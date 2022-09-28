Read full article on original website
Mrs. Maxine (Smith) Radford
Mrs. Maxine (Smith) Radford of Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at the Cumberland County Hospital having attained the age of 92 years, 6 months & 12 days. She was born on Saturday, March 15, 1930, in the Bear Creek Community of Cumberland County, Kentucky the daughter of Charlie Cleveland “C. C.” and Eliza (Phares) Smith. She was of the Methodist faith, member of Highland Chapel United Methodist Church, a seamstress for Sutton Shirt Corp., a waitress, farmer, and a homemaker.
John Larry DeVore
John Larry DeVore, age 77, of Edmonton, passed away Thursday, September 29, 2022 at his home. Born April 14, 1945, in Glasgow, KY he was a son of the late John I and Maple Lougene Pedigo Devore. He was the husband of Mary Helen Butts DeVore, who survives. They were married 44 years.
Guy Mitchell Hollinsworth
Guy Mitchell Hollinsworth, age 67, of Tompkinsville, passed away on September 29, 2022, at the Medical Center of Caverna Hospital. He was born on September 1, 1955, to the late Ralph Clifton and Kathleen (Grissom) Hollinsworth. He was a member of Mud Lick Church of Christ. He is survived by...
Danny Spainhoward
Danny Spainhoward, age 82 of Sweeden, KY departed this life on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at his son’s residence. The Edmonson County native was born on April 2, 1940 to the late Rev. Norman and Flora Lindsey Spainhoward. He was married to his devoted wife of thirty-two years, Brenda Kaye Johnson Spainhoward, who also preceded him in death in 1990.
Kay Whitney Johnson
Kay Whitney Johnson, 65, of Scottsville, KY passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2022. The Scottsville, KY native was a homemaker and co-owner and operator of Johnson’s Antiques. She was a daughter of the late Loren Edgar Whitney and Ruby Lee Martin Whitney. She is survived by her husband: Eddie...
Kenneth Earl Burnette
Kenneth Earl Burnette, 87, of Scottsville, KY passed away Sunday, September 25, 2022 at his residence. The Indianapolis, IN native was a retired regional sales manager of Consolidated Sales, former owner and operator of Mr. D’s Auto Mart, accomplished saxophone musician, member and tenor of the Crownsmen Quartet and promoted shows with numerous professional gospel quartets headlining the concert. He was a lifelong member of the United Pentecostal Church and helped establish three churches in Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee. He was a son of the late Carlie Burnette and Mildred Lee Burnette.
Wanda Kay McCrady
Wanda Kay McCrady, 59, of Brownsville passed away Sept. 23, 2022 at Hopkins Center in Woodburn. The Pike County native was a homemaker and a Baptist. She was a daughter of the late Billy Robinette and Sadie Maynard Robinette. She was preceded in death by a son, Jonathan Stewart and two brothers, Gregory Robinette and Zack Walters.
Timothy Ray “Doc” Carter (Updated)
Timothy Ray “Doc” Carter, age 70, of Munfordville, KY, passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown, KY. He was formerly employed by R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company. He was a member of Morning Star Baptist Church. He is the son of the...
Irene Lockhart Butler
Irene Lockhart Butler, 95 of Glasgow, KY passed peacefully with family at her side on Monday, September 26, 2022 at Barren County Nursing and Rehab. The Warren County native was the daughter of the late Clifton Lockhart and Elizabeth Lowe Lockhart Bowles. She was the wife of the late Marvin Butler and was preceded in death by a grandson, Matthew Hines. Irene was a homemaker and a member of Immanuel Baptist Church.
Resilience Factor program paints second court at Gorin Park
GLASGOW — For the second year, a group of local students and community members joined to paint another basketball court at Gorin Park. The Resilience Factor Program was created two years ago and consists of local families and students at Barren County Middle and High School. It provides these groups with wrap around services including mental health counseling, academic assistance, transportation, housing, food, medical interventions, and relationship building activities, according to a news release from Barren County Schools.
California-based company to film movie in Barren County through October
GLASGOW — Locals could have the chance to be featured in a television movie as crews begin filming in Barren County in October. MacLean Lessenberry, the executive director of the Glasgow-Barren County Tourism Convention and Commission, said California-based American Cinema International has sent production crews to the area to “scout” areas to film.
Gerald Getty “Red” Sullivan
Gerald Getty “Red” Sullivan, 80, departed this life Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at The Bowling Green Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. He was born June 7, 1942 to the late William and Della Wilson Sullivan. He was employed by Sullivan’s Saw Mill and Holley Carburetor. He was an avid woodworker, mechanic, and farmer but perhaps his most important roles were that of a husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, neighbor, and friend.
Beverly Murley
Beverly Murley, age 67 of Brownsville, departed this life on Monday, September 26, 2022 at the Edmonson Center in Brownsville. The Edmonson County native was born on August 24, 1955 to Melba Vincent and the late Rev. Jake Vincent. Beverly was a homemaker and a member of Poplar Spring United...
Area Football Schedule for Friday, September 30, 2022
IN HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL TONIGHT, GLASGOW GETS BACK INTO DISTRICT PLAY WHEN THEY HOST ADAIR COUNTY AT HANK ROYSE STADIUM. THE SCOTTIES ARE NOW 4-2 ON THE SEASON AFTER LAST WEEK’S LOSS TO GREENWOOD WHILE THE INDIANS COME INTO THE CONTEST AT 2-4 ON THE YEAR AFTER DROPPING A GAME TO HART COUNTY ONE WEEK AGO. WE’LL HAVE THE BROADCAST WITH THE DON FRANKLIN AUTO COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF SHOW GETTING UNDERWAY AT 6:30 ON WCLU 103.1 AND 1490, WILLIE 94.1 AND 102.3, ONLINE AT WCLURADIO.COM OR ON THE WCLU APP. GAME TIME IS SET FOR 7:00.
THURSDAY FOOTBALL SCHEDULE 09/29/2022
THERE ARE A COUPLE OF AREA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL GAMES ON THE SCHEDULE FOR TONIGHT AS WARREN EAST HOSTS WARREN CENTRAL, AND GREENWOOD TRAVELS TO CHRISTIAN COUNTY.
Kenneth Ray Russell
Kenneth Ray Russell, 68 of Bowling Green died Sunday, September 25, 2022 at the Hospice House. The Warren County native was a son of the late Henry Martin Russell and Elta Lucille Cline Russell. He is preceded in death by two sons, James Dewayne Key and Roy Douglas Lewis, Sr.; one brother, Donald Russell and one sister Linda Sims.
KSP concludes investigation into Park City train, dump truck crash
PARK CITY — A Grayson County man is believed to have been counting money moments before he died in a crash with a train along State Quarry Road in July, according to new information released by Kentucky State Police. Timothy J. Duvall, 33, of Leitchfield, was killed July 13...
Railroad crossing along State Quarry Road to gain signage, pavement markings
GLASGOW — Magistrates approved Wednesday in a special session a contract with the state road department to install railroad signage and pavement markings along State Quarry Road. The stretch of rural road resides just off Highway 31W in Barren County between Cave City and Park City. It is maintained...
Truck rear-ends buggy in midday crash along Sorensen Drive
GLASGOW — Authorities responded to a crash Wednesday morning involving a pickup truck and a horse-drawn buggy just before 11:40. The Glasgow Police Department said the crash happened near Sorensen Drive and Grandview Avenue. Officers made contact with two subjects. Roger Richardson was driving a 2019 gray Dodge Ram...
Glasgow EPB approves first phase of broadband upgrades
GLASGOW — The Glasgow Electric Plant Board is launching a major project to reimagine their broadband internet system. Board members for the Glasgow EPB voted unanimously Tuesday evening to authorize the spending of $2.5 million for the construction of the project’s first phase, which will re-design the current hybrid fiber-coaxial system into a direct connection fiber optic broadband network.
