite apartment fire
One person is killed in an apartment fire in Mesquite this morning. The fire broke out shortly after 2:30 Friday morning in a building at the Tradewinds Apartments on Tradewind Dr.
wbap.com
Frisco Police Warning Residents Amid Investigations Into Robberies Near Regents Park
FRISCO (WBAP/KLIF News ) – The Frisco Police Department is urging residents to be on alert after two robberies that occurred near Regents Park earlier this month. The crimes are believed to have been committed by the same people. The incidents happened on Tuesday, September 13 around 7:40 p.m....
WFAA
'A slap in the face' | Family reacts to released bodycam video that shows acquitted ex-cop shooting Jonathan Price
WOLFE CITY, Texas — It's been almost a week since a Hunt County jury acquitted former Wolfe City police officer Shaun Lucas for murder charges in the death of Jonathan Price. Monday night, WFAA showed viewers police bodycam footage of the fatal shooting. And, for the first time, WFAA...
Road Rage Continues to Plague Dallas
Violent road rage incidents continue at an alarming rate(Jacek Dylag/Unsplash) Since 2015, more than 200 homicides in Dallas have been attributed to road rage. Last Friday, another was added to that tragic list when a 59-year-old man was shot and killed in a road rage incident near Interstate 20 and U.S. 175.
CBS DFW
Dispute between two teens in Lewisville ends in gunfire
LEWISVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A dispute between two teenage boys ended in gunfire Wednesday at a Lewisville apartment complex.Police got the call at 3:45 p.m. in the 2400 block of Deer Run, just north of Round Grove Road.A city spokesman says the two teens had been involved in a dispute earlier in the week, and one of them came by the apartments to shoot the victim.The suspect fired twice. One shot went into the wall, and the second shot grazed the victim's knee, the spokesman said.The shooter ran from the scene, but was in police custody later in the day.Since the suspect is a juvenile, no mugshot or name will be released. No charges have been filed yet.There is no word what school the two teens attended. CBS 11 has reached out to Lewisville ISD for more information.
starlocalmedia.com
Vehicle ends up in ditch after pursuit Friday morning in Carrollton
The Carrollton Police Department reported Friday morning via its social media channels that drivers should watch for emergency vehicles and lane closures on Luna at Valwood. A pursuit of a recently stolen vehicle in Dallas ended with the vehicle in a ditch. The driver was not seriously injured.
