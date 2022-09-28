ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

New Britain Herald

Young squad has Berlin boys soccer among top teams in state

Berlin boys soccer kept their home record intact (4-0) after defeating Woodstock Academy 1-0 at Sage Park, upping their overall record for the season to 6-1 Thursday evening. The Redcoats lost nine starters from last year’s team and veteran coach Sal Parafati has seven sophomores in his lineup of 11, and these young men are responding “quickly and surprisingly.”
BERLIN, CT
Keefe Tech Girls Soccer

FRAMINGHAM – Keefe Technical girls soccer defeated Blackstone valley Technical High today 4-2. Keefe Tech has no varsity program, only a junior varsity one. Next up for the Broncos is a game at home on October 3 against parker Charter at 3:30 p.m.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Houlton Girls Soccer Shutout Mattanawcook Academy 5-0

The Houlton Shiretowners Girls' Soccer Team defeated Mattanawcook Academy 5-0 on Tuesday, September 27th. Maddie Marino sparked the Houlton offense, scoring 3 goals, Gabby Gentle and Lydia Byron each added a goal and an assist in the win. Emma McCarthy picks up her 6th shutout of the season in net.
HOULTON, ME
Hermon Field Hockey Defeats Hampden Academy 5-2

The Hermon Hawks Field Hockey Team defeated Hampden Academy 5-2 in Hampden on Thursday, September 29th. Delaney Carr led the Hawks' offense with 2 goals and 2 assists. Molly Simcox scored 2 goals. Grace Kelly had a goal and Makena Nevells had an assist for Hermon. Hermon is 9-2 on...
HERMON, ME
Brewer Girls Soccer Beats Lewiston 6-0

The Brewer Girls' Soccer Team picked up their 6th shutout in a row, with a 6-0 win over the Lewiston Blue Devils on Wednesday afternoon, September 28th at the Brewer Community School. 6 different Witches found the back of the net. Scoring were Lauren Vanidestine, Jordan Doak, Lauren Low, Kate...
BREWER, ME
92.9 The Ticket

