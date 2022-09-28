ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Hunter Takes Down Ridiculously Tall-Antlered Buck After Tracking It for Years

By Emily Morgan
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sX3tD_0iDiUu3O00

After watching it grow on a trail cam for over a year, one bowhunter has finally tagged his 160-class whitetail buck. According to reports, 31-year-old Jonathon Stuart of Kentucky snagged the buck on Sept. 7.

“He took on about 35 inches worth of growth from last year to this year,” the bowhunter said about the behemoth. “I started getting pictures of him in early May this year. A lot of times it’s all guessing games until June. But his frame was so distinctive, and he had already grown so much, you wouldn’t even need to know this deer to know the pictures from last year and this year was the same deer. A lot of other deer had just started growing main beams and he already had 5- or 6-inch tines.”

For six consecutive years, Stuart has bow hunted on his family’s property. As a result, he’s developed an eye for judging a deer’s growth.

Kentucky bowhunter gets creative

“I look at photos of years past and their growth rate and where they are at certain points in the summer, and I just knew that this deer was going to obliterate whatever he was last year,” Stuart said.

Despite having dozens of trail camera photos and studying a year of patterns, the buck gave Stuart a challenge ahead of archery season.

“He’d be there for a week then he’d disappear for a week or two. And it was just hit-or-miss all summer,” Stuart recalled. “I didn’t get pictures of the deer from the last day of June until August. We had a long hot dry spell, and I was worried maybe EHD had set in. But he actually came back on Aug. 1 and was back to his old self, here a few days, gone a few days, here a week, gone a week.”

Stuart reached the end of his wits and had to get creative. He went to where he was running off, intending to find the buck’s range in preparation.

“About two weeks before the season opened in Kentucky, I decided to venture to the upper end of this farm and set a camera up in a place that I don’t normally go,” the bow hunter admitted. “Within about a day I got a picture of him, and I was getting pictures of him almost every day.”

However, he was hit with another roadblock. When opening day arrived, the area got six inches of rain in just three hours, flooding his favorite spots.

Thankfully, on Sept. 7, the skies, and his luck, cleared up. At about 5:30, the bowhunter got his chance after three hours.

Monster buck finally tagged

“As I turned back around to sit down, I looked back toward where the two bucks came from earlier in the day, and I saw some deer coming down off a hill along the edge of a cornfield. It was the group of seven bachelor bucks that had been there throughout the summer, including my target deer.”

Eventually, his target buck approached Stuart’s treestand. “Once he finally stepped into my 30-yard window, I was able to put a shot on him and the rest was history.”

According to reports, this was the bowhunter’s second biggest buck ever, coming in at 163.5 inches.

Comments / 22

SIG SAW
2d ago

Tracking??? lmao,cameras everywhere all he did was choose which tree to sit in....that's hunting....not, just a blood thirsty hill jack looking for a wall mount.

Reply(5)
6
D H
2d ago

wow.....so what would his age be 6 or 7? thats prime....sounds like this guy is a good hunter. he studies the herds. rip big boy......reincarnate to another beauty for us! I cry....but I get it.....

Reply
3
Shelly Winslow
2d ago

Wow nice buck...Good job.Some people just don't know how it is to hunt.That buck will look great on the wall.

Reply
7
Related
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe Looks Unrecognizable in New Photo, Has Fans Concerned

American Pickers fans have had former star Frank Fritz on their minds as the 56-year-old suffered a stroke in July. Recently though, Fritz provided fans with a positive update about his condition and he seems to be on the mend. Nevertheless, the American Pickers fanbase is still showing concern as its current star, Mike Wolfe, appears completely unrecognizable in one of his new posts. See his recent Tweet below.
CELEBRITIES
Rooted Expeditions

The boy who found a 17 pound golden nugget and didn't know.

Conrad Reed found gold nugget by the creekHistory Collection. This family had no idea that this thing they used for a door stop, was worth a fortune!. Let's travel back to the year 1799, on a fairly nice day in spring. A 12 year old boy name Conrad Reed was spending the day outside fishing at this creek that ran through the family farm in North Carolina. To be exact, it was the little meadow creek that ran through their land.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
Local
Kentucky Pets & Animals
Outsider.com

This Huge Buck May Have the Most Bizarre Yet Incredible Rack You’ll See This Season: VIDEO

If you consider yourself an outdoorsman (or woman) by any measure, then you’ve certainly seen, at least in photos, some pretty cool non-typical white-tailed bucks before. However, with deer hunting season just kicking off in some states, we’re celebrating with this super awesome video of the most bizarre non-typical buck you’ll ever see. Pay close attention to the antler on the right side of the deer’s head facing out.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Linus Hunting#Linus Outdoor#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Deer
Outsider.com

WATCH: Mystery Creature Spotted Swimming in Florida Street During Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian has most of Florida discombobulated. So of course we’re going to see creatures as lost as many of the state’s residents. Someone shared a TikTok video from a friend in Florida. The video showed something swimming in the street. Hurricane Ian brought a huge storm surge to the southwest Florida coast. Fort Myers had a seven-foot surge flood the city, while the storm swamped Naples with six feet. Plus, the cat 4 storm dumped a ton of rain as it slowly made its way up the peninsula.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Archery
NewsBreak
Pets
Outdoor Life

The Biggest Largemouths in History

WHEN A 36-YEAR-OLD Alabama insurance agent named Ray Scott acted on his big idea to elevate a particular fish to superstar status in 1967, he set in motion a fervor that remains today. Bass is the species that launched an industry. Scott’s concept for national, big-money bass tournaments bloomed into...
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Amy Schneider Announces Marriage to Longtime Partner

Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider has gotten married to her longtime partner Genevieve Davis and she’s talking about it. Schneider, TMZ reported, made the news public through her social media accounts. She said that “Genevieve Davis and I are delighted to announce that on Monday, May 9, we were married in a small private ceremony at the Alameda County Recorder.” Both of them plan on a more traditional wedding when next summer rolls around. They did say, though, that “our lives have been much too busy this year to get very far in planning it, and we couldn’t wait that long to proclaimed our love and commitment to each other.”
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

565K+
Followers
62K+
Post
220M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy