ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Is Nick Saban the best college coach in history? Sam Pittman thinks so

By E. Wayne
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gl86h_0iDiXffQ00

Coaches are always asked about their counterparts across the way during the football season. In the SEC, most times, they’re quite familiar. Friends, even.

Arkansas’ Sam Pittman and Alabama’s Nick Saban may not be fishing buddies, per se, but their mutual admiration and fellowship is awfully close to being called an outright friendship .

“I think he’s fantastic,” Pittman said about Saban, the coach of the team Pittman’s Hogs will be playing Saturday. “He’s been so kind and so good to me. I sit right next to him at the SEC head coaches meetings. I ask him questions and he’s been kind enough to answer them. He’s treated me outstanding. I have nothing but wonderful things to say about him.”

Saban has been at it a long time. He coached a year at Toledo in 1990, five years at Michigan State, five at LSU and has been winning national titles – seven of them – at Alabama since 2007.

With Saban at age 71, murmurs have started to float that perhaps that resume may be finding a stopping point. Whenever he does choose to retire, the day will be bittersweet for people like Pittman.

“ He’s the greatest coach of all time in college football in my opinion. I was kind of wondering when he was going to retire, too,” the Arkansas coach said.

Alabama and Arkansas kick off from Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on Saturday at 2:30 p.m .

List

Official Depth Chart: The Alabama Game

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r0l88_0iDiXffQ00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KARK

Drew Sanders named Butkus Linebacker of Month

FAYETTEVILLE — Junior linebacker Drew Sanders has been named the Butkus Award National Linebacker of the Month it was announced on Friday. Sanders is second on the team in tackles with 31, leads with 16 solo, 6.5 for loss, 5.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. His sack total is tied for the national lead. Arkansas leads the country with 20 sacks and averaging five per game.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Sam Pittman talks with just days left before Alabama game

Arkansas head football coach Sam Pittman addressed the news media ahead of the team's upcoming game against Alabama. Watch the coach's comments in the video player above. Alabama will travel to Fayetteville for the game this Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Alabama is ranked No. 2 in the country. Arkansas is...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas College Sports
Fayetteville, AR
College Sports
Local
Arkansas Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Sports
City
Friendship, AR
Fayetteville, AR
Football
City
Fayetteville, AR
State
Alabama State
Local
Arkansas Football
State
Arkansas State
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Fan-Inspired Flags Introduced to Razorback Field

Fan-inspired flags have finally arrived at Razorback Field. Fans will be able to check out the flags at the marketing table and wave them during the match. Outside flags are not permitted inside the facility.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KTLO

4 boil orders in effect in north central Arkansas

Four boil orders are currently in effect in north central Arkansas. According to the Arkansas Department of Health, one order was put in effect Thursday morning for a portion of the West Stone County Water Association in Stone and Searcy counties. The order was issued due to a main break and affects the customers in the eastern portion of the system from Mountain View west to Timbo.
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Sam Pittman
ozarksfn.com

Creating His Own Market

TONTITOWN, ARK. – Above the Osage Creek in the Illinois River Basin is the Osage Ridge Ranch, established in 2014 by Steve and Kellye Smith two years after they married. “When we had our first date, I made sure we had dinner out of town so I would have enough time to talk to her on the drive there and back to figure out if she might be the one,” Steve confided. “She was and establishing a new ranch was a logical step, especially considering her profession.”
TONTITOWN, AR
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Attorney From Jay Arrested After Woman Dies In Arkansas Wreck

An attorney from Jay is charged with negligent homicide for a wreck that killed a woman. Benton County, Arkansas deputies originally let Jason Smith go after the crash in May. After the toxicology report showed alcohol and prescription medications were found in his system, prosecutors charged him, but the victim's family said that's not enough.
JAY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#Sec#Lsu
sequoyahcountytimes.com

‘Good, hard-working person’ donates entire estate to St. Jude’s

Benjamin Brown, a longhaul truck driver, knew his death was inevitable. Before he passed on Jan. 30, 2021, he took stock of his 67 years living in Greenwood, Ark., and most recently on rural acreage near Sallisaw, and wondered if his life mattered. Did his time on Earth make an impression? How might he be remembered, if at all?
GREENWOOD, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
THV11

Police search Beaver Lake for evidence in death investigation of Allison Castro

BENTON COUNTY, Ark — A search is underway in Benton County at the Highway 12 boat launch for potential evidence that could lead to answers in the case of a missing woman. The Benton County Sheriff’s office tells 5NEWS they are assisting Fayetteville police with a search Wednesday, Sept. 28. Sgt. Tony Murphy with Fayetteville police says they are searching for "potential evidence" connected to the alleged murder of Allison Maria Castro.
BENTON COUNTY, AR
5NEWS

Man in Benton County recognized for heroic act

BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — A man in Benton County is being recognized for helping a deputy wrestle a man to the ground. On May 31, 2022, Deputy Zachary Martin with the Benton County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle. BCSO says when Deputy Martin...
BENTON COUNTY, AR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

156K+
Followers
206K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy