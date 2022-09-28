ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Treasury's Wally Adeyemo says Biden administration is doing everything it can to combat inflation and recession

By Chelsey Cox, @therealco
CNBC
 3 days ago
Comments / 185

edmund radziewicz
2d ago

Bicycle Joe Biden has definitely fixed the economy. He has totally single handedly did his best to tank the whole economy through his Bumbling ways .This is all on the Democrats who had the power but did nothing to check his recklessness.

Alex Drake
2d ago

NEWSBREAK: The White House announced today that they have devised a plan to fix the economy. President Biden said he was contacted by a " Nigerian Oil Prince" by email who will send him 45 trillion dollars if the US merely lays the " Fund Transfer Fee" of 5 billion dollars. As the President explained, " This is SUCH good news that I was able to negotiate this deal. We'd be nuts NOT to do this!"

Adrian Fooks
2d ago

I know a sure fire way for this administration to leave office every thing is costing trillions wasn't like that when the other guy was in not even a war

