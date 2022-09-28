Read full article on original website
Bruins Roster Projection 3.0: Projecting Boston’s Opening Night Lineup
We’re another week closer to Bruins hockey and we’re starting to see (some) players in game action. Boston is 1-1 through its first two preseason games, losing to the Philadelphia Flyers on the road and beating the New York Rangers at TD Garden. We’ve had a look at some veterans, newcomers and rookies and have watched players like A.J. Greer really make a case for a spot on the roster.
Yardbarker
3 Red Wings Without Confirmed Roles in 2022-23
When Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman went on a spending spree this offseason, he did so with the intention of creating internal competition within the team’s organization. Furthermore, by firing head coach Jeff Blashill and replacing him with Derek Lalonde, Yzerman created a clean slate for the entire organization. Since the beginning of training camp and the preseason, Lalonde has remained committed to providing that clean slate and fresh opportunity for everyone on the roster, regardless of whatever they did or didn’t do last season.
Yardbarker
5 Maple Leafs Are Standing Out Early in the Preseason
The start of the NHL season is just around the corner as the Toronto Maple Leafs are already three games into their preseason. Sign up for our regular ‘Maple Leafs Newsletter’ for all the latest. Some may say that the preseason is meaningless hockey. That could not be...
Los Angeles Lakers Acquire DeMar DeRozan In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
The NBA’s offseason is a time for speculation. When the league’s teams aren’t playing games with measurable results, we can only guess what decisions they might make. For that reason, the league’s rumor mill churns overtime throughout the summer. Eventually, observers will reach some form of consensus over what’s more or less likely to occur.
Celtics Waive Former First-Round Pick, Clearing Roster Spot for Blake Griffin
With all 20 offseason roster spots previously filled, the Celtics are waiving Denzel Valentine so they can finalize the Blake Griffin signing. The former Michigan State star was one of six players in Boston on a training camp deal. Jared Weiss and Shams Charania of The Athletic first reported ...
markerzone.com
TREVOR ZEGRAS LEAVES PRESEASON GAME AFTER COYOTES PROSPECT DECKS HIM IN OPEN ICE (VIDEO)
Trevor Zegras left tonight's preseason game against the Arizona Coyotes after prospect Jan Jenik:. If you recall, last season the two sides had an altercation that made headlines when Arizona's Jay Beagle rag-dolled Ducks' star Troy Terry:. Allan Walsh -- Jenik's agent -- was boasting about the hit, too. So...
The Hockey Writers
3 Potential Arizona Coyotes Trading Partners for Jakob Chychrun
Prior to the start of the 2021-22 season, there were plenty of rumblings that the Arizona Coyotes were looking to move Jakob Chychrun. After all, it was clear that management had decided to head for a full rebuild, and the now 24-year-old defenseman could have gotten them a significant return given the fact he was coming off of a season in which he scored a league-leading 18 goals in just 56 games.
The Hockey Writers
10 Golden Knights Predictions for 2022-23 Season
Few could have predicted a Vegas Golden Knights’ disastrous, injury-marred playoff miss last season — and I certainly wasn’t an exception to that. Though they only ultimately finished one point shy of a postseason berth, ambitions were set much higher for the club. With much of last year’s starry roster, save for Max Pacioretty and injured goaltender Robin Lehner, returning, optimism remains, however cautious it may be.
The Hockey Writers
Previewing the OHL Season With Otters’ Head Coach B.J. Adams
The Erie Otters enter the 2022-23 season with both a different look and higher expectations. Thanks to some key moves made during the offseason, there is an excitement about where the Otters could be heading. The Otters open their 2022-23 season Thursday night in Peterborough. They play their first four...
The Hockey Writers
3 Oilers in Contention for League Awards in 2022-23
As long as the Edmonton Oilers have Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, they will always be in contention for NHL awards. Both players are entering their prime and are among the best in the world. The team also has some solid young talent entering the lineup, and a couple of their rookies could compete for the Calder Trophy this season. There are also a few long shots that are worth mentioning. Here’s a look at all of the Oilers players in contention for league awards in 2022-23.
markerzone.com
RUMOUR: BIG NAME REPORTEDLY INVOLVED IN BID TO BRING BACK ATLANTA THRASHERS
This is one of those rumours that I really hope there's some truth behind. A Twitter account named 'NHLtoAtlanta' is reporting that a well-known name in the hockey world is looking for investors in the hopes of bringing the Atlanta Thrashers back to the NHL. The name involved is former player and long-time hockey broadcaster Anson Carter.
Red Sox will miss 1-2 unvaccinated players Friday in Toronto
BOSTON -- The Red Sox will be shorthanded when they take on the Blue Jays on Friday in Toronto –– but only for one day. As of Saturday (Oct. 1), Canada is dropping its requirement that all visitors into the country (including visiting MLB players) have to be vaccinated against COVID-19. That will be the case when Boston and Toronto play the second and third games of their series Saturday and Sunday. But for Friday’s series opener, the Red Sox will be missing one or two players who remain unvaccinated, manager Alex Cora said. He would not name names.
markerzone.com
CANUCKS CONFIRM THAT RACHEL DOERRIE IS NO LONGER WITH THE ORGANIZATION
In recent days, rumors had picked up that Rachel Doerrie, who had been hired by the Vancouver Canucks roughly eight months ago, had been fired. That appears to be the case, as the organization confirmed on Friday afternoon that she is no longer with them. At the time she was hired, she was brought on as part of the analytics team, but only a few short weeks back had been promoted to Bruce Boudreau's coaching staff. To say the least, this entire situation is a rather odd one, though Doerrie herself has not responded to any requests for a comment on the situation.
Yardbarker
Ilya Samsonov Gets Net for Maple Leafs, Potential Third Line on Display Against Senators, Where to Watch
With just four pre-season games remaining for the Toronto Maple Leafs, head coach Sheldon Keefe said he is going to give goaltenders Matt Murray and Ilya Samsonov full starts the rest of the way, beginning with Samsonov against the Ottawa Senators in Belleville on Friday. Murray and Samsonov have each...
Yardbarker
Canucks confirm analyst Rachel Doerrie’s departure, but questions remain
Doerrie was hired by president Jim Rutherford to join the club’s analytics department in late January 2022, but worked remotely from her home in Toronto before moving out to Vancouver at the beginning of September. Just days before training camp in Whistler, Canucks head coach Bruce Boudreau brought Doerrie’s...
The Hockey Writers
Coyotes 2022 Offseason Reviews: Vejmelka & Crouse
In this week’s edition of the Arizona Coyotes 2021-22 offseason player reviews, we’ll take a look at two players this week and next with the season looming. Up this week are goaltender Karel Vejmelka and forward Lawson Crouse. After a breakout season last year, where Crouse recorded 20 goals and 14 assists for 34 points in 65 games, the Coyotes forward looks to bounce back from a season-ending surgery and build off last season. The goaltender — who’s nicknamed “Veggie” — on the other hand, looks to build off his rookie season, in which he surprised a lot of people on a not very good team.
Yardbarker
Allison stands out in Flyers’ preseason loss to Capitals, 3-1
Back in the loss column, the Philadelphia Flyers fells to the visiting Washington Capitals, 3-1. The effort was a bit familiar from the 2-1 loss to the Buffalo Sabres. Things did not go as promised in their first Metropolitan Division clash of the preseason. Two new additions to the Capitals...
NHL’s Salary Cap Could Rise By $10M Over Next 3 Seasons
After hitting the brakes due to the pandemic, the NHL salary cap is reportedly set for a quick rise in the coming seasons. The league’s cap, which will hit a record $82.5 million in the 2022-23 season, could rise by around $10 million over the next three years, sources told SportsNet. Teams have reportedly been given guidance on the cap’s future.
Yardbarker
Dreger reporting that the Leafs have interest in Jakob Chychrun
The preseason is nearly halfway done and the Leafs have been hit hard by the injury bug. Guys like John Tavares, Timothy Liljegren, Pierre Engvall, Jake Muzzin, and Jordie Benn have been put on the sidelines with various ailments that will keep them out of commission for the next little while. And Rasmus Sandin only yesterday signed his extension with the Leafs after Alex Kerfoot and Calle Jarnkrok were forced to fill in as defencemen during Wednesday’s game against the Canadiens.
Golden Knights eye return to postseason under Bruce Cassidy
LAS VEGAS (AP) — One year after missing the playoffs for the first time in the franchise’s existence, the Vegas Golden Knights are eyeing a return with their third coach in six seasons. Bruce Cassidy replaced Peter DeBoer after both were fired from their respective jobs after last season. Cassidy arrives from Boston, where he had a 245-108-46 record and led the Bruins to six straight playoff appearances. DeBoer was dismissed May 16 after Vegas missed the playoffs for the first time in franchise history.
