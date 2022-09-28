ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, OH

Marion Star Football Player of Week 6 Poll winner

By Rob McCurdy, Marion Star
The Marion Star
The Marion Star
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dAFgR_0iDiXc1F00

Northmor's Carson Campbell who recorded two interceptions in a loss to Fredericktown earned 289 of 594 votes (49 percent) to win the poll. Other nominees were Highland's Dane Nauman, River Valley's Cayden Shidone, Mount Gilead's Matthew Bland, North Union's Cayden Lassiter and Cardington's Wyatt Denney.

Comments / 0

Related
High School Football PRO

Lancaster, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Groveport Madison football team will have a game with Lancaster High School on September 30, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
LANCASTER, OH
Eleven Warriors

Garrett Stover Enjoying His Cousin’s Breakout Season and Plans More Visits to Ohio State, A Preview of OSU’s Upcoming Recruiting Weekend

It’s going to be pretty hard to top last weekend’s Ohio State visit for four-star 2024 safety Garrett Stover. Not only did the Ohio product fully take in the atmosphere of the blackout in OSU’s 52-21 win over Wisconsin, but he watched his cousin, Ohio State tight end Cade Stover, have a career night. In the win, Stover caught four passes for 51 yards and two touchdowns. This was on the heels of a three-catch, 81-yard performance against Toledo the week before.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Damarion Witten Says Getting an Ohio State Offer Was “An Honor,” Daevin Hobbs Receives an Offer from the Buckeyes, Kylan Fox Will Visit Columbus Saturday

Four-star Ohio 2024 tight end Damarion Witten is becoming more comfortable with Ohio State after each visit to Columbus. The Glenville product camped with the Buckeyes in June alongside several of his high school teammates, then made his way back to OSU for gameday trips in September for the Notre Dame and Wisconsin games.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Galion, OH
Sports
Cardington, OH
Sports
City
Highland, OH
City
Cardington, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Marion, OH
Local
Ohio Football
City
Gilead Township, OH
Galion, OH
Football
Marion, OH
Sports
City
Fredericktown, OH
City
Galion, OH
City
Mount Gilead, OH
Cardington, OH
Football
Eleven Warriors

Depth And Injury Questions Remain At Cornerback As Ryan Day Says Freshmen JK Johnson, Jyaire Brown Will Continue to See "Significant Time"

Ohio State’s cornerback situation didn’t cost it against Wisconsin, and it’s not likely to negatively impact Saturday’s matchup with Rutgers’ 111th-ranked passing offense. Considering the ongoing injury issues and general lack of depth at the position, though, it will remain among the biggest question marks...
COLUMBUS, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

Homecoming Week At Jonathan Alder

Jonathan Alder High School will be conducting Homecoming Festivities this week, starting with a parade through Plain City at 6 p.m. today, followed by the crowning of the Queen and King prior to the Jonathan Alder/Kenton Ridge football game Friday at JAHS. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. The Homecoming...
PLAIN CITY, OH
morrowcountysentinel.com

Adkins’ memory honored with successful golf outing

MORROW COUNTY- Chris Adkins was recently honored in a very special way with the 1st Annual Chris Adkins Memorial Golf Outing which took place last month. Chris was from Morrow County and was a local farmer. In total, Chris farmed over 5,000 acres in southern Morrow County along with his brother, Mark. Together they were known as the Adkins Brothers. In 2020, Chris was diagnosed with lung cancer and passed away on June 25, 2021. Chris left behind his wife, Nancy, and his son, Ryan, who is now married to Brittany (Messmer) Adkins. Since Chris’ passing, Ryan has taken over the farm operation.
MORROW COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
The Spun

Look: A Heisman Trophy Frontrunner Has Emerged After Week 4

The Heisman Trophy won't be handed out for another two-plus months, but already the race for the award is taking shape. Right now, it looks like one quarterback is clear-cut leader in the clubhouse, at least according to the oddsmakers. Ohio State's C.J. Stroud is at an overwhelming 13-10 to...
COLUMBUS, OH
Clayton News Daily

