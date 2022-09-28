ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mortgage applications rise for the first time in 6 weeks as buyers hurry into the housing market before the Fed's next rate hike

Weekly applications for mortgages rose for the first time in more than a month, the Mortgage Bankers Association said Wednesday. Applications rose 3.8% last week after plunging 29% in the prior week. Mortgage demand rose as people prepared for the Federal Reserve's next rate hike. Weekly applications for mortgages stepped...
JPMorgan CEO Warns U.S. Is Headed Toward Something Worse Than a Recession

Economists have been warning of an impending recession for months. One major financial player thinks things may end up being worse than a lot of people are anticipating. For months now, economic experts have been sounding warnings about an upcoming recession. The Federal Reserve has been quite aggressive with interest rate hikes this year in an effort to slow the pace of inflation. The Fed's goal is to make borrowing expensive enough that consumer spending starts to decline, thereby helping to close the gap between supply and demand that caused the cost of goods to soar.
Worried About the Stock Market? Take Warren Buffett's Advice and Do This

Seagen, T-Mobile, and Coca-Cola are three businesses with encouraging fundamentals. These stocks together offer a good mix of growth, stability, and dividends. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Zillow forecast: Home prices to fall in these 259 housing markets—while these 615 go higher

Back in 1981, the New York Times ran a piece titled “The Coming [Housing] Collapse Is Already Here.” The premise of the article was that the Federal Reserve’s inflation fight—which pushed mortgage rates to a peak of 18%—was about to pop the nation’s housing bubble. In the end, while home sales and homebuilding levels did plummet, the predicted ’80s housing crash didn’t manifest.
Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller warns there's a high probability of the stock market being flat for a decade

Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller sees a bleak outlook for the stock market, and that there's a "high probability" of the stock market being flat for 10 years. "There's a high probability in my mind that the market, at best, is going to be kind of flat for 10 years, sort of like this '66 to '82 time period," said Druckenmiller in a discussion with Alex Karp, the CEO of data company Palantir, according to a YouTube video uploaded on Tuesday.
The Dow is in a bear market. What does that mean?

Sept 26 (Reuters) - The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the oldest of Wall Street's three main stock indexes, dropped 1.1% on Monday, extending the decline from its January peak to more than 20%, meeting a common definition for a bear market.
Mortgage rates soar above 7%, highest in more than two decades

Mortgage rates have raced to above 7%, the highest level since 2001, as the Federal Reserve aggressively hikes interest rates. As of Tuesday, the average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage popped to 7.08%, up a staggering 3.94 percentage points from a year before, according to Mortgage News Daily. That is a 1.8-point jump since just the start of August. The rate on an average 15-year fixed-rate mortgage rose to 6.33%.
Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - September 28, 2022: Rates soar

The end is not yet in sight for mortgage rates' dramatic September ascent. For a fourth consecutive day, the 30-year average has risen by two-tenths to a quarter percentage point, raising the flagship average an astonishing 1.27 percentage points in just over two weeks and pushing it into the mid-7% range.
