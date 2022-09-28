ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Car crosses center line, crashes into semi, injuring driver

By Sturgis Journal
Sturgis Journal
Sturgis Journal
 2 days ago

CONSTANTINE TWP. — A 26-year-old Mishawaka, Ind., resident, was taken to the hospital for treatment Tuesday following a two-vehicle collision in Constantine Township.

According to St. Joseph County sheriff’s deputies, the incident occurred at 12:30 p.m. on U.S. 131 near Garber Road. The car was heading north, crossed the center line and struck a southbound semi-truck driven by a 56-year-old Wimauma, Fla., resident.

The driver of the car was taken to Ascension Borgess Hospital for treatment of injuries. The driver and passenger of the semi-truck were not injured, deputies said.

This article originally appeared on Sturgis Journal: Car crosses center line, crashes into semi, injuring driver

