Read full article on original website
Related
KATU.com
Oregon hospitals lose more than $215 million in 2022
PORTLAND, Ore. — More than two-thirds of Oregon hospitals lost money the first half of 2022. A lot of money -- $215 million, more than was lost in the pandemic phase lockdown of 2020. “The wheels have come off the financial model that keeps hospital doors open to patients,”...
KATU.com
Three Oregon Hospitals sue state over wait times for patients committed against their will
SALEM, Ore. — Three Oregon hospitals have filed a lawsuit against the Oregon Health Authority, which manages the state hospital, claiming that it is violating the rights of patients who are committed against their will because of severe mental health issues. Legacy Health, Providence Health & Services, and PeaceHealth...
KATU.com
Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Oregon: Health Insurance for Young People
Many young adults have been covered by their parent’s health insurance for the majority of their lives. But when they turn 26, they’ll lose their current coverage. Renee Balsiger, Vice President of Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Oregon, joined us to share how to make the process of choosing a new health plan a little less daunting.
KATU.com
Oregon to recieve $1.1 billion in funds for Medicaid, including food, housing, climate
PORTLAND, Ore. — The State of Oregon will receive $1.1 billion in new federal funds to address the health-related social needs of Oregonians through the federal approval to pilot first-in-the-nation changes to the state’s Medicaid program. Officials say that under the new waiver, Oregon is the first state...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KATU.com
Oregon, SW Wash. seeing first significant rainfall in more than 2 months
Western Oregon saw its first significant rainfall in over two months on Wednesday, with rain drops falling across the region. The system moved in from the coast and into the Willamette Valley and Southwest Washington on Wednesday morning. “This is our first batch of rain this morning, it’s really light....
KATU.com
Oregon spent millions on kids never enrolled in preschool
SALEM, Ore. — Millions of dollars meant to help low-income families send their children to preschool did not meet Oregon’s enrollment requirements, according to state records obtained by KATU News. The Early Learning Division, part of the Oregon Education Department, spent about $26 million on preschool slots over...
KATU.com
Weyerhaeuser employees on strike rally outside Seattle HQ, demand better wages
SEATTLE — A group of Weyerhaeuser employees gathered outside the company's headquarters in Seattle Thursday ahead of a meeting between the company and the union. More than 1,100 employees who work for the timber company in Washington and Oregon have been on strike since Sept. 13. On Sept. 2,...
KATU.com
Florida faces tough economic recovery as Hurricane Ian brings widespread damage
WASHINGTON (TND) — The rapid intensification of Hurricane Ian significantly shortened the window of time for businesses to prepare for impact and could delay Florida’s economic recovery. The National Hurricane Center defines rapid intensification as an increase in the maximum sustained winds of a tropical cyclone of at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KATU.com
VIDEOS: Hurricane Ian batters Florida as one of the most powerful US storms ever recorded
FLORIDA (TND) — Hurricane Ian made landfall as a catastrophic hurricane in southwestern Florida on Wednesday afternoon as one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S. Experts predict the storm is set to bring 10 to 15 inches of rain to the area and could cause a "life-threatening storm surge." Over 2.5 million people across the state were under evacuation orders before the storm struck.
KATU.com
Alabama utility crews to help Florida after Hurricane Ian, 'repaying the favor' for Sally
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WPMI) — Help is coming for Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian as Alabama utility crews are preparing to head to storm-affected areas with supplies. Fairhope Mayor Sherry Sullivan said the city's line crews know what it's like to face recovery after a major storm, and that they received help from Florida-based utilities after Hurricane Sally in 2020.
KATU.com
Oregon GOP: 'Appalled' and 'offended' at McLeod-Skinner comment, candidate apologizes
PORTLAND, Ore. — The leader of Oregon’s Republican Party says he's "appalled" and "offended" by a statement made in KATU's Congressional District 5 debate. Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner said, "I've been quite stunned tonight to hear the white-washing of a record, track-record, of my opponent." Republican Lori Chavez-Deremer replied...
KATU.com
'Spirit of Halloweentown' in St. Helens prepares for Saturday's Big Halloween Parade
Just in time for spooky season, St. Helens is hosting its annual Halloween Parade on October 1. The 1998 Disney movie “Halloweentown” was filmed in the small city along the Columbia River, located about 30 miles northwest of Portland. Since then, the town keeps the “Spirit of Halloweentown”...
Comments / 0