IN HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL TONIGHT, GLASGOW GETS BACK INTO DISTRICT PLAY WHEN THEY HOST ADAIR COUNTY AT HANK ROYSE STADIUM. THE SCOTTIES ARE NOW 4-2 ON THE SEASON AFTER LAST WEEK’S LOSS TO GREENWOOD WHILE THE INDIANS COME INTO THE CONTEST AT 2-4 ON THE YEAR AFTER DROPPING A GAME TO HART COUNTY ONE WEEK AGO. WE’LL HAVE THE BROADCAST WITH THE DON FRANKLIN AUTO COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF SHOW GETTING UNDERWAY AT 6:30 ON WCLU 103.1 AND 1490, WILLIE 94.1 AND 102.3, ONLINE AT WCLURADIO.COM OR ON THE WCLU APP. GAME TIME IS SET FOR 7:00.

GLASGOW, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO