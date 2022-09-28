Read full article on original website
Young squad has Berlin boys soccer among top teams in state
Berlin boys soccer kept their home record intact (4-0) after defeating Woodstock Academy 1-0 at Sage Park, upping their overall record for the season to 6-1 Thursday evening. The Redcoats lost nine starters from last year’s team and veteran coach Sal Parafati has seven sophomores in his lineup of 11, and these young men are responding “quickly and surprisingly.”
Durfee boys soccer lost 18 players. But unbeaten streak proves no 'rebuilding' necessary
FALL RIVER — When the Durfee boys soccer team walked off the field last fall after falling to Marshfield in the Round of 32, it signaled the end for 18 seniors. You might have thought 2022 was a big rebuilding year for the Hilltoppers. Longtime Durfee head coach Tiberio...
3 Section III boys soccer teams are undefeated, and 2 of them meet this weekend
Syracuse, N.Y. — With the postseason looming, only three Section III boys soccer teams remain unbeaten. Christian Brothers Academy, South Jefferson and Watertown IHC have yet to lose and look to head into the postseason unbeaten. >> Section III boys soccer scoring leaders, ranked by sectional class (Week 4)
MDI’s Aiden Grant Voted Week 4 High School Athlete of the Week
Congratulations to MDI High School's Aiden Grant who was voted the Week 4 High School Athlete of the Week. There were a record number of votes cast for this week's nominees, with nearly 12,000 votes cast in a little more than 2 days!. Congratulations to all our nominees!. Addy Boyce...
No. 8 Minnechaug football too much for No. 14 Chicopee Comp to handle as Falcons win, 41-6
CHICOPEE – The No. 8 Minnechaug football team used a balanced attack that netted more than 400 yards to overwhelm No. 14 Chicopee Comp, 41-6.
Keefe Tech Girls Soccer
FRAMINGHAM – Keefe Technical girls soccer defeated Blackstone valley Technical High today 4-2. Keefe Tech has no varsity program, only a junior varsity one. Next up for the Broncos is a game at home on October 3 against parker Charter at 3:30 p.m.
Houlton Girls Soccer Shutout Mattanawcook Academy 5-0
The Houlton Shiretowners Girls' Soccer Team defeated Mattanawcook Academy 5-0 on Tuesday, September 27th. Maddie Marino sparked the Houlton offense, scoring 3 goals, Gabby Gentle and Lydia Byron each added a goal and an assist in the win. Emma McCarthy picks up her 6th shutout of the season in net.
Hermon Field Hockey Defeats Hampden Academy 5-2
The Hermon Hawks Field Hockey Team defeated Hampden Academy 5-2 in Hampden on Thursday, September 29th. Delaney Carr led the Hawks' offense with 2 goals and 2 assists. Molly Simcox scored 2 goals. Grace Kelly had a goal and Makena Nevells had an assist for Hermon. Hermon is 9-2 on...
HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Bourne girls volleyball gets back to .500
Once 0-3, a slow start is now a thing of the past for the Bourne High girls volleyball team. The Canalwomen are now 5-5 following Friday's four-set win over Brockton (25-9, 25-23, 21-25, 30-28). Senior defensive specialist Kendall Fortune had six aces to go along with 12 digs for the...
HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Hanover field hockey blanks Silver Lake to get over .500
Emma Hammett scored one goal and set up Ava Toglia for the other Wednesday as the Hanover High field hockey team beat Silver Lake, 2-0, in Patriot League action. Sami Burke, Meredith DeCoste, McKenzie Foley and Maren Hines played well defensively for the Hawks (3-2-2). Goalies MaryKate Vermette and Olivia Campo combined for the shutout.
HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Sandwich field hockey wins battle of unbeatens against Monomoy
The Sandwich Blue Knights and Monomoy Sharks faced off in a field hockey battle Wednesday where both teams entered the contest with undefeated records. Quinn Jordan scored the lone goal of the match for Sandwich (7-0-0) as the Blue Knights handed Monomoy (6-1-0) their first loss with a 1-0 victory. More: Two undefeateds and high...
Brewer Girls Soccer Beats Lewiston 6-0
The Brewer Girls' Soccer Team picked up their 6th shutout in a row, with a 6-0 win over the Lewiston Blue Devils on Wednesday afternoon, September 28th at the Brewer Community School. 6 different Witches found the back of the net. Scoring were Lauren Vanidestine, Jordan Doak, Lauren Low, Kate...
Scoreboard: Hampshire girls soccer defeats Agawam 3-1 and more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. The Hampshire girls’ soccer team defeated Agawam 3-1 on Wednesday behind a team effort on the offensive end.