Ohio State AD Answers LeBron’s Question on His Eligibility

View the original article to see embedded media. LeBron James caused waves online when he asked if he had eligibility in another college sport besides basketball in a tweet Saturday. Although it appeared to be in good fun, the topic picked up some steam Sunday when Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith responded on Twitter with an explanation and an invitation.
COLUMBUS, OH
Michigan Daily

Michigan suffers first Big Ten loss to Ohio State

The Michigan volleyball team entered its match Wednesday night with upset on its mind. It entered 2-0 in the Big Ten, coming off a historic 3-0 sweep against No. 9 Penn State. The Wolverines (11-2, 2-1 Big Ten) hoped to ride that momentum into another upset win over No. 6 Ohio State (6-5, 2-1).
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Seafood Boils in Ohio

Are you looking for a great seafood boil in the state of Ohio?. Then you should check out these local businesses in Ohio. If you're in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with this locally-owned restaurant. As the name of the restaurant would suggest, Kai's crab is fresh and delicious; customers frequently order their snow crab legs and king crab legs. They also have shrimp, Dungeness crab, mussels, lobster, crawfish, and clams. Flavor options for Kai's seafood boils include garlic butter, lemon pepper, and Kai's Kajun, which is their own special blend of seasonings with a garlic butter base. They have 5 spice levels ranging from No Heat to OMG.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
saturdaydownsouth.com

Robert Griffin III explains why he ranked Ohio State above Alabama

Robert Griffin III has Georgia No. 1 in his ranking, and Ohio State ahead of Alabama as the Crimson Tide get set for a game at Arkansas this week. During an interview with The Spun, Griffin explained his reasoning. “Just because Alabama has struggled at times this year,” he said....
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Lima News

School delays for Friday, Sept. 30

Foggy conditions led some area schools to delay the start of classes Friday:. Crestview schools: Two-hour delay. Lincolnview schools: Two-hour delay. Van Wert schools: Two-hour delay. Second-grade trip to Fort Wayne Zoo postponed.
VAN WERT, OH
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you happen to live in Ohio and you love to go out with your friends or family from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Grove City hosting inaugural Pride events this weekend

GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — Grove City is hosting its first Pride events celebrating the LGBTQ+ community this weekend.  Grove City’s inaugural Pride is spanning across downtown with activities, discounts, food and much more at participating businesses and organizations. Organizer Leslie Anderson said Grove City is hosting the festivities in October to set itself apart […]
GROVE CITY, OH
10TV

Big Walnut student seriously injured during homecoming parade

SUNBURY, Ohio — A Big Walnut Local Schools student was injured during the district's homecoming parade Friday. Ohio State Highway Patrol said the 11-year-old boy was struck around 6:50 p.m. by a float during the parade on North Miller Drive in Sunbury. The boy was walking parallel with a...
SUNBURY, OH
The Lima News

Marriage license applications filed in Allen County

LIMA — The following couples recently applied for marriage licenses in Allen County Probate Court:. Daren Johnson of Lima and Sara Short of Van Wert; Larry Conine Jr. and Trisha Conine, both of Lima; Samuel Myers and Abbygayle Satterfield, both of Delphos; Seth Powell of Wapakoneta and X’Zavier Rowell-Houdek of Lima; Jordan Jacomet and Madison Shepherd, both of Delphos; Devin Muniz and Alicia Zuber, both of Lima; Branden Puckett and Kelsey Croft, both of Spencerville; Matthew Krznaric and Caitlin Roberts, both of Lima; Thomas Rainsburg and Candace Bradford, both of Lima; Angel Magallon-Jimenz and Alexis Woody, both of Lima; Jayden Weltmer and Sierra Butcher, both of Lima; Eli Ricker and Brandi Smith, both of Lima; and Austin Moore and Jessica Morris, both of Lima.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
The Marion Star

The Marion Star

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
212K+
Views
ABOUT

The Marion Star is your local news source for Marion County and the surrounding area.

 http://marionstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy