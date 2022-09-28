Clovis shuts out Cavegirl soccer team in District 5-4A opener in Carlsbad

The Carlsbad Cavegirl soccer team started its second season Tuesday night with a 2-0 loss to the Clovis Lady Wildcats at Ralph Bowyer Caveman Stadium.

The Cavegirls opened District 5-4A play after finishing the non-district portion of the schedule at 7-5-3.

“I felt we worked hard. We made some critical errors especially on the couple of goals. We let them in,” said Cavegirl head coach Misty Long.

“For the most part I felt that we passed better. We’ve got to get better at it. We’ve got to finish our opportunities. This is district and we’ve got to finish our opportunities,” she said.

Both squads had a standoff in the first half. Clovis garnered the first goal of the game at the 8:47 mark of the first half.

The Lady Wildcats sealed the victory with the second goal nearly 20 minutes into the second half.

Cavegirls a work in progress

Long admitted the 2022 edition of the Cavegirls are a young team with nine upperclassmen and 11 underclassmen.

“I felt we went out and competed I knew that’s what we were going to do. Overall, it wasn’t a horrible effort. We have to shear up some mistakes on defending and finish our opportunities,” she said.

The Cavegirls can brag about postseason success in recent years.

Carlsbad made it to the quarterfinals in 2019. Two years ago, COVID-19 wiped out the season as teams across New Mexico made up the season in early 2021.

The Cavegirls won the 5A title more than a year ago during the delayed season and last fall finished second in 5A.

'Team coming together'

Cavegirl senior defender Aisleen Whitzel said goals were different now versus the start of the season more than a month ago at a tournament in Las Cruces.

“We last five starters. Going into the season I expected us to try hard and I expect us to give 100 percent every game,” she said.

Whitzel is one of several seniors on this squad along with Kirstyn Guevara, Dominique Chacon, Brayle Mullins, Allie Myers, Briley Brantley, and Jazmine Lopez.

The Cavegirls travel to Roswell Saturday for a 1 p.m. match against the Roswell Lady Coyotes and return home Oct. 4 hosting Hobbs High School.