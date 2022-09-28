ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man found dead in street after woman runs him over in fight, California cops say

By Don Sweeney
The Sacramento Bee
 2 days ago

Officers responding to reports of a traffic accident found a man dead in a Los Angeles-area street after being run over in a dispute, California police reported.

Officers arrested a 20-year-old woman at 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, on Graham Street near Oak Knoll Park, a Cypress police news release said. The release did not list charges against her.

The woman and a 43-year-old man had some kind of argument , the Orange County Register reported. The man was on foot, according to the outlet.

“(The) driver was engaged in an altercation with the pedestrian shortly before he was struck by her vehicle,” police said.

The man was dead when officers arrived, KTLA reported. His identity has not been released by officials.

Police ask that anyone with information call 714-229-6632.

Cypress is a city of about 49,000 people in Orange County, southeast of Los Angeles.

Target parking lot dispute

In a related story, police in the San Francisco Bay Area report a woman ran over another woman in a Target parking lot after a dispute.

The altercation took place about 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26, in Daly City, police told KRON. After a fight, one woman got in her vehicle and ran over the other woman.

The injured woman was taken to a hospital for treatment, SFGate reported.

Police ask that anyone with information contact detective Noah Serbin at nserbin@dalycity.org or 650-991-8119.

Daly City is a community of 107,000 people south of San Francisco.

