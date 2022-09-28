ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Family of Roderick Brooks files federal civil rights lawsuit against Harris County officials after unarmed man killed by deputy

Bob Larkin
2d ago

Having a taser is not unarmed. And what started all this?An idiot, committing a crime (theft) then assaulting a store employee.And followed it up with evading.Not a choir boy.

Roger N Kim Mitchell
2d ago

Once the young man put his hands on the officers weapon.Taser or gun. He just armed himself to inflict harm on a civil servant.. Police officer.. Self defense on the Officers defence.Who ever is your Lawyer.Get rid of him. He's an Idiot.Also, No amount of money will bring him back.Boy made a bad decision..

Paula Hastings
2d ago

hope they lose. your son was a criminal and acted as such. should"ve taught him better

