Oregon State

Oregon hospitals lose more than $215 million in 2022

PORTLAND, Ore. — More than two-thirds of Oregon hospitals lost money the first half of 2022. A lot of money -- $215 million, more than was lost in the pandemic phase lockdown of 2020. “The wheels have come off the financial model that keeps hospital doors open to patients,”...
Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Oregon: Health Insurance for Young People

Many young adults have been covered by their parent’s health insurance for the majority of their lives. But when they turn 26, they’ll lose their current coverage. Renee Balsiger, Vice President of Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Oregon, joined us to share how to make the process of choosing a new health plan a little less daunting.
Oregon, SW Wash. seeing first significant rainfall in more than 2 months

Western Oregon saw its first significant rainfall in over two months on Wednesday, with rain drops falling across the region. The system moved in from the coast and into the Willamette Valley and Southwest Washington on Wednesday morning. “This is our first batch of rain this morning, it’s really light....
Oregon spent millions on kids never enrolled in preschool

SALEM, Ore. — Millions of dollars meant to help low-income families send their children to preschool did not meet Oregon’s enrollment requirements, according to state records obtained by KATU News. The Early Learning Division, part of the Oregon Education Department, spent about $26 million on preschool slots over...
VIDEOS: Hurricane Ian batters Florida as one of the most powerful US storms ever recorded

FLORIDA (TND) — Hurricane Ian made landfall as a catastrophic hurricane in southwestern Florida on Wednesday afternoon as one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S. Experts predict the storm is set to bring 10 to 15 inches of rain to the area and could cause a "life-threatening storm surge." Over 2.5 million people across the state were under evacuation orders before the storm struck.
Alabama utility crews to help Florida after Hurricane Ian, 'repaying the favor' for Sally

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WPMI) — Help is coming for Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian as Alabama utility crews are preparing to head to storm-affected areas with supplies. Fairhope Mayor Sherry Sullivan said the city's line crews know what it's like to face recovery after a major storm, and that they received help from Florida-based utilities after Hurricane Sally in 2020.
