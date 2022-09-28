Berlin boys soccer kept their home record intact (4-0) after defeating Woodstock Academy 1-0 at Sage Park, upping their overall record for the season to 6-1 Thursday evening. The Redcoats lost nine starters from last year’s team and veteran coach Sal Parafati has seven sophomores in his lineup of 11, and these young men are responding “quickly and surprisingly.”

BERLIN, CT ・ 19 HOURS AGO