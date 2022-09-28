Read full article on original website
Former UTM Athletic Director Phil Dane Passes Away
The University of Tennessee at Martin is saddened to announce the passing of Phil Dane, who dedicated 41 years of service in a variety of roles on campus. He was 68 years old. A Martin native who lived in Memphis in recent years, Dane landed his first of many positions at UT Martin in 1979. His job titles included internal auditor, director of financial affairs and assistant vice chancellor for business and finance before he was elevated to the role of vice chancellor for business and finance in 1987. He was appointed as the university’s director of intercollegiate athletics by Chancellor Philip Conn in 2000, a position he held until Dec. 31, 2013. Following his retirement, he returned to campus as a student-engagement consultant from 2014-19.
Union City Travels to Face Westview on Friday Night
Union City will travel to Westview on Friday night for a matchup of teams ranked in the Top-10 in Class-A football. The (6-0) Golden Tornadoes remain No.3 this week, while (4-2) Westview entered the Associated Press poll at No. 9 following four straight wins. Union City coach Nick Markle said...
Tickets For Patriots’ Game Sold At GoFan, Game To Be Livestreamed
Paris, Tenn.–Tickets for Friday night’s Henry County Patriots-Springfield game must be purchased online through GoFan. The game is at Springfield. And, we will be videostreaming the game on our stations. The game will be shown on Facebook Live, on our website at RadioNWTN.com and on Youtube. The games...
Jackson State Receives $1.5M Grant Through Baptist-UC For Scholarships
JACKSON, TENN. – The Jackson State Community College (JSCC) Respiratory Care Program has been announced as a recipient of a larger $1.5 million grant through Baptist Memorial Hospital – Union City that will provide scholarships to 24 West Tennessee residents. Students from our area counties may qualify for the scholarships, including Henry, Obion, Weakley, Carroll and Benton Counties.
Chamber Staff Meets With Fishing Icon Bill Dance
Paris, Tenn.–Paris-Henry County Chamber staff Travis McLeese and Kasey Muench met fishing industry icon Bill Dance at the Governor’s Conference for Tennessee Tourism in Memphis today. The group discussed the newly launched “Bill Dance Signature Lakes” program that will bring significant investment to Kentucky Lake and other lakes throughout the state.
Creating Lava Lamps In The School Lab
Troy, Tenn.–Shara Mobbs’s AP Chemistry class at Obion County Central High School went to the lab to test out a new experiment. Students created lava lamps and had the opportunity to observe intermolecular interactions.
UTM Celebrates 50 Years Of Nursing Education
Martin, Tenn. – More clinical experience is one reason why UT Martin nursing graduates excel in the health-care world. The university’s nursing program is celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2022, and the program’s tradition of experiential learning continues. The program began in 1972 by providing an associate...
Dr. Evans To Head Baptist Hospital-Carroll Co. ER
Huntingdon, Tenn.–Baptist Hospital-Carroll County has named Dr. Thomas Paul Evans director of its emergency department. Evans will manage overall operations for the emergency department, including planning, directing and coordinating staff and activities. He will also develop and implement policies and procedures to ensure the emergency department runs smoothly and efficiently.
Celebrate 10 Years Of Discovery Park In 2023
Union City, Tenn.–2023 marks 10 years since Robert and Jenny Kirkland cut the red ribbon and opened the doors for the very first time on November 1, 2013, and we are excited to share with you the plans to celebrate Discovery Park of America all year round beginning on January 2, 2023.
Discovery Park of America Announces Free Admission
Thanks to a partnership with Magnolia Place Assisted Living, children 17 and younger will once again receive free admission to Discovery Park of America throughout the month of January 2023. The museum and heritage park, located in Union City, Tennessee, will also be offering adult admission for just $10 in January.
Audio Enhancement Systems Aide UC Teachers & Students
A select group of Union City Schools teachers and students are being heard loud and clear. Audio enhancement systems have been installed in 20 classrooms on the three UC campuses in an effort designed to raise academic and overall student achievement. The amplification aid has proven to be effective at...
Linda Joy Solomon
Linda Joy Solomon, 71, of Paris, Tennessee, Monday, September 26, 2022 at AHC. She was born Monday, January 15, 1951, in Placerville, California, to James Louis Robinson and Lylia Ruth Turnboo Robinson, who both preceded her in death. Linda’s affectionately known as “Momo” children (or grandchildren) were the pride and...
William “Pop” Bondurant
Mr. William “Pop” Bondurant, 90, of Union City, died Friday, at his residence. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday at White-Ranson Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Obion County Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at White-Ranson Funeral...
Martha Lou Lawrence
Martha Lou Lawrence, 88, of Franklin, formerly of Union City, died Tuesday at the Fountains of Franklin. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, at Exchange St. Church of Christ. Burial will follow at Cuba Church Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at...
Two teens arrested for Sept. 5 shooting, stabbing at Casey Jones Motel
JACKSON, Tenn. — Two teenagers were arrested Tuesday morning after a shooting, stabbing and robbery at a Jackson motel earlier this month. U.S. Marshal Tyreece Miller confirmed the capture of 19-year-old Sonny Hudson, of Decaturville, along with a 17-year-old juvenile from Clifton. Both are facing charges of attempted first degree murder and especially aggravated robbery.
Multiple people airlifted from wreck in northeast Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department confirms multiple injuries in a Wednesday evening wreck. JPD reported the crash around 5:30 p.m. in the area of Christmasville Road, between Ridgecrest Road and Bancorp South Parkway. According to police, two helicopters were needed to air lift the parties involved. Details...
Packing Fresh Groceries For Saturday’s Mobile Pantry
Camden, Tenn.–Seven volunteers, including Sheila Stigall of Paris, above, packed 2,000 pounds of squash in bags that will be distributed for the Mobile Food Distribution in Paris this weekend. The volunteers were working at the Second Harvest Food Bank in Camden. Elyse Bell said, “The produce was fresh from the garden and will provide vitamin rich food for hundreds of families. Giving God thanks for the harvest.” The free groceries will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis at the First Baptist Church parking lot in Paris on Saturday, October 1. The church is partnering with Second Harvest of Middle Tennessee to provide the mobile food pantry for the community. Everyone is welcome. The distribution begins at 10:30 a.m. and goes until 1 p.m. or until the groceries run out. No income or sign-up requirements. It is a drive-thru event, in the Brewer Street church parking lot. (Elyse Bell photo).
UC 5th Graders Perform Random Acts Of Kindness
Union City, Tenn.–There are still plenty of good people in the world doing good things for others. Several are part of Kelsey Arnold’s Advanced Reading classes at Union City Middle School. As part of a project after reading the book ‘Wonder’ by R.J. Palacio, 26 fifth graders were...
Four New Advocates Join Henry County CASA
Paris, Tenn.–Four new volunteer advocates were sworn in to the Henry County CASA team this week. CASA stands for Court-Appointed Special Advocates and the volunteers advocate for children who are abused and neglected. CASA Executive Director Tas Smith said they welcomed Dan Boudrie, Kathryn McDonald, Patsy Barrow and Judy...
WRECK ON HIGHWAY 22
A 1998 International 490 truck loaded with grain overturned Sept. 19 shortly after 5 p.m. on Highway 22 near Mayo Bottom. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Christopher Hampton, 49, of Wildersville, was traveling southbound when the truck exited the right edge of the roadway. The report said the driver over corrected, causing the vehicle to overturn. The driver was injured, although the THP report did not say to what hospital he was taken for treatment. Photo by Ray Nanney.
