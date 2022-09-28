Read full article on original website
morrowcountysentinel.com
“Quilting Thru the Times” spotlights skills at Quilt Show, October 1 and 2
MOUNT GILEAD- Ladies of the Morrow County Quilting Guild will spotlight their quilting talents at a free show on Saturday, October 1, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday October 2, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Mount Gilead Park Avenue Elementary School, 335 Park Avenue, in Mount Gilead.
morrowcountysentinel.com
Morrow Co. Hospital welcomes two providers to the team
MORROW COUNTY- Jessica L. Ball, DO, has joined Morrow County Hospital’s Medical Specialty Center specializing in Otolaryngology / Facial Plastic Surgery. She received her undergraduate degree from the University of Florida, attended medical school at A.T. Still University School of Osteopathic Medicine in Arizona and served her residency at OhioHealth Doctors Hospital in Otolaryngology & Facial Plastic Surgery.
morrowcountysentinel.com
REFLECTIONSA mouse in the house
A mouse to me was always something we set a trap for when and if there was evidence of one being present. However, I found this story in a 1942 Morrow County Independent that I had never heard. So, I’m sharing it with you. It relates that a couple...
morrowcountysentinel.com
Highland VB gets past Shelby
Highland bounced back from a first-set loss to take a 3-1 win at Shelby in Thursday MOAC volleyball. Scores were 24-26, 25-19, 25-12 and 25-21. Kameron Stover tallied 30 kills and three aces in the match, while Camryn Miller contributed 26 digs. Larsen Terrill added 42 assists and six kills, Brooke Schott picked up eight kills and four aces and Zoya Winkelfoos finished with nine kills and three aces.
morrowcountysentinel.com
Mount Gilead boys win at Fredericktown
The Mount Gilead boys’ cross country team won the 20-team Fredericktown Invitational on Tuesday. The team finished with 54 points, while runner-up Northmor had 106. Will Baker won the race with a time of 15:48.79, while Reed Supplee took fourth place in 16:22.18. Parker Bartlett placed 10th in 16:38.74, Aaron Gannon took 18th in 17:05.17 and Owen Hershner ran 21st in 17:13.33. Cole Hershner finished 57th in 18:16.01, while Nathan Smith took 72nd with a time of 18:37.16.
morrowcountysentinel.com
Adkins’ memory honored with successful golf outing
MORROW COUNTY- Chris Adkins was recently honored in a very special way with the 1st Annual Chris Adkins Memorial Golf Outing which took place last month. Chris was from Morrow County and was a local farmer. In total, Chris farmed over 5,000 acres in southern Morrow County along with his brother, Mark. Together they were known as the Adkins Brothers. In 2020, Chris was diagnosed with lung cancer and passed away on June 25, 2021. Chris left behind his wife, Nancy, and his son, Ryan, who is now married to Brittany (Messmer) Adkins. Since Chris’ passing, Ryan has taken over the farm operation.
morrowcountysentinel.com
Northmor boys, MG’s Street off to district golf meet
Both the Northmor boys’ golf team and Mount Gilead’s Steven Street advanced through sectionals to districts. Competing Tuesday in the Division III Darby Creek sectional, the Golden Knights placed fifth with a team total of 376. The top six teams and top six individuals not on a qualifying team advanced.
morrowcountysentinel.com
Story Time Enhances Primary Skills
CARDINGTON- It is that time of year again! Fall is just around the corner as children go back to school, leaves change colors and weather starts to cool. The Cardington-Lincoln Public Library welcomes parents and caregivers of children ages 3 to 5 to join us for the 2022-2023 STEPS Story Time. As it began on Sept. 13, Story Time will be held each Tuesday from 10:30am to 11:30am. Younger siblings are always welcome to join in the fun!
morrowcountysentinel.com
Edison Council gets news on resurfacing of State Route 95
EDISON- Edison Council received news shared by Mayor Patti Feustal from ODOT Pavement Engineer Laura Wright stating plans to resurface State Route 95. The work is slated for 2024. The letter to Feustal stated the project is planned for the part of SR 95 from the East part of Edison...
morrowcountysentinel.com
Administrators present reports at Cardington-Lincoln BOE meeting
CARDINGTON- Members of the Cardington-Lincoln Board of Education considered a full agenda including information from Superintendent Brian Petrie when they met on Monday, September 12, with all members present. Among the items approved was the report given by Brenda Miller, district treasurer. She said the second half of 2021 Morrow...
